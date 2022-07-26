Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ping G425 Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ping G425 Hybrid Review

The Ping G425 drivers brought new levels of playability and accuracy to the market, with the G425 hybrid looking to have done the same. Often, shots that require a hybrid - long approaches or tee shots on tight holes - need precision and control, which is where this club excels.

At address, it sets up squarely behind the ball and the larger size inspires confidence. Certainly the large, rounded profile looks inviting to hit and the combination of the three dot system on the crown and white grooves on the edges of the face make it easy to align.

Featuring a stock shaft length of 40 1/4”, it is slightly shorter than most too, which arguably makes the head look bigger than it is.

This shorter length also had an effect on the results during testing a 19° sample indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Our clubhead speed was the lowest of all the models we tested and the ball speed was lower than average too as a result.

However, the carry distance was more than competitive, averaging 219 yards through the air. This actually made it one of the longer models we tried during testing.

The spin was also very consistent, hovering around the 3,000 rpm mark and barely deviating away from it. It was also one of the highest launching hybrids, so it clearly has no problem in getting the ball airborne from the deck.

This is a strong recipe for long, accurate golf shots. The shorter shaft provides greater control of the clubface while the design of the head, in particular the tungsten weight and modified roll profile, takes care of the launch and stability, making it one of the best golf hybrid clubs on the market.

In testing, the G425 hybrid was undoubtedly one of, if not, the straightest hybrid on test when we took them out on the golf course and hit to a flag 220 yards away. This gave us the confidence to be more committed with our swing and more aggressive with our lines, knowing that the consistency of the performance would take care of the result more often than not.