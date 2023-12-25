After Christmas Golf Sales 2023 - $450 Stealth 2 Drivers, $150 Garmin S12 and more

Christmas itself may have been and gone but you know what that means, the after Christmas golf sales have well and truly started. That means if you missed out on the golf equipment you wanted over the holiday season then right now you have an excellent opportunity to get it, at a fraction of its price. Every year we see golf retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore, to Rock Bottom Golf, offer end-of-year sales on everything from clubs to bags to balls. We even see huge brands like Amazon, Nike and adidas do huge sales at this time of year as well.

Importantly, these sales are not just one-day events either like Prime Day or Black Friday. No, from our experience they can last a few days and as such we thought it best to do a kind of round-up on all the best sales and specific deals so you can find the best golf gear at the best prices. Just one last thing I myself wanted to mention before we get to the deals - you are probably getting inundated with sales and discounted products right now but I wanted to make it very clear that at Golf Monthly we only shout about products we have actually tested and enjoyed during those tests. That way you know that if we post a product on this page, you know we liked it, and you know that we think it is a good deal.

Anyway, without further ado, below are some of our favorite golf sales right now and further down the page are the specific deals we have picked out. Happy shopping... (but be sure to read our 19 favorite gifts for golfers piece if you need more inspiration).

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | Up to 25% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $449.95 The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over its predecessor, with more user-friendly looks compared to the Stealth broadening its appeal. In testing, we found the ball flight was more consistent, with that powerful feel still present. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $109.98 Now $99.98 The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can! Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $241.35 The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now, it is up to 31% off, which is an excellent deal. Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $249.98| Carl's Golfland $249.99

US Package Set Deals

If you're new to the game finding the right set of golf clubs to start your journey can be a daunting task. But one popular avenue we recommend is package sets because they allow people to get all the clubs they need, along with a bag. Importantly these clubs are designed for beginners and higher handicap players and therefore there are a lot of good deals to be found on them, as you can see below.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece) | 27% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $254.99 Featuring six clubs, golf bag and two head covers, this Strata Package Set allows for a high amount of customization, with plenty of extra slots available to fill the gaps.

Club Deals (US)

Right now golf clubs are a particularly rich avenue to go down. Ranging from drivers to putters, there are hundreds from different retailers on some of the biggest brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping and Callaway. Not only can you get deals on clubs from previous generations, but you can also get deals on clubs which are basically brand new as well. We've picked out our favorites below.

Callaway Paradym X Driver | 17% Off at Amazon

Was $599 Now $499.98 This is the draw biased model in the range so, if you're prone to a left to right miss, then this is the one for you. Like the standard model, you can save a $100 on Amazon. Read our full Callaway Paradym X Driver Review

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver| 21% off at Amazon

Was $629.99 Now $499.99 An excellent all round driver that is ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address and the ability to move weights to dial in a specific shot shape. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Driver | Up to 34% off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $359.99 In testing, we were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from the Aerojet. Also, the head still has a classic profile at address, with a big saving of around $200 only heightening this offer. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | Up to 36% off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $349.99 The Aerojet LS is a premium driver aimed at the more skilled golfer and favored by Cobra's Tour Players. You can now pick one up for under four hundred dollars, which is a big saving one of the best drivers of 2023. Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review

Wilson Launchpad Driver | 57% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $149.99 You can get a simply unbelievable $200 off the Wilson Staff Launchpad driver, which is a deal that is quite frankly hard to beat right now. One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve tested, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee. Read our full Wilson Launchpad Driver Review

Ping G425 Max Driver | 27% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 One of the best Ping drivers money can buy is now 27% off, with the G425 Max now under $400. That's incredible value, given the performance on offer. Fast and forgiving, G425 may not blow G410 out of the water but it certainly makes finding fairways seem easy once the correct model, shaft and loft combination has been discovered without sacrificing distance. Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver | 34% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $529.99 Now $349.98 Despite being an older model, the SIM2 Max is still used by a number of pros on the Tour circuit, with the versatility being one of the main standouts. They were faster off the face than SIM and higher launching too while keeping spin down to maximize distance. Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver Review

Cobra LTDx Max Driver | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $499.99 Now $299.98 This excellent Cobra driver delivers modern looks and high-quality all-round performance at a reasonable price. In testing we liked the smart, modern, aspirational aesthetics as well as the improved sound and feel from the previous Radspeed model. Read our full Cobra LTDx Max Driver Review

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review