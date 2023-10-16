Payntr X 005 F Spikeless Golf Shoes Review
Matt Cradock takes the Payntr X 005 F Spikeless Golf Shoes on to the course to see how they perform
An excellent spikeless option that provides comfort, grip and modern looks. The Payntr X 005 F is a great all-round performer that does the basics incredibly well!
Modern, sleek looks
Excellent comfort and stability
Surprisingly good grip for a spikeless model
Not fully waterproof
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When it comes to the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, Payntr are a brand which regularly feature and, in the case of the X 005 F, it's no different, with the company yet again creating an extremely comfortable, grippy and modern-looking shoe.
Previously, I have tested the X 006 RS golf shoes and was very impressed by them. With the X 005 F, out the box, it's clear that Payntr have stuck with the same kind of design as previous models, as the leather upper also features PMX Foam on the back that really hugged my heel when I first slipped these shoes on.
There's even traces of carbon fibre, which comes from a propulsion plate that helps with ground reaction. Throughout the swing, I felt locked into the ground and, although these won't challenge the best spiked golf shoes when it comes to grip, they certainly rank as one of the best spikeless models in the grip department.
As mentioned, Payntr golf shoes usually follow a similar aesthetic and I really liked the look of this product. There are also three different color options, so there should be something for all tastes, with all three featuring very eye catching designs on the sole of the shoes. It certainly strikes the right balance of subtlety and style.
Performance-wise, out on the course, they were near faultess when it came to comfort, with the Dual Density PMXNITRO+ Foam midsole creating an almost memory-foam mattress feel as I walked the fairways. The only slight negative is that they are water-resistant but not fully waterproof. Certainly, in showers, they protected my feet well, but in heavier conditions, my feet did get slightly wet.
Personally, I would wear these in the summer months but, it is worth noting that they will also work well in winter conditions. This is because the Clarino Trivela microfibre upper delivers an extremely lightweight and flexible feel and, personally, I would say that this could even feature amongst the most comfortable golf shoes I've tested, such is the quality out of the box and first time on the feet.
Overall, the performance of the Payntr X 005 F is superb; it is a really comfortable and stylish option that even has a decent amount of grip. The only slight negative is that I found them to be water-resistant but not completely waterproof; however, if you are after a pair of summer shoes that could be braved in winter, you really can't go wrong with this option.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
