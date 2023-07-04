Flightscope Mevo+ 2023 Launch Monitor Review

For golfers who are serious about improving their game using analytics, a launch monitor can be most helpful. And the more data your lunch monitor can provide, the more you can learn about your progress. The 2023 version of the Mevo+ from Flightscope is an excellent tool to help golfers achieve that.

It has 20 different data parameters and compares favorably with the best golf launch monitors at a professional grade that can cost thousands more. There are also upgrades available like Pro Package, which has added features and is designed for teaching professionals. But as is, the Mevo+ is certainly at the top of the list of the best portable launch monitors for personal use.

It's also just plain fun to use a Mevo+, whether it's simply seeing your numbers, taking on challenges within the platform or using it as a simulator and playing the 10 courses that are available through a subscription to E6 - Flightscope's high-quality, customizable golf simulation software. But first, let's look at what you're getting when you purchase a Mevo+.

The package comes with the Mevo+ unit, which even in the carrying case, fits easily into the large pockets of the best golf bags. It also has a physical clip so you can hang it outside your golf bag, but I chose not to leave the monitor there for two reasons. Firstly, the chance that someone might see it and run off with it; and the fact that it's pretty hot in Southeast Texas right now, so I didn't want the sun beating down on it during round after a practice session.

A USB charging cord and charging block is also included in the package, as well as metal stickers for balls for indoor use (for more accurate results since the ball can only be tracked a short distance). The package will also come with a quick start guide that will help you get set up and ready to play.

While Flightscope Mevo launched back in 2020, the new iteration for 2023 comes with an enhanced stand to make it easier to set the unit up at the correct angle. And the battery life has also been improved. On a full charge, you can use it up to three hours before having to recharge.

There is also plenty of online training material available from Flightscope to get more in depth in terms of using all the features. And fortunately, there's support both online or on the phone for anything you might not understand how to operate. In fact, once when I spoke to one of the tech guys, he told me that he's constantly learning new things as he helps customers, so there's a lot to go through. Once you buy one of these units, there is a learning curve, and I believe there are a lot of uses for the Mevo+ that I have yet to discover. But in the meantime, I went through most of the basic functions, and found them to be pretty user friendly once I got the hang of them.

Flightscope employs what it calls Fusion Technology in this launch monitor. This includes a patented combination of Doppler radar and image processing to measure both the club and ball as they move through space. It's the main reason Mevo+ is so accurate, which I was able to confirm in a couple of different ways, by utilising other launch monitors and my own knowledge of how far I hit my own clubs. The Mevo can also account for different atmospheric conditions, and you can set it for regular or range balls, the latter for which it will compensate.

The Mevo+ uses both Wifi and Bluetooth to connect to your mobile device, and the Flightscope app. This is where you will find all your options and settings. The most used section on the app is undoubtedly the Full Swing Session. Once you get everything set up, which on a driving range involves placing the unit about eight feet behind the ball and getting it aligned through the built in camera, you will be able to hit shots and measurements on clubhead speed, ball speed, path, carry distance, roll distance, spin axis and direction, smash factor, launch angle, height, flight time, and what type of shot is it (push/draw, pull/fade, etc.).

You can also review and get all sorts of graphical representations, from down the line, side views, perspective, and overhead. You can also look at all your shots in a session, their groupings and how the shots overlay. Each session is saved so that you can review it later on. And you can also use your mobile device to integrate video recordings from different angles as well as the built in video on the unit. Best of all, you can mark your own videos with lines and circles to check planes and positions just as a golf pro would.

In addition to the Full Swing session, there are also putting sessions and chipping sessions. I really enjoyed the latter, since short game has become a priority for me as of late. The feedback as you're working on chips and pitches is very useful. It measures carry distance, roll, and spin numbers. For example on a 25-yard pitch, I saw that I had a spin rate of almost 6,000 rpm. A couple of shots later, I was able to duplicate the exact same shot. It's a great tool for developing feel and consistency.

There's also a section called "Swing Training," which you can do without hitting balls. If you have a set of Speed Sticks, for example, you can work on gaining more clubhead speed as well as make other improvements.

And finally, there's the "Challenges" section, which breaks down into three parts - PGA Challenge, Range Competition, and Long Drive Competition. The first one lets you see how you compare to PGA Tour pros with various skills. The second and third sections, however, might be the most fun. Here you and your friends hit different clubs and earn points for accuracy and distance with different clubs. This is a great way to help develop skill and consistency while playing against others. It's sort of like having your own Topgolf experience. With it retailing at just over $2,000, the Mevo+ is a comprehensive and feature packed device that builds on what the previous Mevo+ launch monitor offered. One thing is for sure, golfers of all ability levels will enjoy using it.