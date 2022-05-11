PowaKaddy DLX Lite FF Push Cart Review
Our verdict on the lightweight new push cart from the market leader
The PowaKaddy DLX Lite FF has a brilliantly simple flat folding design that's incredibly compact and space-saving. The high quality aluminium frame is super lightweight to push and the wide wheel base keeps the trolley stable across all terrain. We particularly love the dual foot brake system.
You like to push your trolley for exercise and want something that is really lightweight and handles well
You want a trolley that takes up very little storage space
The clever flat folding design of this trolley means you can squeeze it into the smallest car boot with ease
The low tread tyres lack a little traction and could easily slide on a rainy day or if the fairways are waterlogged or muddy
PowaKaddy DLX Lite FF Push Cart
As far as push carts go, this is undoubtedly the best one we have ever used. PowaKaddy has thought about everything in this sophisticated design from the functional handle that adjusts to different heights for tall or short golfers like me, to the perfectly positioned scorecard holder where, along with keeping your card dry, you can also keep a couple of spare balls - very handy if you need to play a provisional or three off the tee as we did the day we took the trolley for a test run at Essendon CC.
Pencil and tee peg holders are ideally placed alongside, which saves you from having to carry these in your pockets. There's also a drinks holder at your finger tips and we'd highly recommend that you buy the PowaKaddy umbrella holder attachment for a few pounds extra to ensure that all your gear stays dry.
Aside from the excellent lightweight handling (this trolley is really easy to push, even when loaded with a heavy trolley bag on board, held in place with strong straps) the stand-out feature in our opinion has to be the clever folding system. In a few simple clicks the DLX Lite FF folds down flat as a pancake - fast. The wheels cleverly twist inward to give you the ultimate in space-saving storage - perfect for squeezing into the smallest car boot or even storing in a locker at your golf club if you're lucky enough to have one. It's a different concept to the popular Motocaddy Cube Push Cart, but one that is equally time and space saving.
The dual parking brakes for the front and rear wheels work very effectively to hold the trolley in a stable position when you stop to play your shot. They give excellent grip even on a sloping fairway, preventing the DLX Lite FF from rolling away.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
