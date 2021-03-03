A look at some of the best golf blade irons on the market; clubs that look great in the bag and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents

Best Golf Blade Irons

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new blades. Not only do they look fantastic, but they are also the best golf irons for feel and control.

Many of the top players choose to play blades as they offer the greatest level of workability of any iron. With a blade, you can shape the ball in either direction and flight it to suit the wind conditions.

With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking blade is no longer one that only professionals can aspire to use.

On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking blades that are playable for a broader range of competent ball strikers. The best golf blade irons will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best models on the market this season.

However if you are a player that needs a little bit more help, check out some of our other irons guides – such as the best compact mid-handicap irons, the best irons for low handicappers, or the best distance irons.

Titleist 620 MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking club

+ Ultimate for feel and shot-making

– Not forgiving

Titleist’s real players’ iron, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback.

The muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable.

The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

We found the feel off the face to be supremely smooth and we enjoyed the penetrating ball flight from good strikes.

It has to be said, this is really only a club for better golfers, but those with the necessary ball-striking skills will get a great deal out of it.

TaylorMade P7MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking iron

+ Great workability

– Sharp leading edge places premium on ball striking.

The sleek TaylorMade P7MB irons is a true muscleback that boasts a thin top line, narrow sole and minimal offset.

It is forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of the most aggressive score lines in TaylorMade iron for the ultimate in shot making and control.

A mirrored surface across the backbar allows light to reflect in multiple dimensions while the geometrical positioning of the backbar also delivers precise CG placement and mass properties for optimal performance.

As used by Rory McIlroy this iron has proved popular with Tour players.

We found the P7MB to be surprisingly forgiving in testing. One of the most playable blades/musclebacks we’ve tried. The feel off the face is buttery soft and looks are stunning.

If you love TaylorMade equipment also take a look at our comprehensive guide on the best TaylorMade irons.

Cobra King Forged MB Irons



+ Great feel

+ Striking looks

– Not the most forgiving

The Cobra King Forged MB Irons have been designed for ultimate precision, shot-shaping and scoring. The irons undergo a 5-step forging process that delivers precise shaping, a more refined grain structure, and superior feel.

Created in conjunction with Rickie Fowler, the irons have a classic blade shape delivers a compact look preferred by better players and increases precision and workability to optimize scoring. CNC milling delivers the most precise face and groove structures possible for improved spin and trajectory.

Two tungsten inserts are strategically positioned on the toe and in the centre of the club head for added forgiveness, feel and trajectory control.

Cobra’s Diamondized Black Metal (DBM) finish is Cobra’s most durable, visually appealing, black satin finish that diffuses sunlight, helping to maintain a sleek look over a long period of time, while offering extreme resistance to wear for longer lasting, better-looking irons.

Ping Blueprint Irons

+ Exceptional Feel

+ Highly workable

– Not the most forgiving

The Ping Blueprint is a very attractive, blade-style iron that’s been fully forged from 8620 carbon steel. In fact, we think this might be Ping’s most aesthetically pleasing club.

With shorter blade length, less offset and narrower sole widths than any other Ping iron, this is really a club for the best ball strikers.

The one-piece forging involved in constructing the Ping blueprint makes for very tight tolerance control and that means maximum consistency when it comes to distance control.

The machined tungsten toe screw weight and internal heel weight allow for precise swing weight tuning while the hydropearl finish reduces glare on sunny days.

In testing we found, once you find a rhythm, even though the hitting area is relatively small, the results are pleasing and it’s extremely easy to shape the ball and manipulate flight.

It’s a true blade that will suit the best players only, but for those seeking a great looking club and maximum workability, it’s well worth considering. One of the best golf blade irons out there.

TaylorMade P7TW Irons

+ Beautifully designed and crafted

+ Incredible feel

– Not the most forgiveness

Designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods, the TaylorMade P7TW irons have been created with the finest ball strikers in mind.

The milled grind sole is one of the standout features. It’s incredibly precise to ensure the ultimate in consistency and precision, and thereby the best possible turf interaction.

Precise tungsten weight placement has been engineered to improve trajectory control and to promote a deeper feel at impact.

Supremely workable and delivering incredible feedback, these irons will suit the best players looking for the ultimate in control and precision.

Mizuno MP-20 Irons

+ Great looking iron

+ Great feel and precision

– Only for good ball strikers.

