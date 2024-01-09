TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Hybrid Review

If you’re like me and love the flight characteristics of a long iron and like to work the trajectory of the ball around but are seeking a touch more forgiveness, then you’re going to want to read on. The TaylorMade Qi10 Tour hybrid is a compact, better players hybrid that has a deep face and has been designed for those seeking a combination of power, control and workability.

A reason I have sometimes shied away from using hybrids in the past is because of the offset on display, promoting a draw-biased shot shape, which, for someone that tends to miss left is not ideal. TaylorMade has absolutely nailed the set-up and aesthetics with the Qi10 Tour hybrid - from a looks standpoint it is one of the best hybrids around. To get a better look at the performance I tested this hybrid both indoors on a Trackman 4 launch monitor at My Golf Matters, Berkshire, as well as on the course in real-life scenarios.

TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Hybrid (Image credit: Future)

There are more forgiving hybrid options in the Qi10 line-up with the Qi10 Max hybrid being the most suitable hybrid for higher handicappers. For those who want a blend of performance and forgiveness it would certainly be worth checking out the Qi10 hybrid. But while there is more forgiveness thanks to the size and heel-toe internal weighting system than say a standard 3 iron, the Qi10 Tour hybrid isn’t built maximum help.

The tour-inspired head is a toe heavy shaped hybrid that sits square to target, but also features an adjustable 3° loft sleeve, ideal for helping dial in a preferred ball flight. If you’re not the most confident of ball-strikers then this may not be the club for you as the head does look rather small when at address.

TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Hybrid at address (Image credit: Future)

Much like the other hybrids in the Qi10 range, the Qi10 Tour hybrid has an addictive feel to it when struck cleanly. You’re greeted with a powerful sensation through impact and thanks to the addition of the same Twist Face technology found in the Stealth 2 Plus hybrid, mishits stay in play more often than not. I did notice because of the smaller head and MOI, I could turn the ball over sometimes a little too much, so for those who already see a large amount of movement on their ball, it may be worth looking into one of the most forgiving hybrids instead.

TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Hybrid still uses Twist Face technology to aid with miss-hits (Image credit: Future)

The Speed Pocket behind the face does help with shots struck a little thin, although the ball doesn’t launch half as high as the standard Qi10 hybrid model and so for those seeking more launch, that or the Qi10 Max hybrid may be the way to go to ensure you’re getting optimal results for your swing.

I can see the TaylorMade Qi10 Tour hybrid becoming extremely popular on tour, especially on longer courses as well as with lower-handicap golfers in the amateur game.

The Qi10 Tour hybrid, alongside the other models in the range, will be available to purchase from February 2nd and will retail at $299/£279.