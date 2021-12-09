Mizuno Pro 221 Iron Review

It doesn’t get much more traditional than a Mizuno MP blade, rich in heritage and with the addition of the ‘Mizuno Pro’ scripting first used back in 1981 and reserved solely for use in Japan up until now. Given how it looks, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this iron is more about image and perception over performance.

But Mizuno, maker of some of the very best golf blade irons, is keen to dispel this myth - blades naturally aren’t packed full of features or technology, but the taller pad behind the hitting area and copper underlay beneath the chrome finish should enhance both feel and consistency.

(Image credit: Future)

Versus the outgoing MP20 muscleback, the pad where the iron is thickest does look taller and our testing showed that this contributed to a more dense feel at impact where the ball seemed to stay on the face for a fraction longer. Out of the middle, the face felt a little more lively too - so if you’re on your game you might get an extra yard or two out of the Mizuno Pro 221 versus the MP20.

That said, this is certainly not a distance iron. It’s designed for faster swingers that don’t often miss the middle. If you do, you’ll know about it from the drop off in feel but also distance.

(Image credit: Future)

Our testing on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor at the excellent indoor facility at Girton Golf Club told us that the ball speed, launch, flight and carry distance hadn’t really changed and while the spin did come down by around 250 rpm, this could be down to the new Project X LS shaft.

(Image credit: Future)

During a fitting, you can find out if this will work for you, but the heads produce enough spin to maintain flight and stopping power despite the penetrating flight.

Workability is also a key feature - you’re able to move the ball at will and also alter the trajectory to suit the shot at hand more so than the other models in the Mizuno Pro range, making it a contender for being one of the best Mizuno irons.

(Image credit: Future)

The purist will enjoy everything about this iron. The way it looks, feels but also how it has a little more oomph behind it compared to most other blades we've tested, testament to the Grain Flow Forging process and the evolution of the head shape.

All things being equal, from the sweetspot it's one of the most satisfying irons you could hit, but the target market remains relatively niche given the limited distance and forgiveness on offer.