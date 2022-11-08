Best Drivers For Slow Swing Speeds 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Drivers For Slow Swing Speeds

Everybody wants to hit the ball as far as possible, but swinging the driver as fast as Rory McIlroy is a pipe dream for most of us. Even at club level, there is a great variety in the clubhead speed golfers can generate. When it comes to defining a slow swinger, we are generally referring to golfers with a clubhead speed under 85mph. If you're unsure what yours is, book yourself a session on a reputable launch monitor with a PGA Pro to find out. However, manufacturers have thought about golfers that fall within this bracket, producing lightweight, high-launching models that will help those with low swing speeds maximise their carry distance off the tee.

So, how do brands eke out the distance despite the slow swing speed? Well, usually the drivers have a combination of lightweight heads, grips and shafts. Because of its weight, or lack of, it means you can generate the clubhead speed you need to get through the ball, thus creating distance. These drivers also tend to have extra launch and draw bias built in to help maximise distance potential.

Below, we have taken a look through some of the best drivers for slow swing speeds currently available on the market, with some of the drivers also falling under the category of most forgiving drivers, as well as the best drivers for seniors.

Best Drivers For Slow Swing Speeds

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

TaylorMade Stealth HD Driver A premium 'high draw' driver with the new carbon fibre face Specifications Lofts : 9°, 10.5° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Red 5 Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 9° and 10.5° Reasons to buy + Premium, aspirational looks in the bag and at address + Encourages a draw shape without compromising forgiveness Reasons to avoid - Not as confidence-inspiring at address as previous generation SIM2 Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When it comes to new technology within a driver, TaylorMade is arguably the king of the hill and, with their range of Stealth drivers, we see the addition of carbon fibre, bringing golfers into the 'Carbonwood Age'. In this particular piece, it's the HD model we are focused on, with it providing golfers a slight draw bias and plenty of forgiveness.

In testing, we found that it was the driver which produced the most spin and highest overall height out of the normal Stealth and Stealth Plus, making it perfect for those with slow swing speeds who are wanting to get the ball airborne. What's more, due to it being slightly closed at address, it will certainly help those who are looking to straighten up their ball flight, with the HD one of the best drivers for slicers on the market.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth HD Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Driver An affordable, draw bias option that gets the ball up quickly Specifications Lofts : 9°, 10.5° & 13° Adjustable Hosel: No Stock Shaft: Project X Evenflow Left Handed Option: No Reasons to buy + Easy to flight + Excellent draw-bias performance Reasons to avoid - Spun more than we'd want Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Wilson Launch Pad 2022 driver is designed to be an all-out game-improvement offering and, with simple, sleek aesthetics and its easy to launch offerings, it is certainly a desirable option for your golf bag.

In the new Launch Pad, Wilson have introduced PKR face geometry which actually makes the striking area 5 percent bigger than its previous model. Along with the big striking area, the lie angle is two degrees upright to help golfers square up the face at impact, with the combination of a lightweight head and shaft helping players swing a little faster for more distance. This makes it perfect for those with slow swing speeds, as the adjusted loft and lightweight feel will get the ball going off the tee.

Read our full Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver A powerful, stable driver that was noticeable accurate in testing Specifications Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shafts: 3 Options (Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Blue, Project X Cypher Black 50 & Fujikura Ventus Blue) Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts Reasons to buy + More premium look versus Mavrik + Better sound and feel than Mavrik + Produces very stable ball flight Reasons to avoid - Unnecessary clock graphic design on the crown Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

The Rogue ST range features in four different heads: Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max D (draw bias), Rogue ST LS (low spin) and Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS, but it's the Max where golfers with slow swing speeds will see the most benefit, as it offers a consistent and stable flight.

It is also packed with adjustability, with an 11.5g tungsten weight positioned at the very rear of the clubhead improving spin and ball speed, while the long front to back profile only inspires confidence at address which, if anything, will help golfers commit to the swing more, off the tee.

Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist TSR2 Driver A versatile, cutting edge model that can be fit for slower swingers Specifications Lofts: 8°, 9°, 10° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shafts: 7 Options (HZRDUS RED CB, Tensei AV Blue With Xlink Tech, HZRDUS Black 4G, Tensei 1K Black, Premium Tour AD UB, Premium Tour AD DI, Premium Tour AD IZ) Left Handed Option: 9°, 10° & 11° Reasons to buy + Impressively long + Consistent flight and distance + Aspirational aesthetics are classic and confidence-inspiring Reasons to avoid - Not a huge upgrade over the previous generation Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The TSR range are some of the best Titleist drivers on the market, but it is the TSR2 which is the model designed for slow swing speeds, although you could also pick the TSR4, which is quicker than the TSR2, but nowhere near as forgiving due to its compact, 430cc driver head.

Firstly, the TSR2 features a powerful feel off the tee, with the work that Titleist has done on both on the aerodynamics and on the design of the face boosting the speed on offer. Along with the added speed, it's the consistency where it shines as, in testing, the all round playability of the head was incredible and helped favor off-centre strikes.

Read our full Titleist TSR2 Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G425 Max Driver One of the straightest, most stable drivers on the market Specifications Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shaft: 6 Options (Ping Alta CB 55 Slate, Ping Tour 65, Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65, Ping Alta Distanza) Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts Reasons to buy + Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410 + Better fitting options across three models Reasons to avoid - Struggled to increase yardage over G410 Plus Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ping are known for producing some of the best high handicap drivers, with the G425 Max certainly one of the best models. Within the driver, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape.

It also has an aerodynamic dragonfly crown design that, when combined with its lightweight head and an array of shaft choices, creates a high amount of ball speed. Because of the increase, it is great for golfers with slow swing speeds who are looking to maximise their distance off the tee.

Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cleveland Launcher XL Driver A very user-friendly model that is at the affordable end of the price spectrum Specifications Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shaft: Project X Cypher 50 Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts Reasons to buy + Very generous head size inspires confidence + Modern, premium finish Reasons to avoid - Quite high pitched through impact Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cleveland Launcher XL is one of the most forgiving drivers on the market, with its large driver head creating an inspiring look down at address. What's more, the matte black crown looks modern and premium, while the finish also contrasts nicely with the face, meaning you can see all the loft as you look over the ball.

Along with the looks, the sound is quite high pitched and loud through impact which, although may not appeal to everyone, will suit golfers who want to feel they can swing the club easily but still get the ball up and away. This makes it perfect for those with slow swing speeds.

Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Driver Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Cobra LTDx Driver Arguably the best value driver on the market in 2022 Specifications Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shafts: 2 Options (Project X HZRDUS Smoke iM10 & Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue) Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts Reasons to buy + Smart, modern, aspirational aesthetics + Improved sound and feel + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Limited performance gains over previous generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

The Cobra LTDx is one of the best drivers currently on the market and even made its way into our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022. Within the range, you have the standard LTDx, which is the model we think is best for slow swing speeds, with the LTDx LS and the LTDx Max also available.

Primarily, the look at address is very good, with a larger head and matte black crown providing confidence. It's the performance though where you will see it helping slow swing speeds, with plenty of adaptability making way for fantastic forgiveness. This means that even if you don't strike the ball cleanly, you will still produce sufficient distance, such is the feel on the LTDx.

Read our full Cobra LTDx Driver Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Tour Edge E522 Driver Easy launch and draw bias comes natural to this American bomber Specifications Lofts: 10.5° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: No Stock Shaft: 3 Options (Mitsubishi Fubuki HL 45, 50 & 55) Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 10.5° Reasons to buy + Slice-fighting technology delivers as intended + Highly forgiving on off-center strikes + Effortlessly high launch + One of the best-looking offset drivers you’ll see Reasons to avoid - Impact sound won’t appeal to all - No adjustability Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab)

Tour Edge is perhaps a brand that some may not have heard of, but they do make fantastic golf clubs and some of the best budget golf drivers on the market. The E522 is one of those performers, offering impressive performance at an incredible price point.

It's designed primarily to help golfers combat a slice, with an offset hosel design and discretionary weight moved toward the heel to help square the face at impact. One important aspect is that it comes at a shorter stock length of 44.5 inches to promote improved center-face contact, with the E522 designed to get the ball airborne as easily as possible, thus benefitting those with slower swing speeds.

