In this Titleist TSR4 Driver review, Neil Tappin tests this compact, 430cc model, up against the TaylorMade Stealth Plus to see how the performance compares
A truly stunning driver that contrasts the other heads in the family with its more compact shape. Aimed at confident ball-strikers with higher spin rates, we were impressed by how much forgiveness was on offer.
Stunning aesthetics
Ability to dial in the spin profile is ideal for higher spinning players
Impressive distance and consistency
Compact shape may be intimidating for some
The Titleist TSR4 driver is being billed by the brand as the ‘ultimate low spin driver’. Sitting within the range alongside the TSR3 and TSR2 models, this one is aimed at those who are looking to keep their spin rates under control and maximise their distance off the tee.
The first and most noticeable difference between the TSR4 and the other two is the size of the head. Coming in at 430cc, it has a much smaller footprint at address. The face is more compact from heel to toe and it doesn’t extend as far from front to back. As you would expect, it has a beautiful, classic shape and for those who have loved older Titleist drivers such as the 905 or for confident ball-strikers in search of a more compact aesthetic, the TSR4 will be among the best golf drivers on the market.
Again, as you’d expect from a premium, Tour-played brand it looks great on the shelf too. It has an understated appearance but you will notice the moveable weights on the sole and back of the head that allows golfers to dial in their spin rates.
To see what you get for your money, I tested the performance of the Titleist TSR4 on the golf course and on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. I also hit up against the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver to see how the models compare. The data chart below shows how both performed.
As you might expect, the smaller head of the TSR4 (the TaylorMade Stealth Plus is 460cc) was offering me a little more clubhead speed. I was pleased to see that, despite varying strike locations, this also translated into almost 2 mph more ball speed. The TSR4 might be a smaller head aimed at more confident strikers, but the work the brand has done on the new multi-plateau variable thickness face seems to help guard against any major drop off in ball speed when you don’t strike it perfectly.
During my testing session, I had the TSR4 in its higher spinning setting with the heavier weight in the back of the head. In comparison to the TSR2, which I tested at the same time, the standard set-up of the TSR4 didn’t reduce the spin quite as much as I expected (the TSR2 spun at 2360 rpm). In truth, the standard TSR4 setting provided me with a good spin rate and the sort of flight I’d be looking for (I’m not a particularly high spin player). I can certainly see how manipulating this spin rate by changing the weights in the TRS4 could have a real benefit for certain golfers.
In the end, there was nothing to choose in terms of overall distance between the TSR4 and the TaylorMade Stealth Plus. Both drivers are impressively and consistently long. The Titleist driver certainly looks more compact down behind the ball and has a slightly higher impact sound.
The question many golfers will need to answer will be whether the additional forgiveness on offer from the TSR3 and TSR2 models is worth giving up on. The good news is that from my experience the TSR4 is still a very playable driver. For a model that looks so compact, there is enough forgiveness built in to attract more than just the most confident ball strikers. If you like shaping your tee shots and want a traditional look down behind the ball, this, without question, is one to consider.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
