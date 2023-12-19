For Under $150 You Can Grab The Latest Titleist Vokey Wedge, Which Is Now Cheaper Than It Was During Black Friday
The Vokey SM9 is one of our favorite wedges and, before Christmas, you can purchase it in a number of grinds, lofts and bounces at a reduced rate
When it comes to the best golf wedges, the Vokey range is, arguably, the most recognized and iconic, with the line introduced over a decade ago and used by many professionals out on Tour.
Like most premium offerings in the wedge department, there are plenty of grinds, loft and bounce options available and, right now, the Titleist Vokey SM9 Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black are currently 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore!
Titleist Vokey SM9 Tour Chrome Golf Wedge | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.98
Available from 46 - 62 degrees, as well as a left-and-right handed option, this SM9 features in a Tour Chrome finish as well as 4 - 14 degrees of bounce.
Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Titleist Vokey SM9 Brushed Steel Golf Wedge | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.98
This time in a brushed steel option, the SM9 features all the options of the Tour Chrome with the price of $150, the cheapest we have seen the SM9 at.
Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Titleist Vokey SM9 Jet Black Golf Wedge | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.98
The final option available is the Jet Black, which we think looks stunning in this finish. Although the wear may be more noticeable with this finish, it still has that SM9 performance we are all too familiar with.
Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Aesthetically, the SM9 keeps its classic look at address and, when we struck full shots in testing, the shaping and lack of offset, we thought, inspired confidence. Away from the full shots and around the green, they were extremely inviting, with the lower lofted wedges having a slightly straighter leading edge that helps with alignment on full shots and the transitioning into the irons.
Obviously, the grinds, lofts and bounces will be personal preference so, to get the maximum amount of performance out these wedges, we would recommend a fitting beforehand. However, if you know your specs, then there really isn't many better options out there.
So, looks-wise, they are some of the best and, when it comes to the element of performance, we were quick to deduce that they are some of the most forgiving wedges anywhere on the market, with the specs and progressive centre of gravity (CG) design allowing for a larger sweet spot.
You may wonder how the SM9 has more forgiveness than its predecessors... Well, the progressive centre of gravity has been refined further to move the CG up the face as the loft increases to optimise performance from higher strike locations. This has been achieved by adding weight to the back of the toe that isn't visible at address, while the hosel length also increases by loft.
A well-balanced option that made it into our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023, the Titleist Vokey SM9 offers excellent all-round performance which, for under $150, is excellent value in the run-up to Christmas.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
