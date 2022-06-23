Best Cheap Golf Club Sets 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Cheap Golf Club Sets

When you are first starting to get into the game of golf, the number of elements to buy can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to clubs. On the face of it you need a driver, a fairway wood or hybrid, some irons (opens in new tab), and a putter. If buying separately, that can be a lot of money. But one way around this is the package set (opens in new tab), which allows you to tick off all those boxes with one purchase. To sweeten the deal, you often get some kind of golf bag as well.

On the golf market, there are several brands that make high quality package sets and importantly, they come at different price points. If you want to spend a thousand dollars on a set like the TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite (opens in new tab), you can, but this guide is different because we have tested package sets at the opposite end of the price spectrum to try and find the best cheap golf club sets.

Despite the cheap prices you will see below, the quality of clubs was surprising to us and the usability of them is worth mentioning as well because pretty much every club in the sets below has been designed for forgiveness (opens in new tab) and to help golfers out. Not to mention the quality of the bags cannot be overstated either.

Ultimately if you want a package set of clubs to kill many birds with one stone, but you don't want to spend a lot, we cannot recommend some of the models below enough. Let's get to our picks.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Strata Men's Golf Package Set Specifications Clubs included: 11 Reasons to buy + Option for 9 or 11-piece sets + Very easy to hit + Impressive distance Reasons to avoid - Putter leaves a lot to be desired

First up in this cheap golf sets guide is a model from Strata which we recently put to the test. The set is comprised of driver, fairway wood, two hybrids, irons 6-PW, putter and a stand bag. The clubs are forgiving and easy to hit, and whilst they might not have the same premium look as Callaway's top end products, there's no debating the performance on offer. There's room to add to the set, specifically in the wedges department, which is where game improvers may want to consider a Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedge or two. It should be noted that the putter can be improved as well so a look at some of the models on our best cheap putters (opens in new tab) guide might be for the best.

Our tester was particularly impressed with the irons. The topline is nice and thick to inspire confidence at address while the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice their irons, and the quality of the grips and shafts are akin to a premium set of cavity back irons. The driver is equally forgiving and it is very appealing to look down on because you can see a lot of the face at address.

(Image credit: Future)

MacGregor CG3000 Golf Club Set Specifications Clubs: 10 Reasons to buy + Complete set + Includes a decent stand/cart bag Reasons to avoid - Stock grips could be better

MacGregor may not be regarded as a premium brand in the modern market, but it does have a long and distinguished history in the game. Whilst its package sets aren't going to set you back an arm and a leg, it doesn't mean they lack innovation. The CG3000 is an entry level set, with the 13° driver, low profile fairway and hybrid designed in such a way that they're easy to hit. Meanwhile, the irons (steel and graphite options are available) feature an undercut cavity to keep the centre of gravity low and deep, so golfers should find them easier to launch.

The irons are fantastic, with a fairly thick top line but nothing too intrusive. We found them to launch high and were impressed with the forgiveness on offer. They look absolutely fine too and the feel is not too bad considering we were testing them up against forged blades (opens in new tab).

If the set ended here we would think the value for money is right up there but it gets better because you get a forgiving mallet-style putter, as well as the choice of either a premium stand or cart bag. What's more, MacGregor offers 1" longer or shorter steel stand options with clubs, therefore making them suitable for taller and shorter golfers.

Read our full MacGregor CG3000 Golf Club Set review



(Image credit: Inesis)

Inesis 100 Package Set Specifications Clubs included: 7 Reasons to buy + Comes in two sizes + Exceptional value Reasons to avoid - Iron numbering is confusing

In the budget end of the golf market, Inesis is a brand you should definitely consider. We have tested clothes, shoes, balls and lasers from the brand and the performance is always good. The same can be said of this Inesis set. Whilst not strictly an 'entire set', it has a clever makeup, with a strong 7-iron (6/7) and strong 9-iron (8/9). It's aimed more at beginners (opens in new tab), but don't be concerned by the low price; in testing we were really impressed by the performance. Each club is designed for easy launch; they felt stable and produced consistent results. With a mid size top line and wide sole, the irons provide beginners with something that’s really important when just starting out – confidence at address, and extra assistance getting the ball up and away.

