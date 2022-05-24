Titleist Tour Soft 2022 Golf Ball Review
In this Titleist Tour Soft 2022 golf ball review, Neil Tappin sees what this mid-priced golf ball has to offer
For those in search of a soft feel golf ball, the Titleist Tour Soft 2022 delivers an impressively balanced set performance characteristics. It offers a good feel without compromising consistency or distance in the long game.
-
+
Impressive long game distance
-
+
Consistent ball flights
-
-
Feel was not as soft as some in this category
For those golfers after a soft-feeling ball, Titleist has a new mid-priced offering in the shape of the 2022 Tour Soft. The third generation of this soft compression model promises longer distance through a new aerodynamic design.
We wanted to see how the performance stacks up against the best golf balls of 2022 so we tested the Titleist Tour Soft on a SkyTrak launch monitor and out on the golf course. We also tested it alongside the previous version of this ball and a competitor ‘soft feel’ model in the 2022 TaylorMade Soft Response.
During my on course testing I was impressed by the overall performance on offer here. As a faster swinger (my driver head speed is around 112 mph), my worry with soft feel golf balls is that they’ll have a tendency to dip out of the air in the long game and I’ll lose out on distance. This wasn’t something I noticed as I played with it alongside the Titleist Tour Speed 2022 golf ball. My distances in all areas of the game were within a few yards of what I’d expect from my usual golf ball, the Titleist Pro V1x.
Just as importantly, the mid-height ball flights were very consistent. With the TaylorMade Soft Response, I hit a few shots that dipped out of the air and came up short. That wasn’t something I noticed with the Titleist Tour Soft.
This was also evident during my driver launch monitor testing. The Tour Soft delivered five yards extra carry over the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 golf ball. However, I didn’t see much difference in distance performance versus the previous generation Tour Soft. One thing I did notice was a slightly lower ball flight from the newer model.
With the mid irons, there really wasn’t much in it between the Tour Soft and Soft Response. Both golf balls delivered an impressive balance of distance, consistency and control. Both golf balls spun at around 4000rpm, which with a 7-iron is slightly less than I would be looking for but they both offered plenty of height.
As for the feel, the Tour Soft offers a good balance. For me, it was responsive but without being too soft. I liked the feel here but it didn’t feel as soft as TaylorMade’s offering in this department. This might be worth considering for those in search of an all-out soft feel golf ball.
One of the big trade-offs with a golf ball like this versus some of the best premium golf balls comes with greenside spin. It was evident that I wasn’t getting the same level of spin control from close range as I’d expect from a Pro V1x. Whilst this comparison might seem a little unfair, I think it highlights what you give up if you decide to drop down to a less expensive ball.
From tee-to-green, there was a lot to like about the Titleist Tour Soft 2022 golf ball. It is long and feels nicely responsive as you get closer to the green. I was particularly impressed with the consistency of the ball flights - it is a real stand-out feature within this soft feel category.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
