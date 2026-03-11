Stock Up On Golf Balls With These 11 Deals During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale comes at a perfect time for us golfers - the evenings are lengthening, the weather is improving and we can all feel that golf bug coming back if it hasn't already. I typically kick my year off by stockpiling some of the best golf balls for the season ahead. I do this for two main reasons; to state the obvious, buying them all in one go means that box is ticked for the year and I shouldn't (depending on how bad I'm playing) have to go out and buy more.

Speaking generally, we don't often see reasonable discounts on the top golf balls on the market, but this doesn't appear to be the case in 2026. I've included them all below, including the Callaway Chrome Tour, the TaylorMade TP5 and the Srixon Z-Star Diamond. I also personally love the mid-price Tour Soft option as well. Most of the these models are a year or two old but don't let that put you off, they still perform brilliantly. (We know this because all the models I've included below, we've tested them at Golf Monthly).

Finally if you have other areas of your setup that need an upgrade, I've also included a link to our best Amazon Spring Sale golf deals hub page which has all of my top picks in it.