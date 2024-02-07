Callaway Women's Paradym Ai Smoke MAX Fast Hybrid Review

The Paradym Ai Smoke Max Fast hybrid is one of three hybrid models in Callaway's new family of woods and irons for 2024. The whole range incorporates an Ai Smart Face, which Callaway promotes as the standout feature and most technologically advanced and sophisticated face ever.

These new clubs have been created using real player data and state-of-the-art machine learning to produce sweet spots all over the face for effective strikes even on mishits. I was therefore keen to find out how the Paradym Ai Smoke Fast (4) stacks up against its competitors.

The Ai Smoke Max hybrid and Ai Smoke HL hybrid are designed for players with average to high swing speeds looking to maximise distance and improve shot dispersion, whereas the Ai Smoke MAX Fast (men's and women's model) is designed for players like myself who are looking to increase swing speed, launch, and spin for greater distance, as well as helping to fill a gap that you might have in your bag.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Unlike Callaway’s Big Bertha Reva women’s range, which includes woods that have an ultra-shiny electric blue crown, this hybrid has a dark grey matte finish, or perhaps I should describe the colour as smokey.

Of course, as with all the best golf clubs, how they look and feel comes down to personal preference, but I like this club’s overall aesthetic that also includes a turquoise accent and a bright blue ‘Smoke’ logo on the steel-finished sole, which complements the grey beautifully.

I really like the buttery, soft and tacky grip, although comparing this hybrid with the women’s Ping G Le3, the grip is noticeably larger. Despite this, it felt comfortable and with a shallow profile and a flat crown, it sits flush behind the ball at address.

Fitted with a 40 g women's flex graphite shaft, the swingweight felt good, and using this club off the fairway and from the light rough, I can honestly say that it is difficult to fault because every time I found it effortless to get the ball airborne and shots flew a consistently good distance with a penetrating ball flight.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

I’m sure I didn’t strike the ball from the center of the clubface every time, proving this hybrid is ultra forgiving and the new Ai Smart Face definitely works. There is nothing better than using a club for the first time and hitting a great shot because then you’re confident you want to pull it out of the bag again and again - and that’s how I felt with this club.

In terms of looks and performance, for the standard of player for which it is designed, this club is destined to be one of the best hybrids on the market.

The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke MAX Fast hybrid retails at $279/£299.