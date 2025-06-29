The First-Class Heathland Course Tucked Away In England's Very Smallest County
In the south-east corner of Rutland, the heathland layout at Luffenham Heath rightly sits safely inside Golf Monthly's Top 200 courses in the UK&I
Rutland is England’s smallest county, wedged into an area just 18 miles long and up to 17 miles wide between Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
Although small, the county does boast the very fine Harry Colt/Charles Alison heathland creation at Luffenham Heath, where golf has a real middle-of-nowhere feel to it. The course has long been a mainstay of Golf Monthly's 'Next 100 courses in the UK&I'.
A comprehensive bunker upgrade programme in recent years has enhanced both visuals and strategy but, such work aside, the layout has barely changed since World War II when the then 9th to 11th holes had to be given over to agriculture. When peace returned, the 9th and 10th holes were reworked with new 11th and 12th holes coming into play.
A cracking start
Three excellent doglegs start things off, left to right on the opening duo, then right to left on the 3rd. The memorable 4th, with its fine distant views, takes a bit of ‘knowing, for it drops down dramatically at the end of the fairway. It can be easy to overclub off the tee here, especially in firm summer conditions, leaving a tricky short shot in off a downslope of rough.
The first par 3 at the 5th is a pretty, short- to mid-iron hole, very well-protected by sand, which plays across a broad dip. The long par-4 13th midway through the back nine will come as a bit of a shock, covering 481 yards off the tips via a fairly significant right-to-left dogleg. A drawing drive will be a significant advantage here.
Stars of the show
Heading out, the 7th is a stunning hole boasting a gorgeous uphill approach to its long, well-bunkered green, with further bunkers set into the upslope that set it all off beautifully.
The standout hole coming home is the long par-3 17th that stretches to over 200 yards and drops steeply to a target heavily defended by sand, mounds and hollows. You almost certainly won’t require your normal club for the yardage but working out which one you do need is far from easy. If you err long and safe, the putt or chip back down will be quick.
You finish on the second of just two par 5s, which, despite measuring 544 yards even off the yellows, is downhill, so getting on or close in two may still be possible if wind and ground conditions are favourable.
* Essentials
Luffenham Heath Golf Club, Stamford Road, South Luffenham, Rutland, PE9 3UU
Stats: par 70, 6,418 yards
GF: Mon, Wed, Thu: £75-£110; Fri-Sun: £85-£130; Day: £110-£165
(prices correct at time of publication in June 2025)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
