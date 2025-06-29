Aldrich Potgieter Claims Maiden PGA Tour Victory At Rocket Mortgage Classic Via Epic Playoff

Refresh

HOW GOOD?! How good from Potgieter!pic.twitter.com/ltYc70R38VJune 29, 2025

POTGIETER WINS THE ROCKET CLASSIC A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

ADVANTAGE POTGIETER Both find the green at the par 3 15th, but it's advantage Potgieter, who is 17-foot from the flag, whereas Greyserman is 35-foot away.

GREAT EFFORT FROM BOTH Greyserman sees his putt go by the left side and, with a chance to win, Potgieter's effort, somehow, dribbles left. He taps-in for a birdie, with Greyserman still facing a testy four-footer for the half. Stepping-up, he rams it in the back of the hole, meaning we now head for a fifth playoff hole, the par 3 15th.

ADVANTAGE POTGIETER This is excellent golf from both at the par 5 14th and, after massive drives, Greyserman puts a mid-iron into the heart of the green and leaves 28-foot for an eagle. Leaving himself a slightly tighter angle following his drive, Potgieter produces a stunning 8-iron that lands on the green and finishes 19-foot from the flag.

PLAYOFF HISTORY The longest playoff in PGA TOUR history came in … Detroit.After 11 playoff holes, the 1949 Motor City Open ended in a tie between Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum. pic.twitter.com/yNK2Udqg5AJune 29, 2025

FAIRWAY FOUND AT THE 14TH Potgieter and Greyserman have been excellent with the driver and, on the fourth playoff hole, both find the fairway. It's a huge drive from both, with Potgieter producing a 363-yard tee shot, while Greyserman is 361-yards down the fairway. Greyserman will hit in first, with both around 195-yards away from the hole.

WE MOVE ON Greyserman and Potgieter are faced with great birdie chances and, striking his putt, Greyserman's attempt slides by the side of the hole, somehow missing again! Potgieter has a chance to win, but the 20-year-old's putt never threatens the hole, with the South African parring the 16th for a third tie. We move on to the 14th hole, a par 5 where both birdied earlier.

GREEN FOUND Greyserman and Potgieter both find the green at the 16th and, you have to say, there's no advantage to either... Both are around the flag, both leaving 15-footers for birdie. Greyserman is left of the hole, while Potgieter is long of the flag. Both have makeable putts coming up.

KIRK REFLECTS Immediately after three-putting to miss out on the third playoff hole, Chris Kirk reflects on his play.All class. pic.twitter.com/Ks5PrwClrNJune 29, 2025

GREYSERMAN FINDS THE FAIRWAY Now playing the par 4 16th, Potgieter has blasted his tee shot right and into the bunker. He will have 140 yards from the sand. Greyserman is next up and, with a fairway wood in hand, he finds the center of the fairway, leaving himself 157 yards to the flag.

KIRK IS OUT Kirk lags his putt up excellently from 55-foot, with his ball ending up four-foot from the hole. Potgieter is next up and, from a gnarly lie, he plays a great chip, which finishes six-foot from the flag. Greyserman has a putt to win following Kirk and Potgieter's missed efforts and, from nine-foot, it slides by the right side, ending up just inches from the hole. It's a par from Greyserman, with Potgieter following him in. Kirk, who has four-foot to carry on in the playoff, pulls his putt horrendously and is out of the playoff.

ADVANTAGE GREYSERMAN Keeping the same order, Kirk fans his tee shot right and leaves himself a long two-putt from 55-feet. In regulation play, Potgieter went over the back and, in the playoff, he does it once again, this time going even further. Greyserman has the advantage if he can hit a good shot and, striking the ball, it's right of the flag and spins to around 11-feet. Excellent from the American, who plays his approach perfectly.

