TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Irons Review
A key part of the new high-performance Kalea Premier line of golf clubs for ladies, we put the irons to the test
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A user-friendly, game-improvement iron that's long and accurate on approach shots of different lengths. The elegant styling and beautiful blue coloring should appeal to a variety of tastes among women looking to improve their iron play.
-
+
Elegant, eye-catching design
-
+
Stable and consistent off center
-
+
Pleasingly powerful feel
-
-
A little firm off the face
-
-
Oversize profile may not suit the eye of lower handicappers
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Irons Review
Female golfer numbers are on the rise and manufacturers are taking notice. But we're a discerning bunch! We want to play a set of irons that are designed specifically to perform in our hands. Historically we had a lack of choice and were often forced to accept mediocrity - ladies clubs were a token gesture. TaylorMade is sending out a strong message by launching its new Kalea Premier range, specifically that female golfers no longer have to accept a half-hearted approach to club design.
The Kalea Premier women's irons not only look lovely but they really work in practice. Powered by a clever Cap Back design that works in conjunction with a fancy Speed Pocket, they provide firepower you don't often experience among the best golf irons for women. I could really feel the propulsion from the fiery face as it flexed.
This is not necessarily an iron for the purist, so don't expect a buttery soft feel. Instead be wowed by the distance gains you'll likely achieve. I was one club longer (my 8-iron flew as far as my existing 7-iron) and best of all the high, towering ball flight meant I could really pepper the pin accurately with my approach shots and get the ball to stop quickly.
The lack of more specialist wedges for greater greenside control and versatility was something I missed during testing, but for most players the sand wedge was useful in splashing out of bunkers with ease and I found it generated plenty of spin. The gap wedge (AW) was also great for playing little chip and run shots.
Let's face it, we rarely strike every iron shot perfectly, and where the Kalea Premier irons are brilliant is in dampening those unwanted vibrations from badly-struck shots. The traditional game improver iron has historically been quite big and often ugly in shape, so it's refreshing to see that TaylorMade has made the Kalea Premier irons sleeker with an elegant shape that really suited my eye. I also found it easy to manipulate shots and be more creative, hitting little low punch shots into the wind.
In my opinion, the TaylorMade Kalea Premier give you the best of both worlds - the forgiveness of a game-improver iron in a more refined design with a hint of shot making creativity usually only associated with a the best golf irons for low handicappers. To top it off it has a luxurious rich blue color choice that I'm certain will have wide appeal.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
WATCH: The Nightmare Green US Amateur Field Will Face
A video showing the speed and undulations at one of Ridgewood Country Club’s greens has gone viral
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
'The Women Aren’t Getting Away With Anything' - Dame Laura Davies
Dame Laura Davies and the head of the Ladies European Tour Alex Armas on why the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series isn't a case of double standards
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Ian Poulter Returns To DP World Tour Action
The Ryder Cup legend is in the field for this week’s Czech Masters in Prague
By Jeff Kimber • Published