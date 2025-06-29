The First-Class Heathland Course Tucked Away In England's Very Smallest County

Rutland is England’s smallest county, wedged into an area just 18 miles long and up to 17 miles wide between Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Although small, the county does boast the very fine Harry Colt/Charles Alison heathland creation at Luffenham Heath, where golf has a real middle-of-nowhere feel to it. The course has long been a mainstay of Golf Monthly's 'Next 100 courses in the UK&I'.

A comprehensive bunker upgrade programme in recent years has enhanced both visuals and strategy but, such work aside, the layout has barely changed since World War II when the then 9th to 11th holes had to be given over to agriculture. When peace returned, the 9th and 10th holes were reworked with new 11th and 12th holes coming into play.

A cracking start

Three excellent doglegs start things off, left to right on the opening duo, then right to left on the 3rd. The memorable 4th, with its fine distant views, takes a bit of ‘knowing, for it drops down dramatically at the end of the fairway. It can be easy to overclub off the tee here, especially in firm summer conditions, leaving a tricky short shot in off a downslope of rough.

Looking down toward the 4th green at Luffenham Heath

The first par 3 at the 5th is a pretty, short- to mid-iron hole, very well-protected by sand, which plays across a broad dip. The long par-4 13th midway through the back nine will come as a bit of a shock, covering 481 yards off the tips via a fairly significant right-to-left dogleg. A drawing drive will be a significant advantage here.

Stars of the show

Heading out, the 7th is a stunning hole boasting a gorgeous uphill approach to its long, well-bunkered green, with further bunkers set into the upslope that set it all off beautifully.

The standout hole coming home is the long par-3 17th that stretches to over 200 yards and drops steeply to a target heavily defended by sand, mounds and hollows. You almost certainly won’t require your normal club for the yardage but working out which one you do need is far from easy. If you err long and safe, the putt or chip back down will be quick.

The 17th green is well-protected by bunkers, mounds and hollows

You finish on the second of just two par 5s, which, despite measuring 544 yards even off the yellows, is downhill, so getting on or close in two may still be possible if wind and ground conditions are favourable.

The 18th is one of just two par 5s at Luffenham Heath

* Essentials

Luffenham Heath Golf Club, Stamford Road, South Luffenham, Rutland, PE9 3UU

Stats: par 70, 6,418 yards

GF: Mon, Wed, Thu: £75-£110; Fri-Sun: £85-£130; Day: £110-£165

(prices correct at time of publication in June 2025)