With the MP-20 MB irons, Mizuno has focused on improving the feel through adopting a former technique of adding a layer of copper to the head underneath the brushed satin outer finish and protective nickel chrome layers.

The MP-20, possibly one of the best Mizuno irons ever made, is a pure muscleback iron, heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past and Grain Flow Forged HD from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel.

A tapered topline and cambered sole allow a fuller spread of weight to enhance vertical stability and forgiveness on strikes from high or low on the face.

A blend of satin and mirror chrome finishing has been engineered to eliminate areas of high glare in the playing position.

The MP-20 MB, with its small profile, isn’t for the faint hearted. Out of the middle, it’s arguably the best feeling iron you can buy, but you need to be precise with your ball striking to see the benefits of the distance consistency it can provide.

Callaway Apex MB Irons

+ Great looks

+ Workability and feel

– Not the most forgiving

We love how these irons look, striking a great balance between a modern, technology-packed iron and a classic looking blade-like club. Behind the ball, it is quite compact from heel-to-toe with a lovely rounded shape that Callaway are famous for. The top line is thin and this will appeal to the eye of the very best ball strikers.

Striking these irons, the ball gets up into the air nicely, but this doesn’t mean these irons don’t go far. The generous loft across the set is aimed at very low handicappers who want as much control and workability as possible from an iron.

The Apex MB irons perform fairly traditionally from a distance point of view, but this is ideal if you are a good ball striker looking for a 7-iron to fly between 150 and 160 yards.

Indeed if you are after a less bladed club from Callaway, there are some great distance options in the rest of the Apex 21 family. It is the control, flight and playability that makes the Apex MB stand out and it is a great iron for the ball striking golfer who is after style and feel from a classy iron head.

Srixon Z-Forged Irons

+ Pure feel

+ Classic shape

– Only for good ball strikers

With a body constructed from a single billet of 1020 carbon steel, Srixon’s Z-Forged irons offer an incredibly soft feel and superb feedback on striking.

The V.T Tour sole has been redesigned for more precise turf interaction while the classic blade shape has been retained to maximise versatility and workability.

The Srixon Z-Forged irons deliver the precision and control that better players will enjoy. They’re great for shaping the ball and for keeping the flight down in windy conditions.

Wilson Staff Model Irons

+ Thin and crisp top line

+ Classic shape and feel inspired by Tour professionals

– Only for the best of the best ball strikers

The Wilson Staff Model irons have been inspired by its successful V6 iron to provide players with Tour-like performance and control.

These irons come with Tour inspiration from Wilson Staff Tour players such as Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele and are the closest production iron Wilson produce that mirror what we see on tour. You can certainly see and feel their input across the iron with individually milled face and score lines allowing for precise control.

The best part of this club is the 8620 carbon steel face that provides a classic muscleback feel and feedback ideal for the traditional players.

It is a great looking iron at address and another great addition to the Wilson range of iron for the lower handicap golfer

Honma TR20 B Irons

+ Very high quality finish

+ Handcrafted

– On the more expensive side, even for blades

This classic muscleback club delivers Tour-like performance with a handcrafted head shape and modern topline and is one of the best golf blades currently on the market.

Honma, the storied Japanese club manufacturer, have created this iron to most mimic Tour-performance and provide a bladed iron that is both beautiful and playable.

A progressive blade length from the short irons into the long irons provides you with Tour-preferred appearance and confidence in each iron and progressive bounce up the set, with less bounce in the long irons, provides precise turf interaction.

These irons are undeniably stunning and, even with its price tag, the Honma TR20 B irons are some of the best looking and performing blades on the market.

Cobra RF33 Irons

+ Unique copper finish

+ Classic shape inspired by Rickie Fowler

– Only for the best of the best ball strikers

Introduced to the mainstream market in 2021 after the RF Proto irons were teased in 2020, the Cobra RF33 Irons offer pure tour performance in a unique copper finish. It is one of the best golf blade irons for 2021 while also being of the most unique.

Regardless of what you think of the finish, the performance of this iron is as close to Tour-like as we have seen this year. Rickie Fowler took full charge when Cobra designed this iron, having total influence on the shape, design and choice of finish, creating something as close to his idea of a perfect club.

The tungsten weight in the toe of the club positions the centre of gravity in an optimal position behind the sweet spot, rewarding those who can consistently hit irons right out of the screws.

There is also barely any offset and the club strikes quite a threatening pose at address. One for the purists, this is a unique and brilliant blade for the best ball strikers out there.