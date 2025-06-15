A New Fairway Wood, New Irons, And A New Putter! Has Adam Scott Found The Bag Set Up To Win The US Open?

On ‘moving day’ at the 2025 US Open, Adam Scott did exactly that, firing a superb three under par 67 to vault himself up the leaderboard and into a tie for second place heading into Sunday’s final round.

While his golf was truly exceptional, as an equipment writer, it is his golf bag that really caught my attention during Saturday’s play.

Over the past few seasons, Scott has earned himself a reputation as one of the biggest tinkerers in the professional game, relentlessly testing clubs and regularly making wholesale changes from week to week. Interestingly, this is at complete odds with how he went about his business for much of his career, remaining in the same irons and general bag setup for years. However, when his partnership with Titleist ran its course a few years ago, Scott seized the opportunity to shop around various manufacturers, and seemingly hasn’t stopped since.

Adam Scott had every reason to smile after day three at Oakmont. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, at the US Open this week, the tinkering is extreme, even for him. Since his last tournament two weeks ago at the Memorial, Scott is sporting a full new set of irons, a new putter, and a new ‘driving iron’, in addition to a switch in his fairway wood setup he made just two weeks ago!

Starting with his irons, this area of his bag has been a merry-go-round of different models over the past two or three years. At Memorial, he was gaming a custom set of Titleist 681 AS blades made specifically for him and based very much on the iron he played for the majority of his career with Titleist.

Adam Scott was using his Titleist 681-AS blades in his last competitive start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Scott turned up at Oakmont this week with a set of Miura AS-1 irons that he has been in and out of for a few seasons now. These are some of the cleanest-looking irons in the game, featuring his custom ‘AS’ logo, and were very much a collaborative effort between Scott and Miura, with the Australian even paying a visit to the Miura factory in Japan to oversee production. They feature significantly more offset than many of the best blades you will see at retail, as this is a look Scott has always gravitated towards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, it looks like he has added the yet-to-be-released Titleist T250 3-iron into the mix too, following a visit to the Titleist’s European Performance Centre at Woburn, England. The 3-iron looks to be shafted up with a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF hybrid 105-X shaft.

Scott has been spotted with the Titleist T250 3-iron this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The very top end of the bag has not been immune to rotation either, with a shift in the mini-driver/3-wood area. His TaylorMade BRNR mini-driver had become a staple in his bag for over a year, but at the Truist Championships a few weeks ago, Scott switched this out for a 16.5˚ TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood. This was short-lived lived however, as the mini-driver returned at the Memorial. However, the BRNR had been upgraded to the new, more adjustable R7 Quad mini-driver from TaylorMade, and that has stayed in the bag for this week's US Open.

The TaylorMade R7 Quad mini-driver. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, Scott decided to switch up the (not so in his case) short stick, opting for a change of colour from a blue LAB Mezz.1 Max to a green version. We’ve had no indication whether this is a purely aesthetic change or whether there has been a weight alteration to cope with the pace of Oakmont's putting surfaces, but either way, it’s a very on-brand move for Scott right now.

Image 1 of 2 Scott has put a new green version of his LAB Mezz.1 Max into play this week. (Image credit: Getty Images) The blue LAB Mezz.1 Max Scott has been using for months. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For context here, generally speaking, it can take weeks or even months for tour reps to try and get new products into most tour pros' bags. With players so sensitive to even the most minor changes, and with so much at stake, they are incredibly careful and precious about the idea of switching clubs at the best of times, let alone the week of the US Open around arguably the toughest golf course on the US Open rota! The fact that Scott can make such wholesale changes, adapt so quickly, and perform as he has so far is nothing short of remarkable.

If Adam Scott can get over the line on Sunday and lift the US Open trophy, it will be a victory celebrated by gear nerds and tinkerers across the globe! Myself included!

Adam Scott US Open WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Titleist GT2, 10˚ in the C2 setting. Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft.

Mini-Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad 13.5˚ (1 click lower) . Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX shaft.

5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 core model. Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX shaft.

9-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 core model. Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X shaft.

3-iron: Titleist T250. Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 105-X shaft.

Irons: 5- 9 iron, Miura AS-1. Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (54-14F), WedgeWorks Proto (60-K*). Project X LZ 6.5 in the 48˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 in the 54˚ and 60˚.

Putter: LAB Mezz.1 Max (Green) Sweeper.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Clothing: Uniqlo