Peter Millar Blade Performance Ankle Sport Pant Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There is a lot more choice on the golf market when it comes to golf trousers /pants than there used to be. Golf fashion tends to follow high street trends, and in more recent times we’ve definitely seen a move towards tailored fit on trousers and, whilst not for everyone, ankle trousers and jogger-style designs are very much ‘in’, and the Peter Millar Blade Performance Ankle Sport pants are an example of the modern casual-sport style that younger golfers, in particular, are attracted to.

The highly fitted/skinny look and slightly above the ankle length is a style that you’re either going to like or not and, aged 51, I’m maybe not the target demographic for these golf trousers. However, I really liked the style and the performance is exceptional. As a result, they have become a favourite in my wardrobe this year.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

32/30 trousers. I need to go up to a 34 in Peter Millar trousers; 33 inches would have been perfect! This style is available in multiple hem lengths and designed to fall at the ankle, slightly above the shoe, so you’ll maybe want to go for a shorter inside leg length than usual.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The first thing to say is that these are an incredibly comfortable pair of trousers. I’ve worn them over multiple rounds this year and the material is super lightweight, very stretchy and breathable. There are three colors to choose from: galaxy (a bright blue), gale grey and steel (a dark blue). In my opinion the gale grey is the easiest color to match with a wide range of tops. Peter Millar says the material is anti-wrinkle and they absolutely deliver on that, looking fresh for consecutive rounds.

Any extra details you notice?

The trousers feature two sets of pockets – a small one with a zip, plus a main one with a standard opening. Style wise this looks great, but for me, the main pocket is a bit too deep, and combined with the very lightweight material, if you put anything of any weight in it, say a mobile phone, it does sag and can feel heavy. As a result, I just tended to use the little side pocket for tees, a pencil and ball marker (and left my phone in my bag), but if I’m being critical that was a little difficult to get my hands into easily.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Can you wear it off the course?

In short, yes. One of the other benefits of these modern trousers is that they look stylish off the course. Worn with trainers, they offer a sporty yet smart appearance.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with colours. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.