SLIM MARGINS All three players give their birdie putts a great go but, ultimately, they all miss narrowly at the 18th hole. Greyserman, who is well away from the hole, comes up short with his first putt, but shows serious grit to roll in a five-footer to remain in the contest. Potgieter and Kirk have good looks at the birdie, but Potgieter's putt from 20-foot finishes on the left-lip, while Kirk's effort slides by the right-side. We now head to the 15th hole, a 158-yard par 3.

APPROACH SHOTS Kirk is first to hit into the green and, with a 9-iron in hand, he plays a lovely draw that pitches past the flag and finishes 10-foot from the hole. Potgieter is next, with the 20-year-old coming up short once again. Luckily, his ball just holds on and doesn't feed down the slope like it did in regulation play. Greyserman, who has the same club into the green, pulls it left and it comes up well short, leaving him an awkward two-putt. The advantage lies with Kirk, who has a significantly shorter birdie putt coming up.

FAIRWAYS FOUND AT THE 18TH The 18th has been the most hit fairway this week and, in terms of tee shots, Kirk finds the fairway, with Potgieter and Greyserman following their countryman. Kirk will be first to play, with the six-time PGA Tour winner leaving himself 160 yards in. After Kirk, it will be Potgieter, who has 140 yards, while Greyserman has 137 yards.

WHO IS YOUR MONEY ON? Motor City madness 💥Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman and Aldrich Potgieter are headed to a playoff @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/uSOCSFLUATJune 29, 2025

PARS FOR THE FINAL GROUP Potgieter is first up and, from distance, his putt comes up well short of the hole. He will have a lengthy wait, as Greyserman faces a putt to win the tournament. Stepping up, the American's attempt goes left and stays left, finishing past the hole. He taps in for par and is guaranteed a spot in the playoff. In fairness to Potgieter, he manages to roll in his five-footer, with both men finishing 22-under and joining Kirk in a playoff. We will head back down the 18th.

ADVANTAGE GREYSERMAN Both Potgieter and Greyserman find the fairway at the 18th and, with his approach, Potgieter comes up short with his second shot spinning well away from the flag. He has a difficult two-putt coming up, with Greyserman producing a much better approach that lands past the flag and spins pin-high. He will have a 12-footer for victory at the Rocket Classic.

CRIMINAL FROM KNAPP Knapp has a chance at the 18th to get to 22-under and, with a putt from 10-foot, his attempt comes up short. In fairness to the American, it took a hop off the face, but he comes up short with a 21-under total.

NARROW MISS FOR POTGIETER Potgieter has a great look for eagle at the par 5 17th and, as it rolls towards the hole, it looks in. However, it dives left and is short, with the 20-year-old tapping in for birdie to tie Kirk at the top of the leaderboard. In his group, Greyserman also birdies to join Kirk and Potgieter at 22-under, with the American making back-to-back birdies to make it a three-way tie in Detroit.

HUGE FROM POTGIETER The South African is the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and, at the par 5 17th, he leaves himself a 9-iron into the hole following a 370-yard drive! Striking the ball, it's slightly left, but catches the green and leaves a mid-range eagle putt which, if he holed, would put him 23-under and one ahead of Kirk. It's still wide open here!

KIRK FINISHES AT 22-UNDER The 40-year-old produces two excellent shots at the 18th and, from 15-foot, his birdie putt misses on the right. Kirk taps-in for par and sets the clubhouse target at 22-under.

HOW HAS THAT MISSED? Wow... Knapp has a chance for eagle at the par 5 17th and, three-feet out, it looks nowhere else but in the middle of the hole! The eagle would put him into a share of the lead but, somehow, it slides by the right side and lips out for eagle. He taps in for birdie and moves to 21-under, one shot back of Kirk, who has a birdie putt on the 18th.

BIG BIRDIE FOR GREYSERMAN He's gone off the boil the last few holes, but Greyserman holes a lengthy birdie putt at the par 4 16th to move to 21-under and one behind Kirk, who has found the fairway at the final hole. Potgieter has a birdie chance at the 16th, also, but his attempt slides by the left-side and he remains 21-under. Both men head to the par 5 17th with a birdie on their minds.

