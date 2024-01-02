Zoom OLED Pro Rangefinder Review

The new OLED Pro rangefinder from Zoom promises up to three times brighter and a whopping five times sharper optics than previous models such as the Focus Tour, Focus X and Focus S.

This is all down to the use of OLED (Organic-Light-Emitting Diodes), more commonly found in high-end television sets than in golf rangefinders! I have to say the visual is significantly clearer than on any other best golf rangefinders I have tested and is genuinely helpful when using the lens to scope out a hole even without using the yardage function. I will often use my rangefinder to get a better view of a hole or even a flag position and the OLED technology elevates that strategy even further.

(Image credit: Future)

Through the lens of the OLED Pro, I can very clearly see the contours of the green from a long way out, which really helps to inform course management decisions such as which side of a green will yield an easier chip or putt relative to the flag position.

The functionality of the OLED Pro is very smooth and intuitive. Switching between yards and meters or turning slope on and off are both as simple as one flick of a finger, comfortably placing it among the best golf rangefinders with slope. You can also nip between ‘Flagpole scanning’ mode and a free scan with one simple press of a button too.

(Image credit: Future)

The focus is controlled simply by twisting the lens you look through to further sharpen your view and really take advantage of that OLED tech.

From a looks and feel point of view, I liked the OLED Pro. It is nice and compact and the leather style gripping area feels very much at the premium end of the market. The protective is case is reasonable although because of the very smooth texture, it does mark up quite easily.

(Image credit: Future)

When you lock on to your required target, you are greeted with a reassuring vibration in your hand and whilst it is unlikely you will need it, the OLED Pro has a range of up to 1200 yards.

For those who play a lot of their golf riding in a cart, it features a magnetic lock system that allows you to secure it conveniently to the vehicle. Having personally tried this function, I can testify to its strength and users will be able to drive along happily without any fear of the OLED Pro coming loose.

(Image credit: Future)

The OLED Pro comes with a rechargeable Lithium Ion battery that Zoom says lasts over 5000 measurements. Unfortunately I didn’t have the time to take 5000 so we’ll just have to take them at their word here! When a charge is required, a low battery indicator appears in plenty of time to take action.

Overall I really liked the Zoom OLED Pro. The sheer clarity of display is the obvious standout feature but it ticks most other boxes that I require in a rangefinder too.