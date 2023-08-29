Ping G Le3 Driver Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The third-generation Ping G Le driver is designed for women with a swing speed of 80mph or less to help generate more ball speed, higher launch and greater distance.

In my opinion, the colourway of the latest G Le clubs, which is largely navy with gold and silver accents, is the best yet in the G Le range. The driver looks and feels exceptionally stylish, and provided me with immediate comfort on the tee, something that is a common theme throughout the best Ping drivers.

(Image credit: Future)

It has a large but unfussy 460cc titanium head and the crown is topped with a series of angled ridges, which create the turbulator technology that Ping is known for. These ridges improve the way air flows around the clubhead to deliver faster ball speeds and they also frame the ball nicely at address.

Compared with its predecessor, G Le2, I didn’t notice significant distance gains, although Ping says it’s the longest women’s driver to date, boasting an extra four yards for the average golfer. However, in addition to the colourway, there are noticeable improvements to this lightweight driver. Thanks to the fixed weight at the back, this allows for a low and slightly heel side centre of gravity position that means the Ping G Le3 is one of the most forgiving drivers in the game.

In testing, I found that I could generate effortless power to easily get the ball airborne on a penetrating trajectory. Consistently producing long and straight drives, I also appreciated the sound at impact, which is another important contributing factor that makes it one of the best golf drivers for women on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

I tested this driver with the loft set as standard at 11.5°, but there is the option to adjust the hosel to a loft of +/- 1.5°. The ALT250 lite shaft suited my swing, I found it offered enough flex and gave me the ability to stay in complete control of my shots. An ultra lite shaft is also available.

It’s difficult to fault this forgiving driver, which I believe is one of the best drivers for slow swing speeds that we have tested. Certainly it's an option that should be considered if you are wanting to add to your bag.