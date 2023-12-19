For Under $150 You Can Grab The Latest Titleist Vokey Wedge, Which Is Now Cheaper Than It Was During Black Friday

When it comes to the best golf wedges, the Vokey range is, arguably, the most recognized and iconic, with the line introduced over a decade ago and used by many professionals out on Tour.

Like most premium offerings in the wedge department, there are plenty of grinds, loft and bounce options available and, right now, the Titleist Vokey SM9 Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black are currently 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore!

Titleist Vokey SM9 Jet Black Golf Wedge | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $179.99 Now $149.98 The final option available is the Jet Black, which we think looks stunning in this finish. Although the wear may be more noticeable with this finish, it still has that SM9 performance we are all too familiar with. Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Aesthetically, the SM9 keeps its classic look at address and, when we struck full shots in testing, the shaping and lack of offset, we thought, inspired confidence. Away from the full shots and around the green, they were extremely inviting, with the lower lofted wedges having a slightly straighter leading edge that helps with alignment on full shots and the transitioning into the irons.

Obviously, the grinds, lofts and bounces will be personal preference so, to get the maximum amount of performance out these wedges, we would recommend a fitting beforehand. However, if you know your specs, then there really isn't many better options out there.

So, looks-wise, they are some of the best and, when it comes to the element of performance, we were quick to deduce that they are some of the most forgiving wedges anywhere on the market, with the specs and progressive centre of gravity (CG) design allowing for a larger sweet spot.

(Image credit: Future)

You may wonder how the SM9 has more forgiveness than its predecessors... Well, the progressive centre of gravity has been refined further to move the CG up the face as the loft increases to optimise performance from higher strike locations. This has been achieved by adding weight to the back of the toe that isn't visible at address, while the hosel length also increases by loft.

A well-balanced option that made it into our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023, the Titleist Vokey SM9 offers excellent all-round performance which, for under $150, is excellent value in the run-up to Christmas.