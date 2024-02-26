FootJoy Performa Women’s Golf Shoe Review

With a promise of excellent performance in every weather condition, I was keen to put the new FootJoy Performa shoes to the test to see if they deliver comfort and performance in equal measure as one of the best women's golf shoes for 2024.

As soon as I pulled the shoes from their box, I was struck by the modern, trainer-like design of these new golf shoes. They feel like a breath of fresh air from the more traditional looking women’s golf shoes we might be used to from FootJoy.

With an athletic design, the FootJoy Performa’s look and feel like more than a golf shoe and I would happily find myself wearing them on or off the golf course.

The strong and supportive sole does not disappoint and certainly delivers from a comfort point-of-view. I would almost go as far to say that it feels like wearing a pair of your comfiest trainers around the course.

The bottom of the sole sports a nifty design that not only provides traction when it’s wet underfoot but also feels less heavy-handed than a pair of spiked golf shoes. Bringing together the perfect mix between the style we might look for in the summer, with the ground-grabbing performance we expect in the winter.

The waterproof nature of the shoe not only kept me dry but also meant that the post-round air machine blew the mud off without hesitation – leaving the shoes, including the sole, looking good as new. As someone who cleans their golf shoes after every round, I was impressed to find that these shoes wiped clean with ease, from toe to heel.

And speaking of the heel… this shoe has a detail on the heel that brings a touch of color to the course, whether you opt for a pop of leopard print (as photographed), purple or the more subtle blue detailing. The designs are fun and fashionable at the same time.

All in all the FootJoy Proforma is very comfortable and versatile, as well as being a strong contender for one of the best women's waterproof golf shoes.