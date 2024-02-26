Bettinardi BB1-W Putter Review

Bettinardi makes some of the best putters in the game, with players like Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar, Jason Kokrak and the legendary Freddie Couples all using them. The brand is most famous for producing the iconic BB putter series, which has had an update for 2024.

The models in the new range of BB Series putters are milled from a solid block of 303 stainless steel and come in five different head shapes, some of which include armlock, flow neck and centre shafted options.

Each BB Series putter has had a major upgrade on the previous release with PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finishing technology on the milled head. PVD is a thin, yet resilient coating that shows off the stunning milling on the face while offers added durability against wear and scratching. It looks fantastic in the Black Pearl finish and has a real wow factor when you remove the headcover and see it for the first time.

The BB1-W (the W stands for wide) is the most interesting putter in the collection due to its more compact shape and the introduction of an all new Sound Slot on the flange behind the putter face.

The BB1-W is Bettinardi’s first production putter with that sound slot and in combination with the new and improved Perpetual Flymill face, the brand claims that this sound slot results in superior audible feedback on each putt.

According to Bettinardi, this putter was designed with a refined profile based on feedback from Tour players who wanted a more forgiving putter while keeping the classic blade-style headshape. The BB1-W has an improved center of gravity thanks to its compressed design from heel-to-toe, which gives it a smaller profile than most blade putters, while Bettinardi also removed material from the heel to align the center of gravity with the middle of the face.

These refinements have resulted in a more compact head shape which promotes confidence over the ball by allowing for simple setup and alignment.

The striking blue Bettinardi branded Lamkin grip is a pistol shape with a flat front and really pops against the the Black Pearl finish on the head and black PVD Tour Grade shaft, making this one of the most visually striking putters around. You can opt for a Jumbo version grip if you prefer to take your hands out of the stroke more.

On the subject of customisations, the standard specs are 35” shaft, three degrees loft and 70 degree lie angle, but a number of other options are available. Finally, a carbon fiber and leather construction headcover really adds to the premium look.

I tested the BB1-W extensively at home on my artificial turf putting green as well on course at Hurlston Hall in West Lancashire, using a variety of the best golf balls to get a feel for how the putter reacts to different compression golf balls.

My first observation when I stood over a putt for the first time was that I really liked how the BB1-W framed the ball. It’s wider than a standard blade but not exaggerated in the way you see in some of the double wide designs. It looks like a regular blade putter and it’s only when you put it side by side with a standard size blade that the difference in width really becomes apparent.

After hitting a few putts with it the thing that immediately jumped out was how stable it was. I was able to find the middle of the face more often than not and when I did it was a pleasing sensation. It isn’t the softest feeling but I wouldn’t describe it as firm either. It’s somewhere in the middle.

The feedback is very precise. You can clearly feel it in your hands when you’ve missed the sweet spot but after a while you also get to recognise that there’s also a slight difference in sound on mishits. Heel and toe strikes are maybe just a tad higher pitched.

I’m a little inconsistent with blade putters and have a tendency to hit off the toe quite often. I was testing the Bettinardi BB8-F putter at the same time so comparing the two was interesting. I had a lot of toe misses with the BB8-F (which is a longer and has a more slender look behind the ball) but not so many with the BB1-W. The more compact shape of the BB1-W just suited my eye and my stroke better.

The roll was consistent on good strikes while the mishits didn’t lose much speed. Obviously it isn’t as forgiving as a mallet putter but there is certainly enough there to make this a suitable putter for high-handicap golfers who prefer using a blade.

The acoustics do hit a little different though and the sound may be too high pitched for golfers who prefer a dull ‘thump’ from their putter. I’m usually in that category but I have to say that the sound of the BB1-W evoked a feeling of warm nostalgia in me as it reminded me of the old Ping Anser putters from back in the day. I still have a couple of them in my collection and the noise is very similar because of the sound slot so I really enjoyed using the BB1-W and the ‘ping’ sound it produced.

As far as blades go it is certainly on the more forgiving side and it has a premium look that in my opinion matches anything out there. It also comes with a premium price tag too ($450), but with Bettinardi putters you always know that you are getting exactly what you pay for.