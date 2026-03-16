Robert MacIntyre Withdraws From Valspar Championship

The World No.9 has decided to take this week off after what he described as a "stressful" Sunday in contention at The Players Championship

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Robert MacIntyre, wearing an orange polo and white cap, holds his finish on a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship following his fourth-place finish at The Players.

The World No.9 was in contention for the 'fifth Major' coming down the back nine but fell back after bogeying the par 5 16th hole, where he chipped it into the water with his third shot.

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Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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