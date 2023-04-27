New Balance 997 Golf Shoe Review

New Balance 997 Golf Shoes deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

I’ve got a bunch of New Balance shoes in the cupboard, but up until recently my collection didn’t include a pair of the brand’s golf shoes. Like a lot of golfers, I hadn’t realised this major footwear brand had even ventured into the golf market.

So when I saw the New Balance Men’s 997 waterproof spiked golf shoes earlier in the year, I was keen to see how they stacked up against some of my favorite New Balance trainers.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan )

Given the color – a white midsole and an upper that features a heavy splash of green – Augusta National seemed like an appropriate place to give these shoes a first outing. I walked the famous, and hilly, fairways at this year’s Masters sporting these new shoes and I was very impressed with the comfort levels that they provided.

Given New Balance’s reputation for manufacturing stylish athletic and performance footwear, it was only a matter of time before I got asked whether they were trainers. They’re a little heavier than my own 574 trainers, but they certainly pass as such. There are plenty of sporty-looking golf shoes on the market now, but this model still has a unique look in what has become a very popular and crowded category.

I wasn’t able to play Augusta, sadly, but these shoes have certainly been put through their paces in a range of weather conditions, most recently on a very wet day at Essendon Golf Club in the UK – and they’re hard to fault.

First and foremost, they offer decent grip. I’ve probably played in more stable golf shoes, but overall I feel like the FastTwist 3.0 removable Pulsar cleats gave me enough traction. I’ve played a few hilly tracks lately, too – none more up and down than the terrific Esker Hills in Ireland – and despite not being the softest-feeling, they proved really supple and supportive.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan )

In warmer conditions, they did start to feel a little hot. If you’re going to wear them a lot in the summer, I’d probably just recommend wearing thin summer socks. I also recommend that you clean these shoes after each round. They have tiny holes in the upper which you don’t want become stubborn and stain the leather. The good news is that they're relatively easy to wipe clean.

Golfers may find this 'Masters themed' colorway pretty hard to get their hands on at the moment given its popularity, but I wouldn’t be surprised to start seeing more of the 997 golf shoes on the fairways in various colors, especially in the UK where American Golf is the official New Balance UK retail partner.

I have received nothing but positive remarks about them so far, and I look forward to seeing whether we may see more from New Balance on the golf shoes front this coming autumn/winter.