KIRK LEADS The par 5 17th yields another birdie and, this time, it's Kirk who makes the most of it as the American drops his putt in to move to 22-under. He leads by one!

POTGIETER IS PUMPED 196 MPH ball speed?! 🤯20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter sends it 366 yards as he looks to win his first TOUR title @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/WUkJLOx8rLJune 29, 2025

BOGEY FOR POTGIETER That's a bad bogey for Potgieter, who goes long with his tee shot and duffs his chip at the par 3 15th. Faced with 18-feet for par, it misses on the right and the South African drops back to 21-under. Currently, we have a three-way share of the lead, with Potgieter, Kirk and Thorbjornsen all sat at 21-under-par and with a handful of holes remaining.

THORBJORNSEN MOVES TO 21-UNDER The American birdies the 17th hole and is now three-under through his last four holes. Sitting 21-under, he may need a birdie at the last to challenge Potgieter, who has gone long at the par 3 15th.

POTGIETER LEADS THE ROCKET CLASSIC The South African has steadied the ship and, at the par 5 14th, he manages to get up-and-down for birdie to move to 22-under and into the outright lead. Sitting one-over-par through six holes, it's a great recovery from Potgieter, who is now three-under for the round and one shot clear of Kirk, who has just parred the 16th hole to remain 21-under.

GETTING CLOSER Knapp has birdied the 14th to get to 20-under, while Potgieter and Greyserman are both greenside at the par 5, leaving great chances to get up-and-down and move to 22-under and 21-under. Up ahead, Thorbjornsen has made his way to 20-under, alongside Suber, Echavarria, Knapp and Greyserman, who are all spread across various areas of the golf course.

POTGIETER SHARES THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) Potgieter hasn't been at his best today, but has recovered well after a poor start at Detroit Golf Club! Playing the par 4 13th, the South African produces a delicate chip to six-feet and, with a straightforward putt, his attempt never leaves the hole, dropping in for a birdie and a share of the lead at 21-under with Kirk.

KIRK HITS THE GRANDSTAND Kirk hits a great drive down the 14th but, from the middle of the fairway, he blocks his approach well right and hits the grandstand! It's unclear what lie he has, but he will likely get a free drop from the structure.

FITZY TO 19-UNDER Matt Fitzpatrick is playing some great golf of late and, during his final round, he is now five-under following a birdie at the par 5 17th. The Englishman has re-found some form and is on-course for a top 10 in Detroit.

EXCELLENT FROM ECHAVARRIA Superb round from Echavarria, who produces a six-under 66 to sit at 20-under in the clubhouse. It will, likely, not be enough, but it's an excellent round from the Colombian, who is on-course for a second top 10 of 2025.

MOVING TO 20-UNDER This leaderboard is non-stop and, in terms of Echavarria and Suber, both birdie the 17th and 14th to get to 20-under and just one back of Kirk, who has a birdie putt coming up at the 13th.

ROY TAKES CLUBHOUSE LEAD Kevin Roy finishes at 19-under-par and is on-course for a second top 10 of the PGA Tour season, backing up his T6 result at the Puerto Rico Open. Firing a five-under 67, the American finishes at 19-under-par and overtakes Min Woo Lee and Hideki Matsuyama, who were originally the clubhouse leaders at 18-under.

MASSIVE MISS FOR CHAMP Cameron Champ would secure himself a spot in the John Deere Classic next week with a top 10 finish. At the final hole, he has a par putt to remain in a share of seventh, but his putt dives right and misses. He is now in a share of 14th spot with the remainder of the field left to come in.

KNAPP MAKES BOGEY The American had short-sided himself at the par 4 11th and, after hitting his third over the back of the green, he does well to get up-and-down for a bogey to drop back to 19-under-par.

GREYSERMAN REMAINING STRONG (Image credit: Getty Images) Greyserman has been impressive on Sunday, with the American producing a delicate chip from the edge of the green to set up a par at the 11th.

