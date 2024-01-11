Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid Review
Is the Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid the perfect long-iron replacement? Sam De’Ath puts it to the test
Cobra continue to impress with their hybrid offerings. The Darkspeed hybrid offers high levels of forgiveness with an abundance of power to make this one of, if not, the best hybrid I have tested this year. The high ball flight, even from the rough, will inspire confidence to all levels of golfer
-
+
Very fast ball speed
-
+
High launch produces long carry distances
-
+
modern , sleek club design
-
-
Long blade length from heel to toe may not suit all
Over the last couple of years Cobra has produced some of the best golf hybrids I have tested, including the King Tec model which I actually selected as the best overall in 2023, so naturally I was really excited to test the new Darkspeed hybrid and see if there are any more performance gains to be had.
Straight out of the box, the Darkspeed hybrid has a look synonymous with Cobra hybrids - a slightly longer blade length with a compact footprint and slightly more toe-heavy look to it from the top. The long blade length isn’t actually something I love, but is definitely something I learnt to get used to after seeing the performance of the Aerojet hybrid and King Tec models from last year.
The same stealth-like finish has been applied to the Darkspeed hybrid as seen on the rest of the Darkspeed family and provides a modern and premium aesthetic. The combination of black and grey tones alongside a matte dark grey crown make this one of the best looking hybrids at address.
Some of the same technology found in the fairway wood range has been installed in the Darkspeed hybrid and serves a really good purpose. The PWR-bridge technology and H.O.T face technology once again provide outstanding ball speed numbers and straight away made this hybrid one of the longest hybrids I have tested this year so far. Upon testing indoors on a Trackman 4 launch monitor and using Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, I saw carry distances of 243 yards on average and ball speeds pushing just north of the 150mph number. For a 19° head, these numbers are pretty unbelievable considering my club speed was around the 103mph mark.
Not only does the Cobra Darkspeed hybrid perform well, it sounds and feels great as well, producing a muted crack through the ball at impact. The feel is reminiscent of when striking some of the best golf blade irons - a compressed and soft, yet powerful sensation through the ball. When out on the course I turned to this hybrid to use a lot of tighter holes where there was emphasis on accuracy and it didn't disappoint. The 12g weight situated low and in the middle of the sole helped launch the ball producing a high, towering ball flight. The thing I was pleased about most was how this remained the same when striking a ball from the rough. I still saw a high ball flight with plenty of carry, making this a perfect club for attacking long par fours and fives, hoping to hold the green.
The Cobra Darkspeed hybrid and not only will it suit better ball strikers, but I would already class it in the category of best hybrids for high handicappers, thanks to its high levels of forgiveness, playability and versatility.
The Cobra Darkspeed hybrid will be available to purchase in February 2024 and will come to retail at $279 - a price I feel is worth every dollar.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
