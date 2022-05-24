Titleist Tour Soft 2022 Golf Ball Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For those golfers after a soft-feeling ball, Titleist has a new mid-priced offering in the shape of the 2022 Tour Soft. The third generation of this soft compression model promises longer distance through a new aerodynamic design.

We wanted to see how the performance stacks up against the best golf balls of 2022 so we tested the Titleist Tour Soft on a SkyTrak launch monitor and out on the golf course. We also tested it alongside the previous version of this ball and a competitor ‘soft feel’ model in the 2022 TaylorMade Soft Response.

(Image credit: Future)

During my on course testing I was impressed by the overall performance on offer here. As a faster swinger (my driver head speed is around 112 mph), my worry with soft feel golf balls is that they’ll have a tendency to dip out of the air in the long game and I’ll lose out on distance. This wasn’t something I noticed as I played with it alongside the Titleist Tour Speed 2022 golf ball. My distances in all areas of the game were within a few yards of what I’d expect from my usual golf ball, the Titleist Pro V1x.

Just as importantly, the mid-height ball flights were very consistent. With the TaylorMade Soft Response, I hit a few shots that dipped out of the air and came up short. That wasn’t something I noticed with the Titleist Tour Soft.

This was also evident during my driver launch monitor testing. The Tour Soft delivered five yards extra carry over the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 golf ball. However, I didn’t see much difference in distance performance versus the previous generation Tour Soft. One thing I did notice was a slightly lower ball flight from the newer model.

With the mid irons, there really wasn’t much in it between the Tour Soft and Soft Response. Both golf balls delivered an impressive balance of distance, consistency and control. Both golf balls spun at around 4000rpm, which with a 7-iron is slightly less than I would be looking for but they both offered plenty of height.

As for the feel, the Tour Soft offers a good balance. For me, it was responsive but without being too soft. I liked the feel here but it didn’t feel as soft as TaylorMade’s offering in this department. This might be worth considering for those in search of an all-out soft feel golf ball.

The Tour Soft features a newly designed T-Shaped side stamp to aid with alignment (Image credit: Future)

One of the big trade-offs with a golf ball like this versus some of the best premium golf balls comes with greenside spin. It was evident that I wasn’t getting the same level of spin control from close range as I’d expect from a Pro V1x. Whilst this comparison might seem a little unfair, I think it highlights what you give up if you decide to drop down to a less expensive ball.

From tee-to-green, there was a lot to like about the Titleist Tour Soft 2022 golf ball. It is long and feels nicely responsive as you get closer to the green. I was particularly impressed with the consistency of the ball flights - it is a real stand-out feature within this soft feel category.