PAR SAVE FROM KIRK Great up-and-down for Kirk at the par 4 11th, who makes a great sand save from 30-yards. He remains at 21-under, one ahead of Potgieter, Greyserman, and now, Knapp, who birdies the 10th hole to get one back of his fellow countryman.

HOW CLOSE FOR POTGIETER?! How has that not dropped? Faced with a birdie from across the green at the par 3 ninth, the South African hits a great putt that, somehow, slides across the front of the hole! It's a par for Potgieter, who will be pleased to fire a one-under front nine and remain one back.

BIRDIES FROM EVERYWHERE It's heating up here in Detroit and, at the par 4 eighth, Potgieter almost drives the green and two-putts for a birdie to get into a share of the lead at 20-under. His lead doesn't last long, as Kirk rolls in a good birdie putt to get to 21-under, which puts him into the outright lead. At the eighth, Greyserman plays a great chip to near gimme range but, with his putt, it powerfully lips out and it's a big missed opportunity for the American, who stays 20-under.

KNAPP BOGEYS TO FALL TO 19-UNDER Knapp has played the par 3 ninth poorly and, facing a mid-range putt for par, it agonizingly slides by the left-side and it's a bogey for the American, who falls back to 19-under.

HARRINGTON WINS THE US SENIOR OPEN Padraig Harrington wins his second US Senior Open title! The Irishman triumphed by one stroke over Stewart Cink thanks to a closing 67 and adds to his 2022 US Senior Open victory via an 11-under total at Broadmoor Golf Club 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mibUngkUhNJune 29, 2025 Away from the PGA Tour and to the PGA Tour Champions, where Padraig Harrington has won a second US Senior Open at Broadmoor Golf Club!

THREE PLAYERS AT 20-UNDER This leaderboard keeps changing and, as the front nine comes to a close, Kirk and Greyserman have birdied their respective holes to get to 20-under-par. It's shaping up for a close and frantic back nine and, as of now, it really is anyone's for the taking at Detroit Golf Club.

LOGJAM AT 18-UNDER A number of players are at 18-under-par, with Hideki Matsuyama and Nico Echavarria moving to that score. Along with the pair, Chandler Phillips has made back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th to move to 18-under, with 10 players on that score right now!

KNAPP TAKES THE LEAD The par 5 seventh has been playing as one of the easier holes today and, following two good shots, Jake Knapp makes birdie to lead at 20-under-par. Up ahead, Thorbjornsen's struggles continue, with the American making a bogey at the ninth for a front nine of 34. That's back-to-back bogeys to close out his first nine holes, with the 23-year-old 18-under.

THE CHEF SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET (Image credit: Getty Images) Min Woo Lee produced a course record 62 on Thursday and, despite following it up with two average rounds, the Aussie cards a six-under 66 final round. He finishes 18-under for the tournament and, currently, leads in the clubhouse. It will not be enough, but it's yet another solid week from Lee, who claimed his first PGA Tour win earlier this year.

PARS FOR THE FINAL PAIRING Potgieter and Max Greyserman are the final pairing and, at the par 4 sixth, Potgieter just misses his birdie putt on the right-side, while Greyserman holes an excellent putt for par to remain at 19-under. Up ahead, Thorbjornsen's lead doesn't last long, with the American failing to get up-and-down from the back edge of the green at the par 4 eighth. It's his first bogey of the day and drops him back into a four-way tie for the lead.

KIRK GETS TO 19-UNDER Chris Kirk is searching for a seventh PGA Tour title and, at the par 5 seventh, the American makes birdie to get to 19-under, one back of Thorbjornsen.

CHANGES AT THE TOP We have a new leader and it's Michael Thorbjornsen, who birdies the par 5 seventh following a comfortable four. He is the first player to move to 20-under-par in Detroit. Behind the American, Aldrich Potgieter has bogeyed the par 3 fifth following a poor tee shot and chip, with his par effort from eight-foot sliding by. He drops back to 18-under, two back of Thorbjornsen.