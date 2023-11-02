Motocaddy 2023 HydroFlex Stand Bag Review

To the naked eye, not much has changed about Motocaddy's latest HyrdroFlex bag. Now that's not necessarily a bad thing - we loved the last iteration that came out in 2021 - but, to the more diligent stand bag observer, there have been a number of subtle design alterations.

The HydroFlex has always been a leader in hybrid golf bags - a bag that can be carried and used on a trolley interchangeably - and I was excited to try the latest version for myself. I tested the 2023 HydroFlex over a number of rounds while carrying and using it on my Motocaddy M7 GPS electric trolley to get a real feel for how it worked in both capacities.

Probably the most significant change is the new weight of the bag. Since 2021, HydroFlex has been on something of a diet and now weighs just 2.3kg (5.1 lbs). This will be welcome news to those who predominantly carry and, while it's not the most lightweight golf bag in the world, it is impressive considering the amount of storage on offer.

(Image credit: Future)

Storage is an area where the bag excelled during my testing. It uses a neat 5-way top for club organization and has five well-designed pockets that offer more than enough space that you'd carry in any stand or cart bag. There are two front pockets for balls, tees, and other smaller accessories while a small side pocket is ideal for gloves or hats. The apparel pocket that runs down most of the side of the bag is decent for a jacket and another layer to be stored in, but there are certainly bigger apparel pockets on other stand bags - something to be aware of if you carry a lot of spare clothing. The external beverage pouch is huge - I could fit two bottles into it with ease. This is a welcome design decision from a few stand bags I've tested - like the Callaway Fairway C HD - with significantly inferior external beverage compartments. There is also a towel accessory hook and internal umbrella sleeve for good measure.

The strap itself is comfortable. It's by no means the most comfortable on the market - I prefer the strap on the Ping Hoofer and Titleist Players 5 StaDry - but it did sit really nicely across my shoulders and back. The overall comfort while I was carrying was certainly enhanced by the molded hip pad. The strap is connected with four 'quick-release' connectors that allow it to be taken on and off with ease and speed whenever you're transferring between carrying and cart use. Even an impractical person like myself can work this system out really quickly.

(Image credit: Future)

Where I think the new HyrdoFlex excels the most is on a trolley. Being made by Motocaddy - one of the leading brands in the best push carts and the best electric trolleys - the brand knows a thing or two about golf trolleys and how to make good bags for them. I can often find conventional cart bags too large and too fussy with the amount of pockets and dividers they offer. Using the HydroFlex offers a much more compact and subtle experience on a golf cart with all the benefits of storage that a conventional cart bag gives you.

(Image credit: Future)

The main reason you'd get the HydroFlex over any other hybrid stand bag is the Easilock system. This technology uses two pins at the bottom of the bag allowing it to lock into place on the lower trolley support without the need for a lower bungee strap. It works seamlessly, makes attaching the bag to the trolley a bit quicker and leaves the bag locked in place even more solidly than with a bungee strap. Of course, if you don't use a Motocaddy trolley currently, this technology becomes obsolete, but I must stress it can still be used effectively on any push cart or electric trolley outside of the Motocaddy ecosystem.

If you already have a Motocaddy trolley or are looking to invest in one at the same time as the new bag, I'd look no further than this or any. Buying a bag from the same manufacturer as your trolley just makes a lot of sense to me - they've got all the codes, you just plug right in. Not to mention it is nice to have a matching trolley and bag. Overall, I'd consider the latest HydroFlex a perfect hybrid golf bag and certainly the only hybrid bag you should go for if you have a Motocaddy trolley. Excellent storage, a comfortable strap, and seamless integration will a trolley make it a joy to use from start to finish.