Skins Golf Tour Edition Glove Review

One brand looking to shake up the category with its eye-catching designs is Skins Golf. It offers nine AAA cabretta leather gloves that are predominantly Tour white but have colourful patterns and prints at the cuff and the sides of the fingers to add a flash of personality and flair. These include Peace and Love, Casino Royale and the Moon Golf Tour Edition we tested on the course.

The best golf gloves have to fit well - snug and tight like a second skin, but not restrictive. I typically wear a Medium and this glove fitted well although the thumb felt a millimetre or two short than I’d have liked. The elasticated section across the knuckles ensures there isn’t any excess material on show. When you slide it on for the first time, you can feel the softness of the leather - it even has that amazing smell when you take it out of the packet for the first time. Clearly, the quality is high and the attention to detail is vigourous.

That soft feel translates into a tacky hold on the club’s grip, which certainly helps you maintain control as you swing. Most importantly, it’s comfortable. This comes down to the premium feel of the leather, the small perforation holes on the fingers that allow perspiration to escape, and the flexibility within the fit courtesy of the stretchy fabric that lines each finger. This allows the glove to accommodate different finger sizes while also enabling Skins to add its signature design to other parts of the glove.

Testing so far has shown this glove to be fairly resilient for a leather option, much like the FootJoy StaSof glove. It strikes a good balance between not being too soft and offering a decent level of durability. After one practice session and full round, it was beginning to show minor wear marks at one part of the palm, so not too bad. It likely won’t be as robust as a synthetic or all-weather glove, but it won’t be too far off if you look after it. Skins provide a resealable pouch for the glove and will even plant a tree for every glove sold to leave a positive impact on the environment. Buying two and rotating them could be one way to maximise the lifespan of your glove, you could also pair it with a stylish Skins Golf hoodie or quarter zip mid layer.