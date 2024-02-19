PXG 0317 X Driving Iron Review
We take the PXG 0317 X Driving Iron out to see what it has to offer…
The PXG 0317 X immediately takes its place amongst the very best driving/utility irons. An excellent head profile, coupled with a really explosive feel make this a thoroughly enjoyable tee shot alternative. A relatively friendly appearance behind the ball is an interesting juxtaposition with a pretty aggressive ball flight. Very low launching and spinning, this driving iron produces some great distance numbers.
Really nice head shape
Extremely penetrating ball flight
Lively feel off the face
If you are looking for help with launch, look elsewhere!
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
As a tester, I always look forward to utility irons arriving on my doorstep as this is generally my weapon of choice to fill that tricky gap between my irons and 3 wood. Even the best hybrids don’t quite suit my launch conditions and high lofted fairway woods just seem to produce too much spin for me, so I was very much looking forward to seeing what PXG had in store with the 0317 X driving iron.
From a tech point of view, PXG claims the ‘thinnest iron face in golf’ with the 0317 X, along with a longer blade length and its proprietary XCOR2 interior material aimed at increasing ball speed and enhancing feel.
The head has been three times forged from 8620 soft carbon steel, robotically polished, and both face and back have been precision milled to the tightest possible tolerances. I have to say the results from an aesthetic point of view are outstanding.
When I pulled the 0317 X driving iron out of the box, the quality of the finish on the head is what struck me first. The milling and polishing give this iron such a premium feel.
The good news continues down behind the ball. A pretty generous blade length inspires confidence and the leading edge sits very squarely at address. Another element I enjoyed was the minimal bulging from the back of the head when looking down. Quite often in this category I see a lot of head material protruding backwards beyond the top edge which I find off-putting and detracts from the aesthetic. Not so with the 0317 X, which helps it retain a much more iron-like appearance than other driving/utility irons.
The club head somehow seems to show more than the 18 degrees of loft that it actually possesses, which also adds to the friendly set up feel.
In fact, the only aspect of the club that I maybe didn’t enjoy as much visually was the big, bold PXG logo which feels a little too brash and in your face to me, but this is somewhat of a hallmark of Bob Parsons and the PXG brand, so that wont be changing any time soon!
I tested the PXG 0317 X driving iron at Saunton Golf Club using TaylorMade TP5x golf balls and my SkyTrak+ launch monitor and the results were extremely interesting!
Firstly, you didn’t need a launch monitor to see the penetrating flight produced. My ‘flushed’ strikes took off seriously low and continued on this course with minimal rise from spin. This was the hottest ball flight I have seen from any utility iron that I have tested and the numbers would corroborate this.
Launch was predictably low at 7.2 degrees and a spin number under 3000 rpm is fairly punchy too! Some really impressive ball speed at 160 mph helped to offset this a little for me and still allowed for a reasonable peak height average of 71 feet and a healthy 240 yard carry.
Happily, I found some really strong levels of forgiveness and my poorer strikes didn’t suffer too much from a distance, dispersion or even feel point of view. The strike feel remained dynamic and lively even low on the face which is a predominant miss for me.
For a relatively high speed player like myself, this is a genuinely potent option from the tee in the right conditions, however I would suggest slower swing speed players may struggle to flight this club enough to see the benefits. Personally, I had great fun piercing this rocket ship of a utility iron through the wind and saw some extraordinary total distances on the firm links fairways of my home course. For this style of golf, I will most definitely be gaming the 0317 X driving iron on a regular basis, and when I am travelling to tournaments at particularly tree lined venues, it will be lurking in my car ready for action if my driver isn’t behaving.
The PXG 0317 X driving iron is priced sensibly at £189 with an abundance of shaft offerings. It comes at a standard loft of 18 degrees but can be adjusted either way with a custom fitting to make it stronger or weaker as desired.
A fantastic addition to an already extensive iron line up from PXG. I look forward to hitting some low stingers with the 0317 X driving iron over the course of the season!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
