TaylorMade MG4 Wedge Review
Sam De’Ath takes the TaylorMade MG4 wedge on the course to see if the new design could improve his short game
A great looking wedge that spins at a consistently high level regardless of conditions. A raw face is contrasted nicely by the outer body of the wedge to boost confidence behind the ball. Multiple bounce and loft options mean that most golfers can get fully dialled in.
A lot of the time when we think of groundbreaking technology within golf, we automatically think towards the top end of the bag and how some of the best drivers and fairway woods have been designed to hit the ball a little further and straighter. But for TaylorMade, this innovation has transferred over the wedges with the new MG4 designed to offer high levels of control in both wet and dry conditions while also providing the feel and shot-making versatility golfers expect.
I was already a big fan of the aesthetics of the MG3 wedge, but with the MG4 there’s an emphasis on combining a more inviting profile with a players' wedge shape. It does this via a slightly more rounded top line and improved hosel blend, plus it has a slightly larger footprint than its predecessor. While the head is slightly larger than the MG3 wedges, it isn’t as large as some of the most forgiving wedges available, like the Hi-Toe 3 wedge for example.
The main talking point of this wedge is the face - run your thumb over it and it instantly feels coarse like a fine grit of sandpaper, which you know will help generate friction with the ball to generate spin.
The MG4 wedges can be purchased in a tour satin chrome or tour matte black, both of which look superb and nicely contrast the raw faces on the wedge. These raw faces now boast a new Spin Tread Technology, which is a laser etched treatment used on the face to create what looks like car tire tread, creating face roughness and in turn, creating more spin. This technology has been designed particularly to deal with moisture management, allowing water to escape the surface of the wedge, so it can have better contact with the ball, therefore creating more spin. These are sure to be some of the best wedges for chipping because of this, especially when short sided.
While I managed to head to the course on the one day there was no moisture on the playing surface of this particularly wet English summer, I manufactured some damp playing conditions by pouring some water on the face and ball and hit a few shots to see if the hype behind the technology could be trusted. I can confirm it can. I was actually a little shocked with how well the ball still managed to check up on the green when damp. Granted these conditions could not replicate playing in a heavy downpour, but I think it would be fair to compare them to a morning dew at the very least.
I loved the look of the wedges behind the ball at standard address, as well as when I opened or closed the face to create different shots. There was a noticeable difference with fuller shots with the MG4 wedges compared to other wedges I have tested this year. The ball flight was slightly lower which I particularly like and feel in more control of. Peak heights were also pretty consistent through the loft range thanks to the progressive toe pad thickness, so you don't get those shots with the higher lofted wedges ballooning up into the wind.
More weight has been positioned behind the middle of the face in a reconstructed backbar to allow for golfers to desired shot shapes and a greater feel through impact. The combination of design and performance of the MG4 wedges has them straight away contenders as the best wedges on the market.
It's also worth mentioning the CNC milled soles, which I think gives them a little more zip through the turf from tight lies. There are multiple bounce options available in the TaylorMade MG4 wedges including various low, standard and high bounce options, as well as the TW grind, inspired by Tiger's gamers and built for ultimate versatility around the greens.
The TaylorMade MG4 wedges will be available to purchase from the 8th September 2023 in lofts ranging from 46° through to 60° and will retail at $179/£159 with the TW grinds available from $199/£199.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
