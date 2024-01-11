Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid Review

Over the last couple of years Cobra has produced some of the best golf hybrids I have tested, including the King Tec model which I actually selected as the best overall in 2023, so naturally I was really excited to test the new Darkspeed hybrid and see if there are any more performance gains to be had.

Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid (Image credit: Future)

Straight out of the box, the Darkspeed hybrid has a look synonymous with Cobra hybrids - a slightly longer blade length with a compact footprint and slightly more toe-heavy look to it from the top. The long blade length isn’t actually something I love, but is definitely something I learnt to get used to after seeing the performance of the Aerojet hybrid and King Tec models from last year.

Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid at address (Image credit: Future)

The same stealth-like finish has been applied to the Darkspeed hybrid as seen on the rest of the Darkspeed family and provides a modern and premium aesthetic. The combination of black and grey tones alongside a matte dark grey crown make this one of the best looking hybrids at address.

The Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid has H.O.T face technology to boost ball speeds (Image credit: Future)

Some of the same technology found in the fairway wood range has been installed in the Darkspeed hybrid and serves a really good purpose. The PWR-bridge technology and H.O.T face technology once again provide outstanding ball speed numbers and straight away made this hybrid one of the longest hybrids I have tested this year so far. Upon testing indoors on a Trackman 4 launch monitor and using Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, I saw carry distances of 243 yards on average and ball speeds pushing just north of the 150mph number. For a 19° head, these numbers are pretty unbelievable considering my club speed was around the 103mph mark.

The Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid has a bonded hosel (Image credit: Future)

Not only does the Cobra Darkspeed hybrid perform well, it sounds and feels great as well, producing a muted crack through the ball at impact. The feel is reminiscent of when striking some of the best golf blade irons - a compressed and soft, yet powerful sensation through the ball. When out on the course I turned to this hybrid to use a lot of tighter holes where there was emphasis on accuracy and it didn't disappoint. The 12g weight situated low and in the middle of the sole helped launch the ball producing a high, towering ball flight. The thing I was pleased about most was how this remained the same when striking a ball from the rough. I still saw a high ball flight with plenty of carry, making this a perfect club for attacking long par fours and fives, hoping to hold the green.

Sam De'Ath on the course with the Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid (Image credit: Future)

The Cobra Darkspeed hybrid and not only will it suit better ball strikers, but I would already class it in the category of best hybrids for high handicappers, thanks to its high levels of forgiveness, playability and versatility.

The Cobra Darkspeed hybrid will be available to purchase in February 2024 and will come to retail at $279 - a price I feel is worth every dollar.