Ping G Le3 Driver Review
Alison Root takes the new Ping G Le3 driver onto the course and finds out the benefits for those with slower swing speeds
Players with a swing speed of less than 80mph will reap the benefits of this third generation G Le3 driver as clever weighting makes it easy to swing and generate more ball speed for penetrating and accurate drives. It’s also a great looking club, simple but stylish, with a confident-boosting effect.
-
+
Lightweight but powerful
-
+
Effortless to launch
-
+
Pleasing sound
-
-
Fitting is key to maximise performance
-
-
Won’t suit players with a fast swing speed
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The third-generation Ping G Le driver is designed for women with a swing speed of 80mph or less to help generate more ball speed, higher launch and greater distance.
In my opinion, the colourway of the latest G Le clubs, which is largely navy with gold and silver accents, is the best yet in the G Le range. The driver looks and feels exceptionally stylish, and provided me with immediate comfort on the tee, something that is a common theme throughout the best Ping drivers.
It has a large but unfussy 460cc titanium head and the crown is topped with a series of angled ridges, which create the turbulator technology that Ping is known for. These ridges improve the way air flows around the clubhead to deliver faster ball speeds and they also frame the ball nicely at address.
Compared with its predecessor, G Le2, I didn’t notice significant distance gains, although Ping says it’s the longest women’s driver to date, boasting an extra four yards for the average golfer. However, in addition to the colourway, there are noticeable improvements to this lightweight driver. Thanks to the fixed weight at the back, this allows for a low and slightly heel side centre of gravity position that means the Ping G Le3 is one of the most forgiving drivers in the game.
In testing, I found that I could generate effortless power to easily get the ball airborne on a penetrating trajectory. Consistently producing long and straight drives, I also appreciated the sound at impact, which is another important contributing factor that makes it one of the best golf drivers for women on the market.
I tested this driver with the loft set as standard at 11.5°, but there is the option to adjust the hosel to a loft of +/- 1.5°. The ALT250 lite shaft suited my swing, I found it offered enough flex and gave me the ability to stay in complete control of my shots. An ultra lite shaft is also available.
It’s difficult to fault this forgiving driver, which I believe is one of the best drivers for slow swing speeds that we have tested. Certainly it's an option that should be considered if you are wanting to add to your bag.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
