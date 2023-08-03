Titleist T350 Iron Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Replacing the T300 with a club with a different name is testament, Titleist says, to the fact this is a vastly different iron worthy of such an accolade. It continues to be Titleist’s main game improvement iron offering sitting in between the hybrid-iron T400 iron and the players distance T200 iron. In terms of design, the T350 benefits from split tungsten weighting like the T100, T150 and T200 for the very first time, making this a more forgiving prospect versus the T300. The Max Impact technology sits a little higher and coupled with the dual taper forged face, should feel for solid and stable over the previous iteration.

(Image credit: Future)

The look of the T350 better matches the rest of the T-Series, in particular the T200, with the cavity now covered by a back plate that help manage the sound at impact. This is a marked improvement on the visual package and strengthens the appeal of a blended set within the best Titleist irons. Down at address, the T350 doesn’t scream high handicapper - more a mid handicapper - with the offset and generous footprint but without a chunky sole or thick top line.

The T350 undoubtedly feels the fastest of the new range and has the loudest sound at impact, which adds to the feeling of power along with how springy the face comes across. It’s fast from a wide area too, you can get away with a poor swing - shots low on the face performed especially well in terms of maintaining launch and speed.

(Image credit: Future)

For me the T350 was between 2-4 yards longer than the old T300 iron, mostly due the fact the 7-iron, which has the same loft at 29°, was spinning around 500 rpm less. This is a little bit of a concern for the ball’s stopping power, but the peak height was comparable to that of the T200 iron, which means even long iron shots should be playable into greens.

(Image credit: Future)

This iron is very good at masking your misses, which is ideal for the golfer that is relatively early into their journey in the game or experienced players that need maximum help on their approach shots. With Titleist standardising its prices for every iron in the T-Series, the T350 represents the biggest jump over its predecessor - around £350, ironically, for a 7-piece set. This is an increase that will be hard to stomach if you play the previous T300 and was hoping to skip a generation, but the T350 certainly slots in among some of the very best distance irons capable of combining speed and playable trajectories with an explosive feel.