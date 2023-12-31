January Golf Sales 2023 - $80 adidas shoes, 22% off Paradym drivers
Christmas gifting may have been and gone but we see a lot of retailers and deals go live as part of the January sales. Here are our top picks...
January golf sales 2023
Jump straight to...
1. Best golf sales - All the biggest golf sales
2. US top deals - Our top picks
3. UK top deals - Today's lowest prices
4. Package sets - Best beginner sets
5. Clubs - Latest models reduced
6. Tech - Watches, lasers discounted
7. Balls - Pro V1/V1x at low price
8. Shoes - adidas, FJ, Nike reduced
9. Carts - Fave push models
10. Bags - Stand and cart bags
11. Accessories - Mats, sunglasses, etc
Christmas itself may have been and gone but you know what that means, January is here and so are the January sales. Every year we see golf retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore, to Rock Bottom Golf, offer January sales on everything from clubs to bags to balls. We even see huge brands like Amazon, Nike and adidas do huge sales to start calendar years as well. As such if you missed out on the golf gear you wanted over Christmas then January is an excellent opportunity to get it, at a fraction of its price
These sales tend to last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, meaning they aren't like singular day shopping events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. Therefore you can take your time a bit more when shopping although it is worth saying that we notice the best deals on products can get snapped up quickly so that is something to be aware of.
All of this leads to this piece, in which we have done a round-up of all the best sales and good deals on products we have tested and know to be good. Anyway, without further ado, below are some of our favorite golf sales right now and further down the page are the specific deals we have picked out. Happy shopping... (but be sure to read our 19 favorite gifts for golfers piece if you need more inspiration).
January golf sales: quick links
- Amazon: Paradym, Stealth 2, shoes and more
- PGA Tour Superstore: Up to 50% off holiday gifts
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 50% off clothing, footwear
- Arccos: 20% sitewide discount
- adidas: Up to 60% on apparel, footwear
- Walmart: Big savings on monitors, balls
- Rock Bottom Golf: 20% off sitewide
- The Golf Warehouse: Deals on all categories
- Nike: Up to 50% off clothing and shoes
Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals
- Jump to: UK top deals
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | Up to 25% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $449.95
The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over its predecessor, with more user-friendly looks compared to the Stealth broadening its appeal. In testing, we found the ball flight was more consistent, with that powerful feel still present.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $241.35
The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now, it is up to 31% off, which is an excellent deal.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $249.98| Carl's Golfland $249.99
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $299.99 | Rock Bottom Golf $299.99
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch | 25% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
A stylish and sleek design with a colored touchscreen, the S12 Approach is one of the best golf watches you can buy right now. Available with around $50 off on Amazon's Garmin store, we found that the standout features are the ease of use and looks but, be warned, it doesn't offer much in the way of off-course functionality.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch Review
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $199.99
US Package Set Deals
If you're new to the game finding the right set of golf clubs to start your journey can be a daunting task. But one popular avenue we recommend is package sets because they allow people to get all the clubs they need, along with a bag. Importantly these clubs are designed for beginners and higher handicap players and therefore there are a lot of good deals to be found on them, as you can see below.
TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Complete 13-Piece Set | 14% off at Amazon
Was $1,399.99 Now $1,201.64
One of the best golf package sets on the market, the RBZ SpeedLite set combines smart looks with plenty of forgiveness. Featuring 12 clubs, the main standout was the forgiveness on offer and how easy these clubs were to hit. What's more, it is all packaged up in a stylish cart bag.
Read our full TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set Review
Callaway REVA Women's Set | 19% off at Amazon
Was $999.99 Now $810.31
The Callaway Reva is arguably the Aston Martin of women's package sets, with it engineered for premium performance, luxurious in looks and made from high-quality components. It's been cleverly put together to give you all the options you need from tee-to-green, especially if you're relatively new to the game.
Read our full Callaway REVA Ladies Package Set Review
Wilson Magnolia Package Set | 23% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $649.99 Now $499.98
A near-perfect introduction to the game for the beginner and keen improver looking to start playing with modern equipment. The Magnolia has everything you need from tee-to-green plus a complementing trolley bag in a stylish blue. This is one of the best women's golf sets out there.
