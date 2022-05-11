PowaKaddy DLX Lite FF Push Cart Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PowaKaddy DLX Lite FF Push Cart

As far as push carts go, this is undoubtedly the best one we have ever used. PowaKaddy has thought about everything in this sophisticated design from the functional handle that adjusts to different heights for tall or short golfers like me, to the perfectly positioned scorecard holder where, along with keeping your card dry, you can also keep a couple of spare balls - very handy if you need to play a provisional or three off the tee as we did the day we took the trolley for a test run at Essendon CC.

Pencil and tee peg holders are ideally placed alongside, which saves you from having to carry these in your pockets. There's also a drinks holder at your finger tips and we'd highly recommend that you buy the PowaKaddy umbrella holder attachment for a few pounds extra to ensure that all your gear stays dry.

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from the excellent lightweight handling (this trolley is really easy to push, even when loaded with a heavy trolley bag on board, held in place with strong straps) the stand-out feature in our opinion has to be the clever folding system. In a few simple clicks the DLX Lite FF folds down flat as a pancake - fast. The wheels cleverly twist inward to give you the ultimate in space-saving storage - perfect for squeezing into the smallest car boot or even storing in a locker at your golf club if you're lucky enough to have one. It's a different concept to the popular Motocaddy Cube Push Cart, but one that is equally time and space saving.

(Image credit: Future)

The dual parking brakes for the front and rear wheels work very effectively to hold the trolley in a stable position when you stop to play your shot. They give excellent grip even on a sloping fairway, preventing the DLX Lite FF from rolling away.