The feel of the irons was also a lot better than we expected whilst if you are a beginner, the driver will likely suit you because it sits slightly closed which should help with a slice, the most common of shots. In summary, this seven-piece set offers good value for money, and if you're a beginner looking to get into the game, it gives you everything you need.

Read our full Decathlon Inesis 100 Package Set Review

(Image credit: Future)

Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set Specifications Clubs included: 10 Reasons to buy + Modern looks + Nice distribution of clubs Reasons to avoid - Some may want a more forgiving putter

If you’re new to golf, you want every bit of help getting the ball in the air, plus you need plenty of forgiveness when you don’t find the centre of the clubface. The sweetspots on the clubs in this SGI set are large and forgiving, and the heads themselves inspire confidence. We found the irons in particular achieved this. Meanwhile, the wide sole of the sand wedge makes escaping bunkers far easier, which is an area of the game beginners can really struggle with.

This set comes with a 10.5° driver, a three wood, a hybrid, a 6-iron to sand wedge and an excellent putter to match. Other sets may come with more clubs (this is a 10 piece set), but it does mean you can add extra clubs, perhaps as your game improves. From our experience Wilson golf gear (opens in new tab) is usually very good and this set is also solid, and when you combine that with the low price, it offers good value.

Read our full Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Top Flite)

Top Flite XL 13 Piece Complete Set Specifications Clubs: 10 Reasons to buy + Designed for naturally high launch conditions + Stand bag offers ample storage capacity Reasons to avoid - Set does not include a sand wedge

The Top Flite XL 13-Piece Complete Set is a great option for new golfers at a highly competitive price point. A benefit to this set is that the driver, fairway wood, and hybrids are equipped with graphite shafts, which makes them easier to swing while also promoting distance. The irons, however, have steel shafts, which will give new players a better chance to learn to control their distances as they play more often.

The clubs have also been designed for forgiveness and getting a higher launch. For example the driver has a low centre of gravity, the woods have shallow profiles, and the irons have wide soles, all to help players get the ball in the air.

The putter offered with the set is a mallet design (opens in new tab), which will provide added forgiveness on off-center strikes, while the stand bag that comes with the set is highly functional at this price point and has considerable storage for this category.

Women's Sets

(Image credit: Ben Sayers)

Ben Sayers Ladies M8 Package Set Specifications Clubs included: 12 Reasons to buy + Get pretty much a full set + Get a lot for your money Reasons to avoid - Need a cart to hold the bag provided

The Ben Sayers Ladies’ M8 package set is an excellent women's set (opens in new tab) and perfect to enable beginner golfers to take their first steps into the game. The 12-club set comes in a high-quality cart bag and includes a driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood, all of which are designed with an aerodynamic crown to promote a lower centre of gravity and higher launch for increased distance and maximum forgiveness.

An easy-to-hit hybrid, 7 cavity-backed irons (5-SW) with a wide sole and top line encourage confident ball striking, and a mallet-style putter completes the set. The only real negative we found was the cart bag because it means you will need to buy a push cart (opens in new tab) as well.

Kid's Sets

(Image credit: Top Flite)

Top Flite 2022 Kids' 9-Piece Complete Set Specifications Clubs included: 6 Reasons to buy + Color choice + Get headcovers and stand bag included Reasons to avoid - Wish it came with a couple more irons

Another Top Flite model to make this list is this kid's set. You can get it in a variety of colors for boys and girls and like the models above and below, it has been designed to help children get the ball into the air.

You get a driver, a hybrid, and irons with wide soles to get more bounce and again, help your son or daughter get the ball airborne off the ground or the tee. Finally there is a mallet shaped putter with clear alignment to help them hole more putts. It also comes with a cool stand bag (opens in new tab) and two headcovers as well.



