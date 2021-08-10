In this Callaway Jaws Full Toe wedge review, Joel Tadman hits it on a launch monitor and puts it in the bag for a round to assess the performance

Callaway Jaws Full Toe Wedge Review

The Jaws Full Toe wedge is an additional model to the traditional Jaws MD5 that offers something a little more specialised but still much less drastic than the outgoing PM Grind wedge.

It takes some design inspiration from the PM Grind, notably the high toe peak shape and full face grooves, but with a slightly more mainstream look that should appeal to a wider audience.

At address, you notice the dull face at address – it is raw, which will rust over time to provide more spin on partial shots and those in wet conditions, while the rest of the wedge has a chrome plated finish.

The raw face on the Callaway Jaws Full Toe wedge certainly helps reduce sun glare too in those higher lofts where it can be an issue with chrome or satin finishes in certain orientations.

The shape is certainly a little more triangular than the Jaws MD5 and we really like the reduced offset and straighter leading edge – it’s much more appealing down behind the ball on full shots than the PM Grind, which made us feel like we had to deloft it to get a clean strike.

In terms of spin control, this wedge offers plenty. On full shots struck cleanly, the Foresight Sports GC2 launch monitor told us we were getting nearly 11,000rpm of spin. We got some backspin after the second bounce out on the course and shorter shots flew on a low flight and then stood to attention before gently releasing.

Full shots flew very consistently too, such is the forgiveness built in, and carried 90 yards, which is just short of where we were expecting.

Looking at the back of the wedge, you can see how the four weight ports become progressively shallower from heel to toe to take more weight out of the heel side and get it more towards to toe to help on open faced shots and it seemed to work based on our testing – shots felt almost as solid out of the toe as they did on square-faced full swings.

This was no doubt helped by the thicker toe pad where the Callaway logo is, but without making the topline look too thick.

In our testing, we noticed a similar amount of control on open-faced shots. This could be because the milling or grooves between the grooves are actually at an angle, becoming perpendicular to your target when you open the face.

In terms of versatility, there is only one grind available – the C Grind – but it comes in a higher bounce (12° in the 56° sample we tested) so it much more playable than the low bounce it came in before.

The ample heel and toe relief lets you open the face, something the full toe design encourages you to do, without the leading edge rising up off the ground too much from tight lies that we couldn’t get under the ball.

The feel also impressed – it feels solid and quite dull off the face – offering up a pleasing sensation at impact overall.