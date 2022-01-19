Cobra LTDx MAX Driver Review

If you are looking for a forgiving, draw-biased driver in 2022 then Cobra’s LTDx MAX is likely to come across your radar. We tested it on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio, up against last year’s Radspeed XB, using Titleist Pro V1x balls to see whether it is worth considering. Take a look at our video review below.

Whilst the shape of the driver is very similar to what we saw last year, the address view is quite different. The new matt black finish looks far more refined and creates a modern aesthetic that works really well. Last year’s Radspeed XB had a glossy finish, as did the equivalent SpeedZone Xtreme driver from 2020 - pictured below. Alongside the launch of the LTDx Max, Cobra has released a standard LTDx and a low-spinning LTDx LS head.

It is possible that this sleeker, duller finish makes the driver look more compact at address but this wasn’t something we picked up on. The end result is that whilst it might not have the eye-catching appeal of the TaylorMade Stealth driver, the new Cobra has a premium, aspirational look that any golfer, no matter what their handicap, will enjoy putting in the bag.

The data chart below shows how the performance of the Cobra LTDx MAX stacked up versus last year’s XB model (both drivers had the same Mitsubishi Tensei shaft, the heads were set to 9.5˚ and we used Titleist Pro V1x golf balls).

Interestingly, at 162.4mph the ball speeds were identical and even though our smash factor with the Radspeed was slightly higher, the overall performance of the new model was better. This would suggest the new variable thickness ‘H.O.T Face’ design is perhaps helping to add more forgiveness to the performance. Also, the LTDx MAX delivered slightly more spin which was a good thing and helped increase the carry distance (the difference in total distance was +3 yards).

The other factor we noticed during our testing was the draw-biased performance (we had the lighter 3g weight in the heel). The LTDx MAX sits less closed behind the ball than some other draw-biased drivers you’ll find this year. For us, that meant we were able to swing confidently at the ball without worrying about hitting a hook and ultimately, we were pleased by how consistent the Cobra LTDx MAX was - we didn’t lose any shots to the right and most of them finished just left of the centre line.

For the final part of our testing, we went back to Kings Golf Studio and tested the LTDx MAX again but this time up against the popular SpeedZone Xtreme model from 2020. The data graphic below shows how they performed:

As you can see, both drivers offered high launch and mid spin performance with the LTDx MAX offering an extra 6 yards through the air. The numbers don't reveal a ground-breaking leap forward. However, what struck us as we hit both drivers was how the LTDx MAX was more consistent. Variations in spin and flight were minimal and we felt as if we were much more in control of the new model.

The Cobra LTDx models are certainly set to be among the best golf drivers of 2022. The MAX option certainly delivers on its promise of forgiveness and consistency while also retaining the sleek aesthetics that will appeal to players of all abilities.