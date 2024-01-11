Wilson 2024 Staff Model CB Iron Review

Along with the Staff Model blade, Wilson is releasing another new forged iron looking to compete with the best irons for low handicappers on the market. Introducing the latest iteration of the Staff Model CB. I decided to take this classy looking cavity back out on to the course for a thorough test.

With regard to technology in the Staff Model CB, much like with its bladed sibling, it wouldn’t be unfair to say there is very little. After doing not much but test irons and drivers for the past two months, it was actually genuinely refreshing not to hear another bold claim of a revolutionary technology that will transform your game!

Instead, Wilson has just produced a beautifully crafted, simple, forged cavity back iron that will stand up against any of the best golf irons of 2024. Ok, they are not entirely devoid of technology, they do feature what Wilson calls Precision Toe Weighting, which is essentially additional mass placed in the toe to slow down face rotation and minimise left misses.

In terms of looks, what you are getting is a gleaming chrome finish, a generous cavity and some really nicely shaped heads. The profile at address is a little more rounded than some, for example the Callaway Apex MB that offers sharper angles, and this is in keeping with the soft, simple, inoffensive demeanour that these irons embody.

With regard to performance, the Staff Model CB is competitive with anything I have tested during this busy release period. Spin rates and launch windows were consistent and the feel is solid and transparent at the same time. There is no hiding from a mishit, you will know exactly where ball met face, but the extra perimeter weighting does offer some reasonable corrective qualities.

Just like with the Staff Model blades, I was impressed with the effectiveness of the toe weighting in eliminating the left miss. In my entire first session with the blades, out of just shy of 100 balls, only three ended up left of target and it was a very similar story with the CB. You can genuinely feel the clubhead resisting the urge to flip and this softens the release well through the ball by preventing closure.

My distance output was almost identical to that with its sibling, the Staff Model blade, which will make creating a blended set really easy, and I would probably recommend this to almost anyone, as the 5 iron up in the blades really do start to test your ball striking abilities.

Price point on the Wilson Staff Model CB is fair at £1,050 for a 4-PW set, and there is value to be had here. I genuinely haven’t tested a significantly better performing iron in this category so the CB is really worth considering.

They come with some really high quality components as standard in the Dynamic Gold Mid 115 shaft and the Golf Pride Z Grips. Available in both right and left-hand versions they come in 4-PW as standard but a 2 and 3 iron are available as a custom order.

No frills here, just a really nicely put together set of unassuming cavity back irons that will do a great job for anyone lucky enough to get hold of a set.