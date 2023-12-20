Srixon 2024 AD333 Golf Ball Review
We take a look at the latest iteration of this popular franchise from Srixon to see how it performs...
The saying “If it ain't broke, don’t fix it” very much applies here. The extremely popular AD333 has had a very minor upgrade for 2024. A slight increase in greenside spin over the previous model was apparent, but if you already play AD333, the transition will be easy. This is a high performing ball that provides good all round levels of spin, feel, distance and durability.
-
+
Very soft feel
-
+
Good levels of greenside spin
-
+
Useful alignment aid for putting
-
-
Minimal gains on previous iteration
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The AD333 has become a really strong franchise for Srixon with consumers associating it with consistent performance and good value for money. Widely regarded as one of the best golf balls available for under $35 a dozen, I was interested to get my hands on the 2024 model and see what has changed.
The simple answer to that question is, not too much. That is not necessarily a bad thing however, with thousands of golfers across the globe trusting the AD333, it would be foolish to discard a winning formula.
In terms of the technology, Srixon tells us that a reformulated FastLayer Core transitions from soft in the centre, to slightly firmer around the perimeter, which adds ball speed without sacrificing feel. The 338 speed dimple pattern is also present to help promote a penetrating ball flight.
It almost feels silly to mention that the compression has been subtly lowered from 72 to 70 to allow a little more deformation at impact which Srixon says reduces unwanted spin from the tee. However, if you already love the feel of your current AD333, I can assure you that you won’t notice!
I tested the AD333 on the practice area and course at Saunton Golf Club and was impressed with the overall performance. My normal ball is the TaylorMade TP5x and the AD333 was noticeably softer in feel around the greens and off the putter face, which is something I enjoyed. Spin levels on the shorter shots were more than adequate with the ‘Spin Skin’ coating seemingly doing its job well. I would say that my TP5x maybe grabbed a touch more on chips and pitches but there wasn’t a huge amount in it.
On the longer shots, I really did enjoy the soft, springy feel, and found the ball very stable in the wind. It was fairly gusty when I tested and the AD333 held its course admirably with some fairly severe sidewinds.
I would say that in direct distance comparisons, it did fall somewhat short of my TP5x gamer but it is significantly lower in price, so you would expect something to give in at least one performance category. To give that some context, I found it 4-5 yards shorter throughout my irons and nearer 8 yards with my driver.
The 2024 Srixon AD333, is a genuinely good all round performing golf ball that represents excellent value for money. Whilst this model is definitely more evolutionary rather than revolutionary, that’s all that was required and it remains one of the leading contenders amongst the best value golf balls.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Rory McIlroy Skips BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Ceremony
In McIlroy's absence, Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood attended on his behalf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Have Left LIV Golf?
Several players have seen their LIV Golf careers come to an end - here's how their exits came about
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Is Santa Claus In TaylorMade's Star-Studded Christmas Commercial
Big names from the world of golf - such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda - dressed as Elves as TaylorMade put Tiger Woods in a Santa Claus costume for their 2023 Christmas commercial
By Jonny Leighfield Published