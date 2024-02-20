Edel Golf Array F-1 Putter Review

There is no club in the bag more personal than a putter. And when it comes to scoring, of course, putting is probably the easiest way to shave strokes from your handicap. With that said, finding the elusive combination of looks and specs that will allow golfers to putt their very best is a worthwhile, and often, never-ending quest.

Solving that puzzle has always been the impetus behind Edel Golf, which has been around for a couple of decades and compares to some of the best putters on the market. The company’s founder, Dave Edel, has been one of the most respected boutique clubmakers and designers in the business.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Edel’s research has shown that the vast majority of players mis-aim their putters. That becomes evident during a fitting, when a laser that’s attached to the putter finds that very few players are lined up with their target, and most of them are off by several inches. Edel Putters and the company's fitting system are designed to dial in better aiming by customizing putters that can compensate for golfers’ individual tendencies.

The latest line of putters from Edel is called Array, which is offered in one blade and three different mallet shapes, designed to fit an “array” of golfers' individual traits. To get the most out of these putters, it’s best you schedule a fitting with an authorized Edel fitter (I found at many Golftec and Club Champion locations) to dial in exactly what you need. But for this review, we’re taking a look at one of the mallet putters, its aesthetics and how the putter performs and feels.

The model I tested was the Edel Array F-1, a modern mallet. For me, it’s somewhat reminiscent of the Odyssey Tri-hot 5K Seven, TaylorMade Spider GT or maybe even the Scotty Cameron Phantom X.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The two other Array mallet models are the F-2, which is a winged mallet; and the F-3, a modified mallet. There’s also the Array B-1, which is an Anser-style blade putter.

Options on the F-1 include three different hosels, six different alignment plates, five weight options and numerous grips options. The F-1 I tested came with a single-bend hosel, 34-inch shaft, single line alignment plate, standard grip, no added internal shaft weight, and two standard 15-gram weights in the back of the head, which is face-balanced.

The face is surface forged and machine milled from 1025 carbon steel and sits in front of a 6061 forged aluminum frame. It also has a unique hex pattern on the putter face, designed to aid in distance control on toe and heel strikes. I found that this putter has a soft, responsive feel with an equally pleasant sound when struck. And it did seem quite forgiving on strikes that were off-center.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The single-line alignment plate on this putter is certainly effective, but I can see how I would like a triple-line alignment plate, especially if I’m using three lines on my golf ball as an alignment aid. Also, having undergone laser tests, I know that I actually do line up pretty well with my intended target line, and this particular putter lines up well for me.

I normally putt with a straight, center-shafted SeeMore Mini-Giant, so using a single-bend with slight offset is a bit of a shift for me. But because of the F-1’s balance and how easy it it is to aim, it wasn't much of an adjustment for me.

Also, I liked the Edel Dual Layer Flat Standard grip on this sample. But you can get the Array F-1 with pretty much any grip you want, of course, including two slimmer grips from Edel, as well as Dual Layer Round Standard grip. Or for an uncharge, Edel can build your putter with one of several aftermarket putter grips, like SuperStroke, or even a leather wrap.

One question that’s almost as important as the fitting aspects is how does this putter look? The Array F-1 looks as good as any mallet out there. From the top, there’s an aerodynamic flow, like an F-1 fighter, perhaps. But underneath, you’ll find Edel’s wonderfully-designed logo, and a beautiful combination of black and gray that really sets this putter apart. It’s a putter that you would certainly be proud to have in your bag.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Finally, the question on how it performs is hard to answer without playing 20 rounds with it and compiling all my stats. All I can say is that my first impressions were good. I made my fair share of putts with it when I used it on the course, and I didn’t miss any three-footers.

Would I consider this as my everyday putter? My answer is yes, and I say that while happy with my current putter. This putter works fairly well for me, but it’s certainly not right for everyone. But for anyone considering an Array Putter, I’m guessing that Edel would have a model that would be right for you. At $399.99 it doesn't come cheap, but it makes sense given everything that goes into it and the performance I've experienced so far makes the price far easier to accept.