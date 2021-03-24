If you're a high handicapper in search of new golf clubs, here are some fantastic options for your bag

Best Golf Clubs For High Handicappers

In case you didn’t already know, you’re spoilt for choice.

Because golf club technology has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 20 years, the best golf club sets and specific clubs for higher handicap players offer plenty of assistance out there to help you shoot lower scores and take your game to the next level.

Typically, the best golf clubs for high handicappers are more forgiving, which means mis-hits aren’t so severely punished.

So, no matter what club you’re hitting, there’s more margin for error, something high handicap players need, given that their strike pattern isn’t usually so consistent.

With the drivers and fairways, slice-correcting technology is often at the heart of the clubs’ design, which is really helpful for those high handicappers who tend to suffer with a left-to-right shot shape.

Acknowledging all of this below we have taken a look at some of the best golf clubs for high handicappers, but if you want to have club specific guides we also recommend taking a look at our posts on the best golf drivers for high handicappers, the best fairway woods for high handicappers, and also the most forgiving irons.

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Driver

+ Inviting round shape at address

+ Powerful feel and sound

– Make sure that the stock shaft is right for you, as it can feel soft

If you’re a high handicapper, or perhaps someone just looking to get started in the game, you might be less inclined to spend large sums of money on new gear – which is fine, because you still have plenty of options.

This fuss free entry level driver from Tour Edge might well be one of the best in that lower price category.

The “E” in its name stands for extreme, which refers to extreme game improvement, aiming to be one of the best drivers for high handicappers.

Meanwhile, the “Houdini” sole places weight low and deep in the head, so that launching the ball high and with forgiveness becomes the norm.

Then there’s the strategically placed heel draw-bias weight on the sole plus the slight offset of the clubhead that work in concert to help square the clubface at impact, so that ball flight is mostly straight.

We were impressed with its performance, certainly in terms of the towering ball flight – and who wouldn’t be attracted to that price?

TaylorMade SIM2 Max D Driver

+ Easy to align, super feel at impact

– Long-term durability of the sole panel remains to be seen

Like its predecessor, SIM Max D Type, the SIM2 Max D (draw) model is designed to help reduce the slice or fade (left-to-right shot shape), which is shot a large number of high handicappers struggle with.

With more weight positioned in the heel, it helps to straighten out the ball flight, which is also going to provide users with a little more distance.

Some face masking on the topline also helps the ball start more left, which makes this driver an ideal option for serial slicers.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

+ Fast and forgiving

– Eliminates those players who draw the ball

Callaway has a good number of driver options, covering golfers of all skill levels, with the B21 one of those models aimed at the high handicap player.

More specifically, it targets the golfer who struggles with a miss to the right, especially a shot pattern that is accentuated by excessive spin from a downward attack angle where the ball travels across the fairway rather than down it.

And having put the driver through its paces, we can confirm that trying to hit a fade was very difficult, which will be music to the ears of serial slicers.

High handicappers will also like the generous footprint at address, as well as the explosive feel, even on mis-hits.

If you tend to use a large portion of the face over the course of a round, make sure you put this club on the must-try list.

Ping G425 SFT Fairway Wood

+ Three dot alignment system helps frame the ball

– Loud impact sound most please all

Draw bias clubs might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they can be game changers for high handicappers.

With weight positioned more towards the heel, players should experience a straighter ball flight, which will contribute towards finding more fairways.

The G425 SFT is lofted at 16° for extra forgiveness and playability but its adjustable 1.5° up or down, so this club can be fine-tuned to suit different preferences.

Meanwhile, the one-piece face makes for very fast ball speeds, 1.5mph quicker than last year’s Ping G410.

Without doubt, this can be a dangerous weapon for the high handicap player.

Cobra Radspeed Draw Fairway Wood

+ Baffler Rails help strike from difficult lies

+ Adjustable loft enhances versatility

– Not so easy to shape shots

With strategically placed back and heel weighting, the Radspeed Draw fairway wood gives you all of the power and speed of the Radspeed family but with the extra help to get it in the air quickly.

The heel weighting also encourages a draw shape and keeps the face square or even slightly closed at impact.

Meanwhile, Cobra’s baffler rails on the bottom of the club mean this club is versatile out of a number of different lies as well as off the tee.

With plenty of adjustability in the hosel, you can add loft for added forgiveness, too, which is another major plus.

