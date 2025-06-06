Why Vessel's Player Stand Bag Is Best-In-Class

The next generation of golf’s most awarded stand bag, the VESSEL Player V is here to give you the ultimate carry experience - as recognized in Golf Monthly's 2025 Editor's Choice Awards.

The Player V is the company's best-selling golf bag and has been designed for best-in-class performance.

VESSEL believes that everyone has a purpose, and theirs is to create exceptional products that help golfers pursue their purpose – whether they’re a professional athlete, creative or weekend golfer.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, VESSEL began by handcrafting custom golf bags for tour professionals. Known for detailed craftsmanship and intentional design, the company quickly became the trusted choice of carry on Tour.

As VESSEL evolved, they saw an opportunity to bring their performance-first design to more than just the course – expanding into Travel, Lifestyle and Tennis. Every product is built to elevate the experience, seamlessly blending form, function and innovation.

(Image credit: Vessel)

The company pushes the limits of material technology with features like antimicrobial linings, carbon fiber textile and magnetic closure pockets. Every feature fulfills a purpose – every element reflects refinement.

But VESSEL was never just about making the best bags. From the beginning, they’ve aimed to make a meaningful impact through their Buy A Bag, Give A Bag initiative.

For every bag sold, VESSEL donates a school backpack to a child in need. To date, over 150,000 backpacks have been donated globally. And they’re just getting started.

Vessel Player V Stand Bag

(Image credit: Vessel)

The VESSEL Player V is the next generation of the best-selling Player Stand Bag.

From the hidden valuables pocket to the beverage compartments, each pocket has been carefully designed and placed to improve organization, accessibility and on-course convenience.

The Player V utilizes VESSEL’s patented technologies for maximum balance and superior stability. Intentionally placed high strap-attachment points promote further balance and eliminate club fallout while the bag is being carried.

A key feature upgrade is the addition of a cart strap pass-through for added protection on a cart or trolley.

The Player V showcases the brand's signature attention to detail through premium trims and tour-grade materials so you can look and play your best.

High-class components include Tour-grade body material for year-round performance, antimicrobial lining, genuine leather touchpoints, carbon fiber legs and a velour-lined top

VESSEL’s Player V Stand Bag features:

6-&-14 Way Top Options

Full-length dividers

Cart strap pass-through for protection when used on a golf cart or push trolley

Magnetic pockets for quick-access to essentials

Superior top design | Scratch-free, rivetless top and anti-tip club orientation

Jam-resistant club divider prevents club grips from jamming when the legs are fully deployed

Vessel Father’s Day Offer: Save $75

This Father’s Day, celebrate the dad who does it all with gifts that match his style, performance, and passion with $75 off VESSEL golf bags.

Whether he’s chasing birdies on the back nine, catching a flight for a business trip, or heading into the weekend with purpose, VESSEL offers premium gear designed to keep up and stand out.

$75 OFF golf bags with code: VSL75

June 9 - Jun 15, 2025

Player V Stand: was $429, now $354

Only at vesselgolf.com

Excludes Limited Edition items. Terms & conditions apply.

For more, visit the VESSEL website.