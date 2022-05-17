Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Rogue ST Max Iron Review

One of two new game improvement irons in the new Rogue ST line, the Max model directly replaces the Mavrik Max iron and continues to have the strongest lofts (the 7 iron is 27.5°) in the range. Callaway kept us waiting for this one (it arrived two months later than the impressive Rogue ST Pro iron) but we finally got the chance to test it both on the Full Swing Kit launch monitor followed by a session on the course.

Looks-wise not much has changed versus what we saw with the Mavrik Max iron. The cavity is slightly less enclosed and the offset appears to have reduced slightly, although there is still plenty there to correct a miss to the right. It’s right on the edge between being inviting and chunky - this will come down to the individual - either way, there’s a lot of metal behind the ball, especially in the topline. The double white score lines behind the leading edge certainly help with alignment while the reflective mirror chrome finish surrounds a duller hitting area.

Strike this distance iron out of the middle and the feel is incredibly satisfying - solid and explosive, almost like a metalwood. This doesn’t drop off too much either when you make a poor swing, backed up by the launch monitor data that showed only very small reductions in distance off centre. Struck solid, carries averaged 173 yards in the 7-iron topping out at 176 yards. Long, but you’d expect that given the lofts. The spin at around 5,700 rpm not low enough to cause concern although the apex of 87 feet is much lower than we were used to seeing with our 90 mph club speed. While it’s true there is up to 62g of tungsten inside each of these heads, slower swingers that this model is aimed at may struggle to flight shots as they would want to really maximise distance.

It's also worth pointing out the scratches quickly accumulate on the shiny sole of these irons. It doesn't effect performance but golfers that like their irons looking pristine for as long as possible may be somewhat disappointed. This aside, it is comfortably one of the best Callaway irons in recent times within the distance iron sector.

Make no mistake, these irons seemed to make the sometimes daunting task of hitting approach shots easier, especially in the long and mid irons where the mid-to-high handicap player often misses big. It isn’t quite as refined as the TaylorMade Stealth iron but it was as consistent and provides a high level of corrective performance for the inconsistent player. At £849 for a set, there’s plenty to like about what’s on offer here given how playable this set is from the wedges right the way down to the 4-iron.