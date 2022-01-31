Cleveland Launcher XL Driver Review
In this Cleveland Launcher XL driver review, Neil Tappin puts it through its paces and reveals what sort of performance you can expect out on course
A driver that stands out for its feel, the Launcher XL will suit a wide range of golfers looking for pa combination of forgiveness and carry distance off the tee. While the high pitched noise won't suit everyone, the Launcher XL has the capabilities to mix it with the best drivers of 2022.
-
+
Very generous head size inspires confidence
-
+
Modern, premium finish
-
-
Quite high pitched through impact
Cleveland Launcher XL Driver Review
Amid the noise of the big driver releases like the TaylorMade Stealth, Callaway Rogue ST and Cobra LTDx ranges so far this year, it can be easy to forget that manufacturers like Cleveland have been consistently producing high quality drivers for golfers across the handicap spectrum. Cleveland has now debuted the Launcher XL driver for 2022, one that's aimed at providing high levels of all round performance - did it live up to this billing?
At address we loved the aesthetics of this driver. It looks really big - particularly in length from front to back - and the matte black crown looks modern and premium. This finish also contrasts nicely with the face, meaning you can see all the loft as you look over the ball. This certainly inspires confidence when stood at address. We think the size of the head and face provide a neat contrast to many of the popular but possibly more compact-looking drivers we have tested this year.
The feel of the Launcher XL was also somewhat different. The sound was quite high pitched and loud through impact which will suit golfers who want to feel they can swing the club easily but still get the ball up and away. Whilst we tend to prefer the more muted sounding drivers that deliver a more powerful feel through impact, this high pitched sound suits the generous look of the Launcher XL.
Now to the all important performance statistics. We tested the Cleveland Launcher XL driver on a SkyTrak launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls with a 60g stiff shaft and the loft set at 9.5°. Throughout the testing we got a consistent 15° launch from the driver, which is on the higher side but nothing drastically different to other premium drivers we've tested at this loft.
We were pleased to see mid-spin performance from the Launcher XL. Average spin numbers were 2354rpm which might be on the higher side for our game but the ball flight never ballooned. For the wide range of players this driver is aimed at, this spin will help keep the ball in the air and provide good carry distance. It is worth noting there is an adjustable loft sleeve too which will allow you to fine tune the launch.
With a recommended retail price of $399/£379, the Cleveland Launcher XL offers a significant saving over what you’ll find from the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade and Titleist this year. But it still has plenty of competition from the likes of Cobra with its LTDx range of drivers. However, this is an option that stands out for its look and feel - the large footprint at address and higher pitched impact sound offers golfers something a little different.
While the Launcher XL won't be looking to compete with the lower spinning models from the Stealth, Rogue ST and LTDx ranges, it can certainly be put alongside the standard heads in those respective ranges and would be contender within the best golf drivers for mid handicappers category. With a Lite and Lite Draw model also available in this range, the Launcher XL range has impressive scope to suit a wide range of the playing population.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talk about ball speeds (the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
