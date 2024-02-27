Ecco LT1 golf shoe review

Ecco is a golf shoe brand right at the top of its game. Its Biom C4 golf shoe released in 2022 still remains one of my absolute favorite golf shoes of all time and is still one of the best golf shoes and best spikeless golf shoes currently available for purchase. The new LT1 is the brand's latest spikeless shoe which, according to Ecco, is 'setting a new standard for lightness and comfort.' I was excited to test this claim for myself out on the golf course.

My first impressions out of the box were mixed. While the premium design, materials and build quality was immediately present, to me the looks are a slight regression from the other best Ecco golf shoes I've tested. I think the brand has done a great job over the last few years at making modern, athletic designs as well as classic silhouettes that have widened the overall appeal of Ecco. One look at the Biom C4, Classic Hybrid or Biom H4 and you can see what Ecco is capable of as a brand, and I think the LT1 is a small step backwards here. It's a bit round, curvy and uninspiring for my tastes but feel free to disagree with me on this entirely subjective category of looks - and I know plenty of people at the Golf Monthly offices who disagree with me on this.

Looks aside, the LT1 does exactly what any great Ecco shoe should do - offer superb comfort. Ecco has employed a new midsole foam called Ecco Ltyr alongside its renowned Fluidform technology to create a midsole with more cushioning and more rebound than ever before. From my time on the golf course in the LT1, I can attest to how well this has worked. The cushioning underfoot is superb and the energy return you feel as you're walking seemed to help reduce foot fatigue and give me a real bounce along the fairways. The seriously lightweight design is another reason these shoes were so comfortable to wear.

However, I think that softness and comfort of this shoes comes at a something of a cost in terms of overall support through the golf swing. At certain points, particularly when I was trying to swing my fastest with driver, I could feel my foot rolling around in the shoe rather than being supported through it, which in turn brought some aching to the sides of my feet. With that in mind I don't think this shoe would be ideal for the faster swinger who want maximum support and a touch more firmness. From my testing so far this year, something like the FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon or Under Armour Drive Pro SL would be better suited for this category of golfer.

The outsole is solid, but not spectacular. I could confidently play in these shoes in dry and damp conditions, but probably wouldn't stretch to wearing them in really wet conditions as the spikeless outsole doesn't quite have the same ground penetrating nubs as something like the Under Armour Drive Pro SL or Payntr X 005 F shoes. That said, the fully waterproof upper does mean there is no worrying about leaking if you do get caught in some rain. There are some good traction points that support both lateral movement through the swing as well as areas specifically designed to support walking, so I think it's a well thought out outsole, just not a market leader.

I think the BOA version I was testing elevates this shoe silhouette from a looks and practicality perspective. I also think the BOA lacing system has been perfectly executed on this shoe and is something golfers who want even less fuss when taking their shoes on and off should consider. Being able to adjust how tight or how loose the shoe is with a simple twist of the dial is something I'll never tire of and the LT1 represents one of the best executions of the BOA lacing system I've tested. The BOA system adds an extra £20 to the £170 RRP of the standard laced shoe, but I'd say this is money well invested and one you'll be very thankful for.

All in all I think the LT1 definitely delivers on the brand's claims of setting the bar for lightness and comfort in a shoe. It is a solid spikeless golf shoe that I think will be best suited to the golfer who values out and out comfort over out and out support through the golf swing. Slower swing speed golfers who seek comfort when walking will be incredibly well suited to the LT1 and it once again has all the hallmarks of a great Ecco shoe by boasting premium materials and classy design touches. While I've not tested the standard laced version, my fondness of the BOA system integrated into this shoe means I'd highly recommend upgrading to this particular system.