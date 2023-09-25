Mizuno ST-G Driver Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The fruits of Mizuno's “Speed Technology Metalwood Project” over the past few years led us to the ST-230 series. Until now, this included the ST-Z and the ST-X. Now we have a new member of the family, the ST-G.

The ST-G is a 440cc head driver, targeted more at the lower handicap player. Although with the adjustability of the two convergent weight tracks, Mizuno says that the ST-G can be anything from a low-spin bomber, fade or draw biased or simply a more stable compact driver.

(Image credit: Future)

The ST-G features the same cortech chamber as the other two drivers in the range, which encases a stainless-steel weight with elastomeric TPU. This cortech chamber was designed to take stress from the clubface and create an additional source of energy. In addition to this, Mizuno engineers say this pushes weight closer to the face to reduce spin, while also contributing to a more solid, powerful sensation at impact.

The ST-230 series are some of the best-looking drivers on the market and the ST-G might just be the pick of the bunch. We know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but to me the shaping of this head is near perfect. I have always preferred a deep face in driver and the ST-G certainly delivers that. Something about the dimensions of the more compact overall 440cc head makes it seem even deeper than it actually is. When compared to a Taylormade Stealth 2 Plus for example, the depth is similar, yet the Mizuno driver somehow feels deeper, which to me at least is great.

(Image credit: Future)

The gloss black finish of the crown starts as a solid block close to the top edge but blends into a sleek carbon effect as it moves back. The Mizuno logo is useful as a marker to center the ball but is subtle in grey. For me, it is difficult to imagine a more premium-looking driver than this.

My only very minor disappointment (and this is seriously minor!) has to do with the adjustable loft sleeve. I just feel like it could do with an additional ferrule to taper the sleeve in the shaft better rather than leaving quite a pronounced rim. As I said, this is extremely minor but I am clutching at straws when it comes to the look of this driver!

The ST-G comes with a slightly more muted look to the sole than the other two drivers in the ST-230 range, with only a couple of bright blue accents and the cortech chamber a little less highlighted than in the other models.

The feel off the face is a really interesting one, and one that I really enjoyed. I found the ST-G to be a relatively quiet acoustic when compared to some of the other best drivers currently on the market. It really is difficult to articulate because it is so different from its competition, but for me, it felt softer and less aggressive at impact. Now, less aggressive might not be something you necessarily want to hear from your driver but it most certainly doesn’t affect the ball speed, just the feel from the face, which I have to say I enjoyed.

(Image credit: Future)

I tested the Mizuno ST-G both on the golf course and on the practice ground using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Ball flight data was gathered with the Sky Trak ST+ launch monitor.

In terms of distance, it was very solid but not outstanding in terms of the best golf drivers of 2023. During my testing, club speed was pretty standard for me, and the ST-G produced good ball speed results. The spin was a little on the high side initially with both of the adjustable weights placed at the back of the clubhead, so a quick turn of the wrench and some experimentation to move them forward a little soon brought that spin into a comfortable area for me and the flight improved. The difference in spin between the two extremes of the weight placements was vast for me. Something in the region of 400rpm. This spectrum is a real positive for getting the head tuned up for optimal launch conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

It was notable that the ST-G did become significantly less forgiving once I had moved the weights into the forward position. Heel and toe strikes were punished a fair bit more in terms of left-to-right dispersion than when the weights were placed in the rear setting. You would expect this to be the case, but just something to keep an eye on if you are looking to reduce spin. My personal sweet spot for spin and forgiveness came with the two weights positioned equally, approximately halfway between front and back.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with this driver. A solid performer for both distance and playability, but what I enjoyed the most is that it feels tangibly different to some of the other best drivers currently on the market. Sophisticated, rather than flashy aesthetics. Muted, rather than loud sound, and compact as opposed to huge. This is the thinking golfer's driver and one well worth a try.