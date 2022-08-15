Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Irons Review

Female golfer numbers are on the rise and manufacturers are taking notice. But we're a discerning bunch! We want to play a set of irons that are designed specifically to perform in our hands. Historically we had a lack of choice and were often forced to accept mediocrity - ladies clubs were a token gesture. TaylorMade is sending out a strong message by launching its new Kalea Premier range, specifically that female golfers no longer have to accept a half-hearted approach to club design.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

The Kalea Premier women's irons not only look lovely but they really work in practice. Powered by a clever Cap Back design that works in conjunction with a fancy Speed Pocket, they provide firepower you don't often experience among the best golf irons for women. I could really feel the propulsion from the fiery face as it flexed.

This is not necessarily an iron for the purist, so don't expect a buttery soft feel. Instead be wowed by the distance gains you'll likely achieve. I was one club longer (my 8-iron flew as far as my existing 7-iron) and best of all the high, towering ball flight meant I could really pepper the pin accurately with my approach shots and get the ball to stop quickly.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The lack of more specialist wedges for greater greenside control and versatility was something I missed during testing, but for most players the sand wedge was useful in splashing out of bunkers with ease and I found it generated plenty of spin. The gap wedge (AW) was also great for playing little chip and run shots.

Let's face it, we rarely strike every iron shot perfectly, and where the Kalea Premier irons are brilliant is in dampening those unwanted vibrations from badly-struck shots. The traditional game improver iron has historically been quite big and often ugly in shape, so it's refreshing to see that TaylorMade has made the Kalea Premier irons sleeker with an elegant shape that really suited my eye. I also found it easy to manipulate shots and be more creative, hitting little low punch shots into the wind.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

In my opinion, the TaylorMade Kalea Premier give you the best of both worlds - the forgiveness of a game-improver iron in a more refined design with a hint of shot making creativity usually only associated with a the best golf irons for low handicappers. To top it off it has a luxurious rich blue color choice that I'm certain will have wide appeal.