Read our full Tour Edge E522 Driver Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Mizuno ST-Z 220 Driver An underrated brand and model that slow swingers shouldn't discount Specifications Lofts: 9.5° & 10.5° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shafts: 23 options in custom fit Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 9.5° Reasons to buy + Easy to launch + Stable ball flight + Good value Reasons to avoid - Minimal differences versus the previous generation Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mizuno are known for making some of the best golf irons that money can buy, but the brand know a thing or two about producing premium drivers, with the ST-Z 220 no exception. To begin with, it features 23 different shaft options, meaning you are bound to find something suited to your golf game.

Along with the extra yardage, the other thing that struck us as we hit the Mizuno was how easy it was to get in the air. It isn’t as low spinning as we were expecting or as some other, similar drivers on the market, making it a great possibility for those with a slow swing speed.

Read our full Mizuno ST-Z 220 Driver Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Titleist TSi1 Driver A super lightweight, easy swinging driver aimed at the senior player Specifications Lofts: 9.5°, 10° & 12° Adjustable Hosel: Yes Stock Shaft: Aldila Ascent UL Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 10° Reasons to buy + Extremely lightweight feel + Draw bias helps those who slice the ball Reasons to avoid - Only best suited to a minority of golfers Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although we have mentioned the TSR2 above, we were so impressed by Titleist's TSi1 that we had to include it in this list. It does exactly what is says on the tin, with the driver designed for players with swing speeds of no more than 90mph.

In testing, we found that the TSi1 improved club and ball speed, which led to increased distance. You may ask where this speed comes from? Well, it's worth noting that the TSi1 is around 40 grams lighter than a standard driver, making it easy to generate more clubhead speed through the ball.

Read our full Titleist TSi1 Driver Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

XXIO 12 Ladies Driver One of the most playable drivers for lady golfers on the market Specifications Lofts: 11.5°, 12.5° and 13.5° Adjustable Hosel: No Stock Shaft: XXIO TORAYCA T1100G Left Handed Option: No Reasons to buy + Delivers impressive distance and accuracy + Clever weighting makes it feel effortless to swing fast + Very forgiving Reasons to avoid - Shiny crown might not appeal to everyone - On the more expensive side Today's Best Deals View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

We found this to be one of the most lightweight drivers on the market, with the clever weighting around the clubhead making it feel effortless to swing fast and generate ball speed. It's available for men too in a slightly different design and colour scheme but every golfer should experience an uptick in the speed they can generate with the XXIO 12 in their hands.

The aesthetics of this driver are extremely classy, as is the technology that features. An example is the four-layer structure that alternates between stiff and flexible zones. This puts more energy into the golf ball for increased ball speed and distance, meaning it is great for those who struggle to generate speed within their swing.

Read our full XXIO 12 Ladies Driver Review

How we test the best drivers for slow swing speeds

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Headed up by technical editor Joel Tadman, and assisted by Neil Tappin, both have been testing golf clubs for years and both play to a handicap of 5. Both are also able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics for drivers, we first attend product launches and speak to manufacturer's to understand the technology. We then hit the golf clubs indoors, usually at Foresight Sports and test the products with premium golf balls on a launch monitor.

Outdoor testing is the next port of call and this usually takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a course in Surrey with top-notch practice facilities. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. We want to try and find the best golf clubs on the market and give you some insight on them, which requires being thorough and transparent.

What to consider when buying a new golf driver

You've probably already asked yourself whether you need to buy a new driver in 2022, but there's a few key things to consider when investing in a new driver. Hopefully answering these questions will narrow your search down slightly and make comparing between various models much easier.

When purchasing a new big stick, it is crucial to ask yourself just what you need from it. Is distance your main priority or are you looking for something to help you find more fairways? We'd always recommend a custom fitting with a PGA Pro but if you know what you're looking for you can make an informed decision.

If accuracy is what you're after, go for something with a high MOI or adjustable weights to help alter spin and flight characteristics. If distance is key to you, look at a low-spinning driver to help ensure your ball doesn't balloon too much. If you're after something in the middle, the so-called 'standard' heads in most driver ranges will suit you the best.

FAQs

What swing speed is considered slow? Swing speeds of course vary between individuals, but a slow swing speed is anything under 85 mph with a driver.