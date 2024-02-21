Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore Wedge Review
Sam De’Ath tests the Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore wedges to see if golfers should consider them for their bag this year
The Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore wedges are a really solid blend of performance and forgiveness. While aimed predominantly at the mid-to-high handicap golfer, better players looking for extra help in their short game should also consider using these user-friendly, cavity back wedges.
-
+
Great feel on fuller shots
-
+
Generous amounts of spin
-
+
Wide sole helps with strike consistency
-
-
Larger head size may put some better players off
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
As a former collegiate and Mini-tour professional golfer, I have always gravitated towards a more blade-style wedge for the sleek looks, soft feel and spin on offer. But after some time away from the game caused by injury, my short game suffered upon my return and so I’m on a mission to get my chipping and pitching back to where it had been previously. I took one of the latest wedge releases, the Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore, out on the course to see what performance was on offer.
First off it’s worth mentioning how good they look in the bag. Even though I lhave leaned towards more compact wedges in the past, such as the Titleist Vokey SM10 and TaylorMade MG4, the idea of a cavity back wedge actually makes sense. I think about some of the best wedges for beginners that typically have a large footprint and thicker topline to inspire confidence and the CBX 4 Zipcore has these traits too without screaming game improver, especially at address.
While the CBX 4 Zipcore wedges certainly don’t look small behind the ball, the rounded leading wedge allowed for versatility around the greens, meaning I could be creative and hit different shots with different flights and spins to access certain pins. This was something I wasn’t expecting and a feature that all the best golf wedges possess. The CBX 4 wedges feature some really clever face blasting technology, the brand is calling ‘Hydrazip’ - a laser milled line to enhance surface friction and promoting spin in dry or damp conditions.
The CBX 4 Zipcore wedges feature the same Zipcore technology found in some of the best Cleveland wedges that include the impressive RTX6 wedges. This allows for a heavier steel in the hosel to be replaced with a lightweight but strong vibration dampening material. The weight saved from the heel is then redistributed across the toe and higher on the face allowing 7.8 percent more MOI than in previous generations and optimum CG placement. I noticed this higher CG lowered my ball flight a little on fuller shots, which I feel actually gave me more control and therefore more confidence, especially on windy days. Mishits weren't punished half as bad as if I was using one of my older bladed wedges and saw my ball falling on or around my target more than not when hitting full shots with these wedges.
This cavity back wedge also felt great off the face and that’s probably due to a vibration dampening insert on the back of the head, but still allowing enough feel and feedback that the better player or more confident ball striker would look for. It felt a little firm when chipping, which some people may like, but I’m someone who prefers a slightly softer feel. These wedges did really help around the greens when it came to consistency of strike - the wide sole on these wedges really helped me gain some confidence thanks to a larger margin for error. These wedges are offered in three different grinds to help anyone, no matter their tendency of delivering the club slightly more steep or shallow into the ball.
The CBX 4 wedges are a really strong option for those looking to upgrade their wedges this season and provide really high levels of performance and forgiveness that golfers of all abilities will benefit from. I would say they are aimed slightly more towards the higher handicap golfer due to the feel and size of the head but low handicappers looking for more assistance around the greens should definitely look into testing the Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore wedges given the spin performance on offer.
The Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore wedges are available now in steel (£159) and graphite (£169) in lofts from 44° up to 60°, so you can build a full set of wedges to match the forgiveness of your irons.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
-
