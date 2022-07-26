Ping G425 Hybrid Review
Read our verdict on the Ping G425 hybrid after testing it out on the course
With the adjustable loft sleeve and Arccos sensor included too, the Ping G425 hybrid makes for a compelling option at the top end of the bag.
Extremely forgiving
Surprisingly long
Superb from an array of different lies
Loud, tinny sound won't suit all tastes
Ping G425 Hybrid Review
The Ping G425 drivers brought new levels of playability and accuracy to the market, with the G425 hybrid looking to have done the same. Often, shots that require a hybrid - long approaches or tee shots on tight holes - need precision and control, which is where this club excels.
At address, it sets up squarely behind the ball and the larger size inspires confidence. Certainly the large, rounded profile looks inviting to hit and the combination of the three dot system on the crown and white grooves on the edges of the face make it easy to align.
Featuring a stock shaft length of 40 1/4”, it is slightly shorter than most too, which arguably makes the head look bigger than it is.
This shorter length also had an effect on the results during testing a 19° sample indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Our clubhead speed was the lowest of all the models we tested and the ball speed was lower than average too as a result.
However, the carry distance was more than competitive, averaging 219 yards through the air. This actually made it one of the longer models we tried during testing.
The spin was also very consistent, hovering around the 3,000 rpm mark and barely deviating away from it. It was also one of the highest launching hybrids, so it clearly has no problem in getting the ball airborne from the deck.
This is a strong recipe for long, accurate golf shots. The shorter shaft provides greater control of the clubface while the design of the head, in particular the tungsten weight and modified roll profile, takes care of the launch and stability, making it one of the best golf hybrid clubs on the market.
In testing, the G425 hybrid was undoubtedly one of, if not, the straightest hybrid on test when we took them out on the golf course and hit to a flag 220 yards away. This gave us the confidence to be more committed with our swing and more aggressive with our lines, knowing that the consistency of the performance would take care of the result more often than not.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
