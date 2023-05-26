Macade Four-Way Stretch Jogger Review

There’s no denying that golf fashion has dramatically changed over the past five years. Some of the best golf hoodies are now worn by players on the PGA Tour and the golf joggers have quickly followed suit in becoming a main-stay in many of the top players' wardrobes. While there’s no doubt we would all give anything to look as slick as Adam Scott in his cashmere sweaters and pleated pants, the younger generation on tour are certainly redefining the meaning of cool with their attire. One of the players spearheading this movement is South African Garrick Higgo, who certainly turns heads while striding the fairways in his Macade golf gear.

Macade is a Swedish brand that offers premium modern golf apparel via its website, releasing clothing in seasonal drops so you better act fast if you want to get your hands on this stylish gear. The men's Macade Four-Way Stretch Jogger is one of the brand’s premium priced items retailing at £95, but for the quality on offer, I have to say I feel they’re worth it.

A Macade logo sits just above the back pocket (Image credit: Future)

Despite growing up playing all sports and finding myself living in joggers, I admit I wasn’t such a fan when joggers first were introduced to golf and liked how traditional some of the best golf trousers looked. But the more I saw some of my favorite players wearing them on tour and then wearing the Macade Four-Way Stretch Joggers for myself, I was quickly converted into a super fan.

The lightweight four-way stretch material offers superb flexibility and movement throughout the swing and when reading putts. The tapered fit and elasticated cuffed ankles provide a smart-casual look that I really like, although the slimmer fit may not be to everyone's taste. There is plenty of stretch through the waistband and like all the best golf pants, silicone gel is found on the inside to help your shirt remain in place.



(Image credit: Future)

One of the most impressive things about the Macade Four-Way Stretch Joggers is how versatile they are and could easily be worn alongside some of the best golf sneakers out with friends or to dinner, due to their smart yet sporty/casual style. They are available in multiple colorways and what's more impressive is the sizing options on offer. There are plenty of waist size options, but I really like the fact there are three leg size options to help you find the perfect fit. Many golf joggers do come in a one size fits all option, so having the opportunity to select leg size is a big win for Macade.

The Four-Way Stretch Jogger is certainly an statement piece for Macade, but their innovative and modern look will surely see the rest of the brand's collection become easily recognized on the fairways in the near future.