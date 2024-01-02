Zoom OLED Pro Rangefinder Review
Joe Ferguson looks through the lens of a rangefinder that features visual technology usually found in high-end televisions…
The extremely clear and crisp OLED display is very impressive, and functionality is there in abundance. This very simple to use, compact rangefinder has all of the features that anyone would need for a very reasonable price.
-
+
Extremely clear display
-
+
Very easy to use
-
+
Excellent features
-
-
Protective case could be more premium
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The new OLED Pro rangefinder from Zoom promises up to three times brighter and a whopping five times sharper optics than previous models such as the Focus Tour, Focus X and Focus S.
This is all down to the use of OLED (Organic-Light-Emitting Diodes), more commonly found in high-end television sets than in golf rangefinders! I have to say the visual is significantly clearer than on any other best golf rangefinders I have tested and is genuinely helpful when using the lens to scope out a hole even without using the yardage function. I will often use my rangefinder to get a better view of a hole or even a flag position and the OLED technology elevates that strategy even further.
Through the lens of the OLED Pro, I can very clearly see the contours of the green from a long way out, which really helps to inform course management decisions such as which side of a green will yield an easier chip or putt relative to the flag position.
The functionality of the OLED Pro is very smooth and intuitive. Switching between yards and meters or turning slope on and off are both as simple as one flick of a finger, comfortably placing it among the best golf rangefinders with slope. You can also nip between ‘Flagpole scanning’ mode and a free scan with one simple press of a button too.
The focus is controlled simply by twisting the lens you look through to further sharpen your view and really take advantage of that OLED tech.
From a looks and feel point of view, I liked the OLED Pro. It is nice and compact and the leather style gripping area feels very much at the premium end of the market. The protective is case is reasonable although because of the very smooth texture, it does mark up quite easily.
When you lock on to your required target, you are greeted with a reassuring vibration in your hand and whilst it is unlikely you will need it, the OLED Pro has a range of up to 1200 yards.
For those who play a lot of their golf riding in a cart, it features a magnetic lock system that allows you to secure it conveniently to the vehicle. Having personally tried this function, I can testify to its strength and users will be able to drive along happily without any fear of the OLED Pro coming loose.
The OLED Pro comes with a rechargeable Lithium Ion battery that Zoom says lasts over 5000 measurements. Unfortunately I didn’t have the time to take 5000 so we’ll just have to take them at their word here! When a charge is required, a low battery indicator appears in plenty of time to take action.
Overall I really liked the Zoom OLED Pro. The sheer clarity of display is the obvious standout feature but it ticks most other boxes that I require in a rangefinder too.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
