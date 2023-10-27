GolfZon Wave And Homecourse Golf Screen Review

There are many launch monitors out there to choose from however the difference between the GolfZon Wave and its competitors is the fact it puts its simulator capabilities first and its launch monitor facets second. This makes for a fun multi-purpose piece of equipment that all golfers can enjoy no matter their age or ability.

The simulator offers over 200 courses when you subscribe to the premium membership, even opting for the basic membership package includes courses like Bethpage Black (the next Ryder Cup course), St Andrews, Turnberry GC and many more.

(Image credit: GolfZon)

GolfZon Wave

The launch monitor is very compact therefore doesn’t take up much space if you decide to take it out to the driving range. But why do that when you can set it up at home? If you can imagine playing golf on an Xbox or Playstation this would be the next step up from that putting you at the forefront of the game with real numbers that you can take out onto the golf course.

The set up is very straightforward and the graphics are vibrant and pop with colour. It features some quirky sound effects like noises from the crowd and some celebratory trumpets when you hole a putt. This wasn’t to my liking but for the younger golfer getting into the game it could add that little bit of extra enjoyment to it.

(Image credit: GolfZon)

This is the first indoor simulator I have ever played on that has full putting capabilities. What a difference that makes, you can forget about giving yourself mulligans from within 25 yards now. The GolfZon Wave comes with a putting mat that you set up alongside the launch monitor for when you hit the green. I’m not sure how accurate it really is as far as putting goes but it really does add to the experience of an indoor simulator.

(Image credit: Future)

When testing the simulator/launch monitor capabilities, I wasn't totally convinced with the shape and distance of some of the shots, I know my game pretty well to know when I have hit the ball left or right and how far in that direction. I also have a good inclination of my distances for each club and the results on this launch monitor fell far shorter than I expected. Perhaps I have a bit of false belief about how far I hit the ball but it did leave me questioning the accuracy of this launch monitor unlike the Uneekor Eye Mini which proved to be super accurate both indoors and out.

If you were to take this launch monitor out onto the course or driving range then you would have to make sure you have the appropriate software downloaded to your phone or tablet as this launch monitor doesn't come with a feedback display on the box. This is okay when it’s in simulator mode but for any serious golfer looking to get immediate data feedback this launch monitor may not be for you.

Homecourse Golf Screen 180

(Image credit: Homecourse )

The Homecourse Golf screen is a great foldaway screen that could be suited to anyone's garage or living area. The beauty of this screen is that it can act as not only what you hit into but also a cinema screening room.

It's very easy and straightforward to set up with different sizes to choose from as you unravel it. However, from my observation I would say it would be too big for most peoples living areas but if you have the space in the garage it could make for a great addition.

As far as safety goes the Homecourse screen 180 had no trouble taking all sorts of golf shots from wedges through to driver, you can hit the ball as hard as you like and the screen will protect your back wall.

Overall I don't think you could go far wrong with the Homecourse Golf screen 180 as long as you have the space for it.