Cleveland Bloom Ladies Package Set Review
Alison Root puts the Cleveland Bloom Ladies Package Set to the test to find out if each club steps up to the mark
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
This 9-piece set is aimed at beginner golfers and the clubs do exactly what they say on the tin - designed to easily get the ball airborne with ultimate forgiveness. The quality of performance and the look of these clubs belies the price, and although it's not a set that an improving golfer will want to keep long-term, for a women that is just beginning her golfing journey, it's absolutely ideal.
-
+
Good quality at a reasonable price
-
+
Suitable set for beginner golfers
-
+
Attractive design
-
-
No left-handed option
-
-
Need to force the irons slightly as head heavy
-
-
Bag/headcovers not for women who are anti pink
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Cleveland Bloom Ladies Package Set Review
The Cleveland Bloom ladies package set is designed for the beginner golfer or for women on their way to taking their game to the next level. This set has every club in the bag that a player needs to take them from tee to green including a driver, 5-wood, hybrid, SW-7 iron, putter, and it also comes with a cart bag, so should be a strong contender as one of the best women’s golf sets.
The black/pink colour scheme is ultra feminine, in particular the bag and matching headcovers, which really stand out. Personally, it’s a bit too pink for my liking, so I was pleased to see that the shafts and clubheads are predominantly grey and black respectively with just a smidgen of pink.
The large-headed driver has a 14-degree loft, which is a lot, and I was surprised that it naturally sat a little closed behind the ball - this didn't instil as much confidence as I would like at address for easy launch. It would also be useful to have an alignment aid on the top of the shiny black crown to help women golfers line up. Looks aside, while it is not packed with technology on the same scale as some of the premium drivers like TaylorMade’s Kalea Premier or Ping’s G Le2, for the level of golfer that this set is aimed at, this driver does a good job. It is comfortable to swing; my drives flew straight with noticeable forgiveness on mishits.
A fairway wood is not always a favourite club for women to pull out of the bag, but this compact-looking Bloom 5-wood has a deep face profile, which translates into a lower centre of gravity, and makes it possible to launch the ball for high-flying shots. Beginner golfers might not have the confidence to use a fairway wood from light rough, but this club worked admirably, and thanks to the deep face, it is also a good alternative to use off the tee.
In my opinion, the 5 hybrid is the star club in this set. It sits really nicely, and when you address the ball, the chunky clubhead makes it feel impossible to miss a shot from any lie. I found it really easy to generate power with this club, which resulted in accurate shots for a real confidence boost.
The irons feature a cavity-back design with a thick sole and a large clubhead. They are designed in this way to allow for a low centre of gravity and a bigger sweet spot to help golfers get the ball airborne more easily with ultimate forgiveness. These irons are easy on the eye, I was able to launch the ball high with decent results, but I would not describe them as effortless to hit as I found them to be slightly head heavy. The two wedges are with exception, and I was particularly impressed with the 56-degree wedge, which worked wonders out of sand.
Completing the set is a mallet-shaped putter, and compared with some of the huge mallet putter heads on the market, this neat design is not too overwhelming and immediately felt comfortable. It’s nicely weighted, the ball rolls smoothly off the face, and I found that it provided me with impressive consistency on the greens.
Whether you like the colour scheme or not, it’s also worth mentioning the stylish cart bag, which is an excellent bonus. It has ample pockets, 8 in total, as well as a detachable pouch that is perfect for carrying valuables. All in all, this is one of the best golf club sets for beginners, as it is great value for the performance benefits on offer to help kickstart a golfing journey. It is also the perfect birthday or Christmas gift for a woman who wants to enter the game.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
'It's Life Changing' - Caddies Enjoy Living It Up In All Expenses Paid LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson's brother Austin says caddies are being treated brilliantly by LIV Golf after making the life changing switch
By Paul Higham • Published
-
How Much Did LIV Golfers Earn In 2022? Full Schedule, Results & Money Lists
We look at the individual & team standings and just how much money each player won in the first ever LIV Golf season
By Paul Higham • Published
-
The PGA Partners With BGIA To Grow The Game Through New PGA Play Initiative
The two associations have strengthened their strategic alliance to help increase participation across the UK and Ireland