(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Junior XJ Golf Package Set Specifications Clubs included: Reasons to buy + Well respected and trusted brand + Nicely well made and finished Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other kid's models, but to some extent it is worth it

Callaway (opens in new tab)'s Junior XJ package sets feature many of the same technologies that we see in a number of its other products, only these clubs are specifically designed for players from 50" in XJ2 to 57" in XJ3, XJ2 is a six-piece set: driver, fairway wood, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge and putter. XJ3, meanwhile, is comprised of seven clubs: driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 7-iron, 8-iron, sand wedge and putter.

As you would expect with Callaway the driver is very good, designed with a higher loft and distance at its core. Meanwhile, the key design characteristic with the irons is an oversized, undercut cavity with extreme perimeter weighting, which helps provide ample forgiveness. The graphite shafts are light, too, which also makes them easier to use. Given the brand, and the quality of product here, if you want to get your kids a set, then this model offers outstanding value given the price.



(Image credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor DCT Junior Package Set Specifications Clubs included: 3-7 Reasons to buy + Good choice in age + Variety in colors available Reasons to avoid - Kids' will grow out of a certain model quickly

With MacGregor, you can encourage your children to start playing golf from the age of three. What you get with the package set varies according to the age bracket, but every club has been designed to be easy to hit, with lightweight junior flex shafts.

The first set (3-5), comes with a stand bag, oversized driver, 7-iron and putter. In the next age bracket up (6-8), a 9-iron is added to the set, and then a hybrid and sand wedge (9-12). Finally, there's a package set for those aged 12-14, which also includes a 5-iron.

Kids (opens in new tab) start to get hooked when they see the hole disappearing down the hole, and the mallet putter - which is balanced for more consistency with an alignment aid for easy targeting - certainly makes this part of the game easier.

How we test golf clubs

Golf club sets are no exception when it comes to our testing ethos and methodology (opens in new tab).

We look to use package sets on the golf course because this is the best way to actually see how the clubs perform. This testing usually takes place over a number of rounds and in different conditions, as well as different golf courses where applicable. It is only through using each club out on the course and at the range that you can get an idea of how well something is made and how it performs.

Additionally we want to make very clear that no manufacturer can buy a good review because our testing team tells it how it is, and we often have to buy the sets ourselves to put them to the test. We think this allows us to be honest and transparent as possible when putting a particular product to the test.

What to consider when buying a golf set

If you want to get an entire set of clubs then there are some crucial factors to be aware of before purchasing. We have given some advice below.

Who is the set for? - First things first, who is the set for? We have given a choice of men's, women's and kid's above so if you are buying for yourself you know which section to go to, or if you are buying a present for someone, you can also go to that respective section.

What comes in the set - Regardless of how cheap a set is, you should be aware of what comes in the set to make sure you have all bases covered not just from a club standpoint, but some sets also come with bags as well which helps you start playing immediately.

Quality - A common problem for entire sets, let alone ultra cheap models, can be quality. Unlike the models we picked above, many can be poorly made and have issues with the head, shaft or grip, or even all three. Sometimes they can just feel cheap as well and so we would always recommend going for brands that are well-recognized in the game of golf and have a reputation for quality. As a result, even though some of the models above are incredibly cheap, we are confident in them because they are made by brands like Callaway, MacGregor, Top Flite, Wilson and Inesis.

Forgiveness - Chances are if you want an entire set of clubs like the ones above you are probably a beginner or junior and the big factor to consider here is therefore forgiveness. The most common problem for beginner and junior players is mishit shots which limits distance and hinders accuracy. Beginner and junior golf clubs are designed to have larger heads and sweet spots, and therefore more forgiveness to help players still make solid contact with the golf ball.

Price - Another key factor to consider is price. The models above are all cheap, as you would expect from this guide and getting an entire set is a good way of ticking off a lot of boxes when getting into the game rather than having to buy clubs separately. It is also worth saying though that even the models above come at varying price points to it is a case of picking a model that fits your budget.