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

+ Forgiving through the turf, even on heavy strikes

– Stepped crown design might not suit your eye

Cleveland has manufactured a number of popular hybrids over the years – and this is bound to be another.

The Gliderails help provide more speed with improved turf interaction, whilst a redesigned HiBore Crown pushes the CG low and deep for a low spin.

So, high handicappers should find this club really easy to launch, which will remove the worry of using harder-to-hit long irons.

Fuss free and wallet friendly (RRP £170), it ticks lots of boxes.

Wilson Staff D9 Irons

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

+ Value price point

– Lightweight feel may effect timing initially

The Wilson Staff D7 became one of the best pound-for-pound distance irons when it launched at the end of 2018, and the new model is certainly one of the stand out choices in 2021.

Lightweight and explosive – a middled shot feels as hot as a driver or 3-wood – they are easy to swing and achieve longer carries.

At address it offers up a clean, traditional look with a generous topline width and offset to inspire confidence, which is something that should also appeal to high handicappers.

Not everyone will enjoy the wide sole, but the sole does have a decent amount of camber to it, so it will play a little narrower than it looks and, crucially, it offers good forgiveness through the turf.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max OS Irons

+ Fast and forgiving from a wide area

+ Easy to hit

– Minimal gains over SIM

One of the key design changes with this model that replaces SIM, is a polymer supporting the entire topline.

This replaces the Speed Bridge, and TaylorMade says it allows it to be faster and more stable on a wider area.

Both the SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS have generous sole widths, offset and a thick topline, which make them easy to hit, but the latter has more offset, so it will help high handicappers to straighten out that slice.

We found the stability on off centre strikes quite noticeable, whilst the large hitting area is bound to appeal to high handicappers.

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Not everyone will like look of carbon fibre topline

This is a solid, powerful iron that doesn’t leave anything behind, such is the stability of the head on off-centre hits.

They’re also very long, and whilst the lofts have been strengthened, that’s unlikely to concern the high handicap golfer in search of a distance boost.

We particularly enjoyed how quick the club felt through the turf, and with Cobra Connect shot tracking, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

XXIO Prime Irons

+ Solid feel and premium looks

+ Pleasing sound

– Premium price

Firstly, let’s get price out of the way. At £315 per iron, we’re talking about one of the most expensive game-improvement models on the market.

Still interested?

Ok, well this set of irons from luxury Japanese brand, XXIO, is crafted to be super lightweight, which helps golfers to generate clubhead speed for better distance and overall performance.

In testing, that light feel was apparent, although we wouldn’t say it translated to extra distance.

That said, we enjoyed the feel, sound and performance, and whilst mis-hits did tend to sting a little, we were impressed with the overall package.

What we would say is that as well as high handicappers and game improvers, these irons should appeal to those golfers with moderate swing speeds, perhaps ageing players, who may have lost a little length in recent years.

Titleist T300 Irons

+ Classic looks

+ Hot feel

– Low speed players may struggle to see big carry distance gains

One of the key pieces of technology that will interest high handicappers, is something called Max Impact.

This comprises a silicone polymer insert that provides support behind the face so it can be thinner, improving all-round speed, launch, feel and sound without sacrificing durability.

For a long time, given the brand’s reputation as one for the ‘serious’ golfer, high handicap players, understandably, may not have considered Titleist as a viable option.

However, this is certainly a set that will help high handicappers with their ball striking.

It’s a distance machine, but you’re also treated to the kind of classic look that you come to expect from Titleist.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole

+ Aggressive milling boosts spin

– Limited finish options

The Cleveland CBX 2 wedge features a hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe, which helps maximise MOI to improve forgiveness.

High handicappers need that margin for error, especially around the greens, where heavy strikes – a common problem shot – can see shots frittered away.

We found the wide sole design especially helpful from the sand, as it allowed the club to glide rather than dig downwards with minimal interference.

Whilst you can lose a little versatility with this cavity back wedge, the gains in forgiveness are worth it.

Evnroll ER6 iRoll Putter

+ Easy to align

– A more pricey option

If there’s one way to save a bunch of shots over the course of a round, it’s on the greens.

Everyone can miss from short range, but high handicappers probably fret over the shorties more than most.

This mallet putter offers tremendous stability, which will help you to deliver a more confident stroke.

Meanwhile, Sweet Face Technology provides more energy transfer on off-centre putts, which improves distance control to prevent you coming up short on off centre putts – another common mistake.

