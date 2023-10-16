Payntr X 005 F Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, Payntr are a brand which regularly feature and, in the case of the X 005 F, it's no different, with the company yet again creating an extremely comfortable, grippy and modern-looking shoe.

Previously, I have tested the X 006 RS golf shoes and was very impressed by them. With the X 005 F, out the box, it's clear that Payntr have stuck with the same kind of design as previous models, as the leather upper also features PMX Foam on the back that really hugged my heel when I first slipped these shoes on.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There's even traces of carbon fibre, which comes from a propulsion plate that helps with ground reaction. Throughout the swing, I felt locked into the ground and, although these won't challenge the best spiked golf shoes when it comes to grip, they certainly rank as one of the best spikeless models in the grip department.

As mentioned, Payntr golf shoes usually follow a similar aesthetic and I really liked the look of this product. There are also three different color options, so there should be something for all tastes, with all three featuring very eye catching designs on the sole of the shoes. It certainly strikes the right balance of subtlety and style.

Performance-wise, out on the course, they were near faultess when it came to comfort, with the Dual Density PMXNITRO+ Foam midsole creating an almost memory-foam mattress feel as I walked the fairways. The only slight negative is that they are water-resistant but not fully waterproof. Certainly, in showers, they protected my feet well, but in heavier conditions, my feet did get slightly wet.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Personally, I would wear these in the summer months but, it is worth noting that they will also work well in winter conditions. This is because the Clarino Trivela microfibre upper delivers an extremely lightweight and flexible feel and, personally, I would say that this could even feature amongst the most comfortable golf shoes I've tested, such is the quality out of the box and first time on the feet.

Overall, the performance of the Payntr X 005 F is superb; it is a really comfortable and stylish option that even has a decent amount of grip. The only slight negative is that I found them to be water-resistant but not completely waterproof; however, if you are after a pair of summer shoes that could be braved in winter, you really can't go wrong with this option.