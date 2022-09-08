Titleist TSR4 Driver review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Titleist TSR4 driver is being billed by the brand as the ‘ultimate low spin driver’. Sitting within the range alongside the TSR3 and TSR2 models, this one is aimed at those who are looking to keep their spin rates under control and maximise their distance off the tee.

The first and most noticeable difference between the TSR4 and the other two is the size of the head. Coming in at 430cc, it has a much smaller footprint at address. The face is more compact from heel to toe and it doesn’t extend as far from front to back. As you would expect, it has a beautiful, classic shape and for those who have loved older Titleist drivers such as the 905 or for confident ball-strikers in search of a more compact aesthetic, the TSR4 will be among the best golf drivers on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Again, as you’d expect from a premium, Tour-played brand it looks great on the shelf too. It has an understated appearance but you will notice the moveable weights on the sole and back of the head that allows golfers to dial in their spin rates.

To see what you get for your money, I tested the performance of the Titleist TSR4 on the golf course and on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. I also hit up against the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver to see how the models compare. The data chart below shows how both performed.

(Image credit: Future)

As you might expect, the smaller head of the TSR4 (the TaylorMade Stealth Plus is 460cc) was offering me a little more clubhead speed. I was pleased to see that, despite varying strike locations, this also translated into almost 2 mph more ball speed. The TSR4 might be a smaller head aimed at more confident strikers, but the work the brand has done on the new multi-plateau variable thickness face seems to help guard against any major drop off in ball speed when you don’t strike it perfectly.

During my testing session, I had the TSR4 in its higher spinning setting with the heavier weight in the back of the head. In comparison to the TSR2, which I tested at the same time, the standard set-up of the TSR4 didn’t reduce the spin quite as much as I expected (the TSR2 spun at 2360 rpm). In truth, the standard TSR4 setting provided me with a good spin rate and the sort of flight I’d be looking for (I’m not a particularly high spin player). I can certainly see how manipulating this spin rate by changing the weights in the TRS4 could have a real benefit for certain golfers.

(Image credit: Future)

In the end, there was nothing to choose in terms of overall distance between the TSR4 and the TaylorMade Stealth Plus. Both drivers are impressively and consistently long. The Titleist driver certainly looks more compact down behind the ball and has a slightly higher impact sound.

The question many golfers will need to answer will be whether the additional forgiveness on offer from the TSR3 and TSR2 models is worth giving up on. The good news is that from my experience the TSR4 is still a very playable driver. For a model that looks so compact, there is enough forgiveness built in to attract more than just the most confident ball strikers. If you like shaping your tee shots and want a traditional look down behind the ball, this, without question, is one to consider.