Read our full Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set Review
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece) | 27% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $254.99
Featuring six clubs, golf bag and two head covers, this Strata Package Set allows for a high amount of customization, with plenty of extra slots available to fill the gaps.
Club Deals (US)
Right now golf clubs are a particularly rich avenue to go down. Ranging from drivers to putters, there are hundreds from different retailers on some of the biggest brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping and Callaway. Not only can you get deals on clubs from previous generations, but you can also get deals on clubs which are basically brand new as well. We've picked out our favorites below.
Callaway Paradym Driver | Up to 22% Off at Amazon
Was $599 Now $469.99
The standard Paradym driver gives a nice balance of power and forgiveness and is the best option for most golfers. You can save $100 with this deal, with the model featuring in our 2023 Editor's Choice Awards.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Driver Review
Callaway Paradym X Driver | 17% Off at Amazon
Was $599 Now $499.98
This is the draw biased model in the range so, if you're prone to a left to right miss, then this is the one for you. Like the standard model, you can save a $100 on Amazon.
Read our full Callaway Paradym X Driver Review
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver| 21% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $499.99
An excellent all round driver that is ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address and the ability to move weights to dial in a specific shot shape.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | Up to 25% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $449.95
The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over its predecessor, with more user-friendly looks compared to the Stealth broadening its appeal. In testing, we found the ball flight was more consistent, with that powerful feel still present.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review
Cobra Aerojet Driver | Up to 34% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $359.99
In testing, we were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from the Aerojet. Also, the head still has a classic profile at address, with a big saving of around $200 only heightening this offer.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review
Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | Up to 36% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $349.99
The Aerojet LS is a premium driver aimed at the more skilled golfer and favored by Cobra's Tour Players. You can now pick one up for under four hundred dollars, which is a big saving one of the best drivers of 2023.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review
Wilson Launchpad Driver | 57% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $149.99
You can get a simply unbelievable $200 off the Wilson Staff Launchpad driver, which is a deal that is quite frankly hard to beat right now. One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve tested, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee.
Read our full Wilson Launchpad Driver Review
Ping G425 Max Driver | 27% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $399.98
One of the best Ping drivers money can buy is now 27% off, with the G425 Max now under $400. That's incredible value, given the performance on offer. Fast and forgiving, G425 may not blow G410 out of the water but it certainly makes finding fairways seem easy once the correct model, shaft and loft combination has been discovered without sacrificing distance.
Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review
TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver | 34% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $529.99 Now $349.98
Despite being an older model, the SIM2 Max is still used by a number of pros on the Tour circuit, with the versatility being one of the main standouts. They were faster off the face than SIM and higher launching too while keeping spin down to maximize distance.
Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver Review
Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver | 27% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $399.98
One of the best Callaway drivers on the market, the Rogue ST Max delivers stability and consistency in a very good value package. The overall look is more premium while the performance will appeal to a range of player types as well.
Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review
Cobra LTDx Max Driver | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.98
This excellent Cobra driver delivers modern looks and high-quality all-round performance at a reasonable price. In testing we liked the smart, modern, aspirational aesthetics as well as the improved sound and feel from the previous Radspeed model.
Read our full Cobra LTDx Max Driver Review
Cleveland Launcher XL Driver | 38% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $249.98
One of the most forgiving drivers on the market, the Cleveland Launcher XL driver has a very generous head size, as well as a modern, premium finish.
Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Driver Review
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Fairway Wood | 22% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $179.98
Cleveland already make some of the best budget golf clubs on the market, with their Launcher XL range designed for ultimate forgiveness. The forgiveness comes in the form of low-and-deep weighting in the clubhead.
Callaway Paradym Fairway Woods | $50 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $349.99 Now $299.99
The Callaway Paradym fairway is forgiving across the face while producing consistently fast ball speeds. Its high launch and mid spin characteristics make it a great option from both the tee and fairway. The return of the adjustable hosel is a welcome one, allowing players to fine-tune flight.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Fairway Wood Review
Srixon ZX Hybrid | 43% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $129.98
The ease at which this club launches the ball is stand out in its class and will offer golfers who struggle to get the ball off the ground a confidence inspiring club in the bag.
Read our full