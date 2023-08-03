Titleist T350 Iron Review
Joel Tadman tests the latest distance iron to join the T-Series, claiming to offering big improvements over the prior generation
The T350 is a premium game improvement iron that offers notable distance gains over its predecessor via improved feel, forgiveness and flight that admittedly come with a hefty price increase too.
-
+
Super stable
-
+
Looks more premium
-
+
Powerful ball speed
-
-
Low spin a concern for low spin or speed players
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Replacing the T300 with a club with a different name is testament, Titleist says, to the fact this is a vastly different iron worthy of such an accolade. It continues to be Titleist’s main game improvement iron offering sitting in between the hybrid-iron T400 iron and the players distance T200 iron. In terms of design, the T350 benefits from split tungsten weighting like the T100, T150 and T200 for the very first time, making this a more forgiving prospect versus the T300. The Max Impact technology sits a little higher and coupled with the dual taper forged face, should feel for solid and stable over the previous iteration.
The look of the T350 better matches the rest of the T-Series, in particular the T200, with the cavity now covered by a back plate that help manage the sound at impact. This is a marked improvement on the visual package and strengthens the appeal of a blended set within the best Titleist irons. Down at address, the T350 doesn’t scream high handicapper - more a mid handicapper - with the offset and generous footprint but without a chunky sole or thick top line.
The T350 undoubtedly feels the fastest of the new range and has the loudest sound at impact, which adds to the feeling of power along with how springy the face comes across. It’s fast from a wide area too, you can get away with a poor swing - shots low on the face performed especially well in terms of maintaining launch and speed.
For me the T350 was between 2-4 yards longer than the old T300 iron, mostly due the fact the 7-iron, which has the same loft at 29°, was spinning around 500 rpm less. This is a little bit of a concern for the ball’s stopping power, but the peak height was comparable to that of the T200 iron, which means even long iron shots should be playable into greens.
This iron is very good at masking your misses, which is ideal for the golfer that is relatively early into their journey in the game or experienced players that need maximum help on their approach shots. With Titleist standardising its prices for every iron in the T-Series, the T350 represents the biggest jump over its predecessor - around £350, ironically, for a 7-piece set. This is an increase that will be hard to stomach if you play the previous T300 and was hoping to skip a generation, but the T350 certainly slots in among some of the very best distance irons capable of combining speed and playable trajectories with an explosive feel.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na
Kevin Na says that a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea, possibly as early as next year, and will be a "game changer" for golf fans there
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Is Allisen Corpuz's Caddie?
Allisen Corpuz's caddie is a name well-known to golf fans as her bagman is called Jay Monahan
By James Nursey Published