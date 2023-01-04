Callaway Paradym X Driver Review
Carly Frost gets fitted for the lightweight, draw-biased Paradym X driver and puts it in play on the course to assess the performance
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A beautiful-looking driver that has the performance to match. Fast, forgiving and consistent, this lightweight driver has the wow factor golfers crave along with the slice-correcting ball flight.
-
+
Likely to experience additional overall distance versus your current driver.
-
+
Control of direction should be maintained.
-
+
Excels at reducing a slice.
-
+
Arresting looks and feel.
-
-
Some may want a louder, more powerful sound.
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Callaway Paradym X Driver Review
A Paradigm shift, by dictionary definition, is a set of ideas or a different way of looking at something and that certainly applies to the unique construction of the Callaway Paradym X driver. Whether it's the metal-free chassis, proprietary carbon fiber sections or the A.I. enhanced JailBreak and Face Cup, there's plenty of innovation for golfers to get excited about.
The Paradym driver range, X included, has a beautiful rich-blue coloured crown. Looking at it closely in sunlight you can see the subtle textures of different blues in the Triaxial carbon crown shining like light reflecting underwater in the deep sea. You don’t get any awful unwanted bright glare beaming up into your eyes at address, just a shiny smooth club with lovely curved edges that really appealed to my eye. There’s a central Callaway ‘v’ emblem for aiming and the deep face and wide white groove lines look impossible to miss.
There are three models of Paradym driver to choose from and the Paradym X is for golfers who need a bit more help, with a stretched out head profile, more forgiveness and added draw bias. All three models feature customiseable weights and four standard shaft offerings, plus lots of new custom options.
I was fortunate to get a full custom fit for the Paradym X driver with European Tour expert fitter Scott Pudney at the Emirates Club in Dubai at the end of November last year. Scott had just finished putting the first Paradym samples into the hands of European Tour Callaway players like Jon Rahm, off the back of his DP World Tour win at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. I hit all three Paradym driver models on a TrackMan launch monitor and found the best performance from the Paradym X at my mid swing speed (around 80-85mph).
With my slight over the top move, the challenge is always how to bring my spin and ball flight height down. By lofting down and opting for the 'D' (draw) hosel setting, I instantly noticed was the difference to the start line of my drives which were much, much straighter. The Paradym X driver comes fitted with a high quality Aldila Ascent 40g shaft as standard that will suit the typical slow swinger who wants a lightweight shaft that will be easy to swing. The shaft that suited me best was a 40 gram regular flex, which gave me the same lightweight feel but with a more controllable flex at my slightly faster speed.
I went from 191 yards with my current driver to 211 yards total. I’ve never been a long hitter so this will be a real game-changer for me, making long par 4s shorter and bringing the green into play in two good hits on par 5s. My goal for 2023 is to reduce my handicap index from 1.9 to scratch and I genuinely feel that this distance boost is the missing ingredient I need.
You might think that such staggering extra length came with an accuracy compromise, yet where the Paradym X really impressed me was how easy and effortless it was to use. I played several rounds of golf after my fitting, including 18-holes on the testing Yas Links in Abu Dhabi. You’ll be watching Europe’s best players compete here in the DP World Tour event later this month and witness the importance of long, straight driving. With my new-found confidence from the Paradym X driver I was smashing tee shots much straighter and to within a short pitching distance of many greens. I was particularly impressed with my bad shots. The slice I often fight was virtually eradicated from my game.
The elephant in the room is the price, in the UK the RRP is £599 which is notably more expensive than anything else in the market. The value for money on offer here will be perceived differently from golfer to golfer, especially given the rise in cost of living. All we can say is that the performance we experienced goes a long way to justifying it and if you've not upgraded for a while, perhaps the Paradym driver represents the right time to bite the bullet.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
Why The Callaway Paradym Range Represents A Groundbreaking Shift In Golf Club Design
With a unique 360-degree carbon chassis, the new Callaway Paradym drivers bring completely new innovation to the category
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Tom Kim Signs With Nike After Breakout PGA Tour Season
The World No.15 has signed with Nike ahead of the 2023 season
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Cameron Smith Confirmed For Saudi International
The World No.3 has committed to the upcoming Saudi International on the Asian Tour
By Elliott Heath • Published