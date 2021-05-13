We take a look at the best Cobra drivers out there to help you find a model that will suit your game

Best Cobra Drivers

So you know what’s on the market – perhaps you’ve already read our best golf drivers post – and your mind’s made up – you want a new Cobra driver.

Maybe you’ve seen Rickie Fowler and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau use their Cobra drivers to great effect, and you like what you see.

Many of you probably fell in love with the brand when it introduced its ‘Baffler’ utility wood, a piece of technology that’s still used in a number of its clubs.

There’s been no lack of innovation where drivers are concerned either, such as the 46-inch driver which was longer than standard to help golfers get more distance.

So, what are the best Cobra drivers on the market right now? What does the latest technology offer – and how can this help your game?

We take a closer look at the best Cobra drivers at every level below – that’s beginners, intermediates and advanced players.

Alternatively if Cobra is not for you, we have also created guides for other brands too – such as the best Titleist drivers, the best TaylorMade drivers, or the best Callaway drivers.

Best Cobra Drivers

Cobra Radspeed Driver

Lofts: 9° and 10.5°

+ Adjustable sole weights to alter launch and spin

+ Three models to choose from

– Lowering spin to increase distance reduces playability

The name comes from the Radial weighting, whereby the distance between the front and back weights has been increased to create a more optimum blend of faster ball speed with low spin and forgiveness to maximise performance for all player types.

In the three Radspeed drivers, Cobra has managed to significantly increase something called the radius of gyration, which is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight location, to produce extra yardage in different ways.

The 460cc Radspeed driver has forward-biased weighting with 28g positioned in the front, (16g fixed, 12g adjustable) and 10g in the back (8g fixed, 2g adjustable). The two adjustable weights can be interchanged to fine-tune the desired launch and spin performance.

Cobra Radspeed Driver Review

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Cobra Connect can track performance

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited gains over previous model

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) is for players who want distance through consistency across the face in the form forgiveness and stability. It features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date.

It’s arguably the best of the three drivers in the range because of how forgiving it manages to be while still offering relatively low spin. Not everyone will enjoy the glossy finish on the crown, but in terms of all round playability at a reasonable price the Radspeed XB is hard to beat.

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver Review

Cobra Radspeed XD Driver

Lofts: 10.5° and 12°

+ Will help slicers

+ Cutting edge technology and looks

– Won’t suit players with a draw

While last year’s Cobra Speedzone drivers had draw adjustability in the hosel, the brand did not release a specific draw head.

However, the launch of Radspeed in 2021 has brought with it a new Cobra driver aimed specifically for those who slice the ball.

The most important weight for slicers is the 10g draw weight added to the heel of the head. Alongside the 6g weight positioned at the back of the head, the Radspeed XD offers forgiveness, distance and straighter ball flight.

Plenty of adjustability in the hosel and with an Arccos sensor included in the grip, the Cobra Radspeed XD has got everything an anti-slice driver needs.

Cobra Radspeed XD Driver Review

Cobra King Speedzone Driver

Lofts: 9° and 10.5°

+ Easy to align

+ Interchangeable weights

– Louder, higher-pitched sound

Cobra’s King Speedzone is one of the best golf drivers for distance and impresses as a true all-rounder that delivers high levels of forgiveness while still optimizing distance.

The design of the Cobra SZ has been influenced by fast cars, hence its sleek appearance that we think really stands out on the shelf.

One of the key technologies here is the CNC Infinity Milled Face. This has been added to deliver more consistent ball speeds on shots struck away from the centre of the clubface.

Elsewhere, a new streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis and the carbon wrap crown allow more weight to be redistributed low and back, and around the perimeter for higher levels of forgiveness, and the aerodynamics have been improved to reduce drag and to maximise clubhead speed.

We found the Cobra King Speedzone to be a better-looking driver than its predecessor, the F9 Speedback.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review

Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°+ Cobra Connect tracks performance

+ Superb value for money

– Limited gains over previous model The Xtreme version is a more forgiving model than the standard King Speedzone driver, largely due to the 17g tungsten weight that has been put low and back in the head, along with another fixed weight on the sole – which can also be adjusted. This higher level of forgiveness is an obvious appeal – as such we included it in our best high handicap drivers – but it is worth pointing out that this also launches the ball higher and with more spin. This means the Cobra King SpeedZone Xtreme is aimed at those golfers who tend to have a slower than average swing speeds and want to optimize their launch conditions. With adjustable loft and lie settings and an improved CNC Milled face, there’s a lot to like about this model, one that also comes in a choice of two colours. Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver Review Cobra Women’s King Speedzone Xtreme Driver Lofts: 12.5° + Cobra Connect tracks performance

+ Superb value for money

– Pink won’t suit everyone One of the best golf drivers for women, this pink version has also been designed for maximum speed, distance and forgiveness. It features a six-gram interchangeable weight on the sole and a fixed 17g tungsten weight in the back, which Cobra says, achieves its highest MOI. The infinity face creates the driver’s ‘horsepower’, whilst a new T-Bar Speed Chassis helps with feel and stability. With weight strategically positioned around the perimeter, golfers should gain from increased stability and find that their mishits travel further and straighter. Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver Lofts: 10.5° and 11.5° + Easy to align

+ Sleek look at address

– Offset hosel might not appeal to everyone

This driver is part of Cobra’s Airspeed range, a name that tells you everything – it’s supposedly the lightest and easiest to hit collection of clubs Cobra has ever made and as such definitely one of the best golf drivers for beginners.

The driver, which should suit mid-to-high handicappers, features a new lighter carbon fibre crown, whilst further weight savings have been achieved in the shaft and grip.

Elsewhere, a new PWR Ridge design on the crown helps with alignment, and the back/heel weighting and offset hosel aids accuracy – specifically in terms of straightening out a slice.

If you liked this guide on the best Cobra drivers, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.